All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Supercars Bathurst 1000

Kostecki details "horrible" illness on way to Bathurst victory

Kostecki didn't have an easy time on his way to victory at Bathurst

Phil Branagan
Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Brodie Kostecki has provided details on just how sick he was on the way to taking his first Bathurst 1000 win last weekend.

Speaking on Supercars' Drivers Only podcast, Kostecki said: "I had the shits with myself, but I literally had the shits that day.

“Physically, I was feeling horrible to the point where I was on the shred. It was not good. I wasn't feeling good on Friday.

“On the Friday, I was just minimal laps trying to stay fresh for qualifying. But yeah, I was getting a bit of double vision and all that sort of stuff going on. Bit feverish.

“I was glad to actually just put it in the Shootout, to be honest.”

Such were Kostecki's issues that co-driver Todd Hazelwood was wary about sharing the car in the race with an unwell team-mate, joking: “We did joke on Saturday, like, we're going to have to put a garbage bag in the seat.

“Like, ‘I don't want to be sitting in that’.”

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Under the circumstances, the flat-out 30-lap sprint to the end of the race with Triple Eight’s Broc Feeney barely a second behind him – all the while managing a tight fuel window – was even more impressive.

“Those last 30 laps there were gruelling, they were so intense,” Kostecki said.

“It was within a second for a lot of, you know, for over 50% of that last stint. And I've got a display on my dash that shows me how far Broc was behind me.

Read Also:

“I'd be going down the hill every lap, pretty much hanging my balls out on the line, ready to write this Chiko roll off and roll through the sand.”

The 26-year-old has two rounds remaining until the end of the season, after which he will move to Dick Johnson Racing to race a Ford Mustang in 2025.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article CCTV footage reveals bizarre twist in Erebus engineer 'attack' report

Top Comments

More from
Phil Branagan
Erebus crew member attacked after Bathurst win

Erebus crew member attacked after Bathurst win

Supercars
Bathurst 1000
Erebus crew member attacked after Bathurst win
Supercars Bathurst 1000: Kostecki and Hazelwood dominate at Mount Panorama

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Kostecki and Hazelwood dominate at Mount Panorama

Supercars
Bathurst 1000
Supercars Bathurst 1000: Kostecki and Hazelwood dominate at Mount Panorama
Nissan V8 track test: the Altima accolade

Nissan V8 track test: the Altima accolade

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Nissan V8 track test: the Altima accolade
Brodie Kostecki
More from
Brodie Kostecki
Supercars champion Kostecki Joins DJR for 2025

Supercars champion Kostecki Joins DJR for 2025

Supercars
Supercars champion Kostecki Joins DJR for 2025
Kostecki "trying to find my feet again" on Supercars test return

Kostecki "trying to find my feet again" on Supercars test return

Supercars
Kostecki "trying to find my feet again" on Supercars test return
Kostecki slated over 'lack of loyalty' after bowing to Erebus Supercars demand

Kostecki slated over 'lack of loyalty' after bowing to Erebus Supercars demand

Supercars
Kostecki slated over 'lack of loyalty' after bowing to Erebus Supercars demand

Latest news

Live: F1 US GP updates - FP1

Live: F1 US GP updates - FP1

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Live: F1 US GP updates - FP1
F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari practice 1-2, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin

F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari practice 1-2, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari practice 1-2, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin
McLaren wants FIA to investigate Red Bull further over front bib adjuster

McLaren wants FIA to investigate Red Bull further over front bib adjuster

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
McLaren wants FIA to investigate Red Bull further over front bib adjuster
Ferrari Challenge North America | Imola, Race 2: Medler, Cook, Marsten and Monteforte champion

Ferrari Challenge North America | Imola, Race 2: Medler, Cook, Marsten and Monteforte champion

FeCh Ferrari Challenge
Imola - Finali Mondiali
Ferrari Challenge North America | Imola, Race 2: Medler, Cook, Marsten and Monteforte champion

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
By Tom Howard
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe