Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Supercars, SRO committed to 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour Next / Team Sydney Supercars team sold to drag racer Peter Xiberras
Supercars News

Percat paired with Bathurst-winning engineer for 2022 Supercars season

By:

Nick Percat will be paired with Bathurst 1000-winning engineer Geoff Slater for the 2022 Supercars season.

Percat paired with Bathurst-winning engineer for 2022 Supercars season

Like Percat, Slater is a new recruit for the Walkinshaw Andretti United squad, joining from the recently-sold Team Sydney.

He adds to an already-stacked engineering line-up at Clayton led by Carl Faux, with Grant McPherson then directly overseeing race engineers Adam De Borre and Slater.

“It’s fantastic to have someone of Geoff’s calibre joining us for 2022, and I’m really excited about what he can add to our team, and also what he can achieve alongside Nick," said WAU team principal Bruce Stewart.

“It will be great to see the rapport he and Nick will build together, as we work towards the opening round of the season.

“Importantly, it’s another step in the right direction for us as a team and the journey that we are on over the past few seasons, so to have someone with the talent of Geoff as a part of our engineering team, working alongside Nick, is going to be exciting to see.”

Nick Percat, Brad Jones Racing

Nick Percat, Brad Jones Racing

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

Slater added: “I’m really excited to be joining Walkinshaw Andretti United, and to be working with Nick in 2022.

“It’s a fantastic time to be joining the team after such an impressive finish to the season, but also to be starting alongside Nick in his return is great, it means we can both familiarise ourselves together, and understand the ins and the outs of the Team.

“There’s no doubt Nick is one of the top talents in the sport, and in speaking to the rest of the team, the motivation is clearly there to continue to improve which excites me. I’m looking forward to what 2022 holds.”

Slater, a doctor of mechanical engineering, started working in Supercars as a data engineer at Britek Motorsport in 2005.

He went on to claim two Bathurst crowns in one year working with Tekno Autosports, engineering winning entries in both the Bathurst 12 Hour and the Bathurst 1000 in 2016.

He moved to the US to work for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in 2018, that stint yielding a 24 Hours of Daytona class win in 2020.

Slater then returned to Australia last year and took up the role as Coulthard's engineer back at Tekno/Team Sydney.

shares
comments
Supercars, SRO committed to 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour
Previous article

Supercars, SRO committed to 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour
Next article

Team Sydney Supercars team sold to drag racer Peter Xiberras

Team Sydney Supercars team sold to drag racer Peter Xiberras
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Team Sydney Supercars team sold to drag racer Peter Xiberras
Supercars

Team Sydney Supercars team sold to drag racer Peter Xiberras

Calan Williams joins Trident for 2022 F2 season
FIA F2

Calan Williams joins Trident for 2022 F2 season

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Team Sydney Supercars team sold to drag racer Peter Xiberras
Supercars Supercars

Team Sydney Supercars team sold to drag racer Peter Xiberras

Percat paired with Bathurst-winning engineer for 2022 Supercars season
Supercars Supercars

Percat paired with Bathurst-winning engineer for 2022 Supercars season

Supercars, SRO committed to 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour
GT GT

Supercars, SRO committed to 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour

F2 champion Piastri keen on Supercars laps
Supercars Supercars

F2 champion Piastri keen on Supercars laps

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.