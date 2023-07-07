MotoGP's Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with Shane van Gisbergen

The KTM rider lapped the Townsville street circuit alongside the reigning Supercars champion and NASCAR sensation during sponsor rides.

It marked his first experience in one of the wild V8 touring cars and came about through the joint link with Red Bull.

“First time in a V8 Supercar and to get in with Shane was awesome," Miller told Autosport.

"I was quite impressed with [how] the car handled the kerbs and that, over the back chicane I thought, ‘he’s cut it far too much there…’.

"I was mesmerised watching the footwork because I heard as we were coming into the corner, he’s blipping there, and I look over thinking it was auto-blip or something… it was definitely cool to watch [the heel-and-toe] in the cockpit."

Adding to the occasion was that Townsville is Miller's home town, with his father Pete also taking a ride with van Gisbergen.

“I didn’t even know where the track went around the back," said Miller. "It was my first time going down there, so it was really cool to do a lap of the home track."

Miller added that he had no apprehension about relinquishing control as a passenger.

"No dramas. Call me stupid or something, I don’t know, when you’re in a cage you instantly feel safe," he said.

"I’m not a good passenger when I’m in with a terrible driver, but to jump in with someone like that, he knows how to wheel, he knows what he is doing."

The four-time MotoGP race winner also put his hand up to drive a Triple Eight Camaro if ever given the opportunity.

“Of course, as anybody would," he said. "Just a crack and say you’ve done it. I’m not saying I would go and be a race car driver or anything like that. [But] I’d love to have a turn."