Supercars Bathurst 1000: Payne fastest in dramatic qualifying
Bathurst 1000 qualifying was bookended by heavy crashes for David Reynolds and Will Davison
Matt Payne took provisional pole position for the Bathurst 1000 after a qualifying session of fine margins at Mount Panorama.
Payne and his Grove Racing Ford streaked around the 6.213km circuit in a time of 2m05.6452s to edge out fellow Mustang pilot Cameron Waters by a scant 0.0060s.
“It just seemed to hook up really nicely and it just seemed to turn really well at 'The Grate',” he explained after the lap.
“The previous practice we did not have such a good run on green tyres. I knew the car was better than that. I knew we were going to be in the top five, but P1 is pretty cool.”
Waters, who nearly had a crash at Forrest's Elbow during the session, revealed he had also suffered a reliability scare in the early stages.
“It was a pretty intense session, I had an engine problem to start with and that cleared,” he said.
“Everyone is trying so hard, even in practice one, it was crazy how fast everyone was going. I am just lucky I am not one of the ones crashing.”
The session featured a pair of red flags, with the first coming with 23 minutes remaining on the clock as David Reynolds lost control of the rear of his Team18 Chevrolet Camaro at The Dipper, collecting the wall where team-mate Warren Luff had performed a miraculous escape earlier in the weekend.
The second came due to a crash at the same corner after Shell V-Power Racing driver Will Davison destroyed all four corners of his Ford Mustang on his final push.
This crash ruined Broc Feeney's attempt to top the session, although he remained the highest-placed Chevrolet driver in third. Prior to the red flags being displayed, he had been 0.25s up on Payne's benchmark.
Will Davison, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT
Photo by: Edge Photographics
The Triple Eight man was 0.0081s faster than 2023 polesitter Brodie Kostecki, who set the fourth fastest time and clattered the wall at Sulman Park, requiring a mid-session suspension change which cost eight minutes of track time.
Highlighting how close the session was, Kostecki's time was 0.0194s away from Payne.
Championship leader Will Brown secured his shootout position in fifth, having spent the majority of the session out of the window, while Chaz Mostert was sixth.
Andre Heimgartner, Jack Le Broc, Anton de Pasquale and Richie Stanaway rounded out those who will contest Saturday's shootout.
As a result of causing the red flags, both Reynolds and Davison saw their best times struck from the record, leaving them 21st and 16th respectively.
The Supercars will be back on track at 10:05am Australian Eastern Daylight Saving Time [12:05am BST], with a one-hour practice session for co-drivers only. There will be another hour's practice at 1:10pm [3:10am BST] and the top 10 shootout is due to begin at 5:05pm [7:05am BST].
Bathurst 1000 Qualifying Result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
M. PayneG. Tander Penrite Racing
|19
|Ford Mustang GT
|13
|
2'05.6452
|178.015
|2
|C. Waters J. Moffat Monster Castrol Racing
|6
|Ford Mustang GT
|14
|
+0.0060
2'05.6512
|0.0060
|178.007
|3
|
B. FeeneyJ. Whincup Red Bull Ampol Racing
|88
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
+0.0113
2'05.6565
|0.0053
|177.999
|4
|
B. KosteckiT. Hazelwood Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|1
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|7
|
+0.0194
2'05.6646
|0.0081
|177.988
|5
|W. Brown S. Pye Red Bull Ampol Racing
|87
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|13
|
+0.1211
2'05.7663
|0.1017
|177.844
|6
|C. Mostert L. Holdsworth Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|25
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|
+0.1436
2'05.7888
|0.0225
|177.812
|7
| A. Heimgartner
D. Fraser R&J Batteries Racing
|8
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|15
|
+0.2816
2'05.9268
|0.1380
|177.617
|8
| J. Le Brocq
J. Ojeda Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|9
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|12
|
+0.3323
2'05.9775
|0.0507
|177.545
|9
|A. De Pasquale T. D'Alberto Dick Johnson Racing
|11
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|
+0.3490
2'05.9942
|0.0167
|177.522
|10
|R. Stanaway D. Wood Penrite Racing
|26
|Ford Mustang GT
|13
|
+0.4600
2'06.1052
|0.1110
|177.366
|11
|J. Golding D. Russell PremiAir Nulon Racing
|31
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|12
|
+0.5129
2'06.1581
|0.0529
|177.291
|12
|
C. Hill
C. Crick Tyrepower Racing
|4
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|15
|
+0.5229
2'06.1681
|0.0100
|177.277
|13
| N. Percat
D. O'Keeffe Bendix Racing
|10
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|14
|
+0.5336
2'06.1788
|0.0107
|177.262
|14
| W. Davison
K. Allen Dick Johnson Racing
|17
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|
+0.5628
2'06.2080
|0.0292
|177.221
|15
|
R. WoodF. Coulthard Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
|2
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|
+0.6060
2'06.2512
|0.0432
|177.161
|16
|J. Evans D. Fiore SCT Motorsport
|50
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|15
|
+0.6080
2'06.2532
|0.0020
|177.158
|17
| M. Jones
J. Boys Pizza Hut Racing
|96
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|13
|
+0.9204
2'06.5656
|0.3124
|176.721
|18
| C. Lowndes
C. Murray Supercheap Auto Racing
|888
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|12
|
+0.9429
2'06.5881
|0.0225
|176.689
|19
| T. Randle
T. Everingham Monster Castrol Racing
|55
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|
+0.9504
2'06.5956
|0.0075
|176.679
|20
|
A. Love
A. Cameron Brad Jones Racing
|3
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|
+1.0270
2'06.6722
|0.0766
|176.572
|21
|D. Reynolds W. Luff Tradie Beer Racing
|20
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|4
|
+1.0355
2'06.6807
|0.0085
|176.560
|22
|M. Winterbottom M. Caruso DEWALT Racing
|18
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|13
|
+1.0916
2'06.7368
|0.0561
|176.482
|23
|J. Courtney J. Perkins Snowy River Racing
|7
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|
+1.1023
2'06.7475
|0.0107
|176.467
|24
| B. Fullwood
J. Robotham Middy's Racing
|14
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|12
|
+1.2708
2'06.9160
|0.1685
|176.233
|25
| T. Slade
C. McLeod PremiAir Nulon Racing
|23
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|12
|
+1.3339
2'06.9791
|0.0631
|176.145
|26
| M. Chahda
B. Vaughan Matt Chahda Motorsport
|118
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|15
|
+2.3071
2'07.9523
|0.9732
|174.805
|View full results
