Subscribe
Previous / How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension
Supercars News

MotoGP's Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with Shane van Gisbergen

MotoGP star Jack Miller experienced a Supercar for the first time alongside Shane van Gisbergen in Townsville on Friday evening.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Taxi ride Jack Miller with Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The KTM rider lapped the Townsville street circuit alongside the reigning Supercars champion and NASCAR sensation during sponsor rides.

It marked his first experience in one of the wild V8 touring cars and came about through the joint link with Red Bull.

“First time in a V8 Supercar and to get in with Shane was awesome," Miller told Autosport.

"I was quite impressed with [how] the car handled the kerbs and that, over the back chicane I thought, ‘he’s cut it far too much there…’.

"I was mesmerised watching the footwork because I heard as we were coming into the corner, he’s blipping there, and I look over thinking it was auto-blip or something… it was definitely cool to watch [the heel-and-toe] in the cockpit."

Adding to the occasion was that Townsville is Miller's home town, with his father Pete also taking a ride with van Gisbergen.

“I didn’t even know where the track went around the back," said Miller. "It was my first time going down there, so it was really cool to do a lap of the home track."

Miller added that he had no apprehension about relinquishing control as a passenger.

"No dramas. Call me stupid or something, I don’t know, when you’re in a cage you instantly feel safe," he said. 

"I’m not a good passenger when I’m in with a terrible driver, but to jump in with someone like that, he knows how to wheel, he knows what he is doing."

Read Also:

The four-time MotoGP race winner also put his hand up to drive a Triple Eight Camaro if ever given the opportunity.

“Of course, as anybody would," he said. "Just a crack and say you’ve done it. I’m not saying I would go and be a race car driver or anything like that. [But] I’d love to have a turn."

shares
comments

How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension

How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension

Supercars

How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension

Van Gisbergen on NASCAR hopes: "My phone has been running hot"

Van Gisbergen on NASCAR hopes: "My phone has been running hot"

Supercars
Townsville

Van Gisbergen on NASCAR hopes: "My phone has been running hot" Van Gisbergen on NASCAR hopes: "My phone has been running hot"

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Shane van Gisbergen More
Shane van Gisbergen
Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up

Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 - Whincup

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 - Whincup

Supercars

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 - Whincup Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 - Whincup

Elliott: Van Gisbergen will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" after NASCAR win

Elliott: Van Gisbergen will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" after NASCAR win

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Elliott: Van Gisbergen will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" after NASCAR win Elliott: Van Gisbergen will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" after NASCAR win

Latest news

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed

Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed

WEC WEC
Monza

Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed

Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

WEC WEC
Monza

Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Tom Howard

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe