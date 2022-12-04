Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Supercars Adelaide: Feeney wins as van Gisbergen penalised
Supercars / Adelaide News

How van Gisbergen's driverless Australian Supercar burnout worked

A missing boot is the secret behind the wild driverless burnout that Shane van Gisbergen orchestrated at the end of the Australian Supercars season in Adelaide.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
How van Gisbergen's driverless Australian Supercar burnout worked

The Kiwi celebrated his third Supercars title in spectacular style following the final race of the season in the South Australian capital.

Following a frustrating race where he finished seventh thanks to a drive-through, van Gisbergen thrilled the crowd on the home straight with a flamboyant burnout display.

He initially cut donuts around the championship trophy which had been set up on the track, and then nosed his Red Bull Holden against the pitwall and started a standing burnout – which continued even when he got out of the car to go and grab the trophy.

Van Gisbergen then hopped back in the car, which was still spinning its rear wheels, with the trophy and performed several more donuts on his way to the post-race media zone.

 

Van Gisbergen was coy about the driverless part of the celebration when asked post-race, declining to explain how he did it.

However, Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton revealed to Autosport that a missing driving boot when van Gisbergen exited the smoking Commodore was a giveaway.

"I think what he's done, if you study the footage you'll see that he's missing one boot," said Dutton.

"He's taken the boot off and wedged it in there. He did that with some planning with his number one mechanic [Jarrad Farrell].

"They got in there and wedged a boot and checked out some throttle percentage to see if it would work.

"But we didn't pre-brief that one. Shane loves it. He's always pushing the limits and having fun."

When asked about the celebration van Gisbergen said his inspiration was Russell Ingall's iconic efforts when he wrapped up the 2005 series title for Stone Brothers Racing.

Ingall famously hung out the door of his SBR Falcon while performing a burnout at Phillip Island after the final race.

He played down any pre-planning, but did explain that having the trophy out on track had been discussed with Supercars TV boss David Tunnicliffe.

"I just wanted to do something to beat Ingall's skid," said van Gisbergen.

"His skid is the all-time best ever, so hopefully it rivalled it. I haven't watched it yet."

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering celebrates

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering celebrates

Photo by: Edge Photographics

shares
comments
Supercars Adelaide: Feeney wins as van Gisbergen penalised
Previous article

Supercars Adelaide: Feeney wins as van Gisbergen penalised

Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars Adelaide: Feeney wins as van Gisbergen penalised Adelaide
Supercars

Supercars Adelaide: Feeney wins as van Gisbergen penalised

Supercars Adelaide: Mostert leads emotional Walkinshaw one-two Adelaide
Supercars

Supercars Adelaide: Mostert leads emotional Walkinshaw one-two

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

GB3 champion Luke Browning has been crowned the winner of the 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award.

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year
Video Inside
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year

Double Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has won Autosport’s 2022 International Racing Driver of the Year Award presented by Pirelli, following a fan vote.

Sebastian Vettel presented with Gregor Grant Award
Video Inside
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Sebastian Vettel presented with Gregor Grant Award

Retiring four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has been honoured at the 2022 Autosport Awards with the presentation of a Gregor Grant Award.

Michael Preston named Autosport’s Williams Engineer of the Future Award
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Michael Preston named Autosport’s Williams Engineer of the Future Award

Michael Preston has won the 2022 Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.