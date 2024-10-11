All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Supercars Bathurst 1000

Reynolds "bitten bad" with Bathurst qualifying crash

David Reynolds remained upbeat in spite of a huge crash during qualifying for this weekend's Bathurst 1000

Phil Branagan
Upd:
David Reynolds, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

David Reynolds, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

2017 Bathurst winner, David Reynolds, was fifth during the opening laps of the 40-minute qualifying session at Mount Panorama when he lost control of the Team18 Chevrolet Camaro, crunching into the concrete wall at The Esses with 23 minutes remaining.

As a result, he lost his best qualifying lap and dropped out of contention for Saturday's Top 10 Shootout. By the end of the session, he had dropped to 21st.

Reynolds immediately let his team know he was unhurt and later explained the cause of the crash to the Supercars broadcaster.

"I was pushing really hard, the car was getting better," he said. "I probably shouldn’t have stayed up for that second lap because the car was starting to go away and everything gets a bit more skatey.

"I should have put the next set on and gone but I was probably pushing too hard for the conditions and got bitten bad."

 

Confirming his condition, Reynolds added: “I’m fine, more than fine. I’m actually just really angry that it happened. But we’re pushing the limits and every now and again that happens.

Reynolds's crash comes 24 hours after his co-driver Warren Luff - who works as a stunt driver - pirouetted the car at the same section of track while only scratching the car.

David Reynolds, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

David Reynolds, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

"Obviously, I’m not as skilled as Luffy – he saved it yesterday and I crashed," Reynolds joked.

Watching from the garage while his team-mate completed the qualifying session, Luff aid of the incident: "He got a little bit offline and when he took the kerb up the top, it just got a bit of an awkward bounce and, unfortunately, he was just a bit of a passenger.

"Not ideal, but that’s Bathurst. The boys will get stuck in tonight and I’m sure we’ll turn the car around and will have a quick car on Sunday."

Qualifying came to an end when Shell V-Power Racing driver Will Davison became the latest driver to be bitten by The Dipper - damaging all four corners of his Ford Mustang. 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article GEN3 Toyota 'Supracar' displayed at Bathurst
Next article Supercars Bathurst 1000: Payne fastest in dramatic qualifying

Top Comments

More from
Phil Branagan
DJR completes Davison car rebuild after heavy Bathurst qualifying crash

DJR completes Davison car rebuild after heavy Bathurst qualifying crash

Supercars
Bathurst 1000
DJR completes Davison car rebuild after heavy Bathurst qualifying crash
Supercars Bathurst 1000: Payne fastest in dramatic qualifying

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Payne fastest in dramatic qualifying

Supercars
Bathurst 1000
Supercars Bathurst 1000: Payne fastest in dramatic qualifying
Nissan V8 track test: the Altima accolade

Nissan V8 track test: the Altima accolade

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Nissan V8 track test: the Altima accolade

Latest news

DJR completes Davison car rebuild after heavy Bathurst qualifying crash

DJR completes Davison car rebuild after heavy Bathurst qualifying crash

SUP Supercars
Bathurst 1000
DJR completes Davison car rebuild after heavy Bathurst qualifying crash
The defining moments of Williams boss Vowles’ rollercoaster season

The defining moments of Williams boss Vowles’ rollercoaster season

F1 Formula 1
The defining moments of Williams boss Vowles’ rollercoaster season
Podcast: The Best of Super Touring Power 2 - Ray Mallock, John Cleland and Laurent Aiello

Podcast: The Best of Super Touring Power 2 - Ray Mallock, John Cleland and Laurent Aiello

BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Grand Prix Circuit)
Podcast: The Best of Super Touring Power 2 - Ray Mallock, John Cleland and Laurent Aiello
Solberg's failed Rally Chile protest to be reheard by stewards

Solberg's failed Rally Chile protest to be reheard by stewards

WRC WRC
Solberg's failed Rally Chile protest to be reheard by stewards

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
By Tom Howard
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe