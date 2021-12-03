Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

GM launches Chevrolet Racing in Australia

By:

General Motors has launched Chevrolet Racing as its official motorsport arm in Australia.

Chevrolet Racing will effectively replace Holden Motorsport as the motor racing brand for General Motors Australian and New Zealand.

The shift follows GM's axing of the famous Holden brand early last year, with Chevrolet Racing launched alongside the brand new Gen3-spec Chevrolet Camaro.

The Camaro will replace the now defunct Holden Commodore as GM's Supercars racer when the Gen3 rules come into play for the 2023 season.

Read Also:

"Our company has a proud history of racing in Supercars for over five decades, where fierce rivalries were built between Holden and Ford," said Jim Campbell from Chevrolet Performance and Racing.

"Today we're excited to announced a new chapter in the history of Australian motorsports with the introduction of Chevrolet Racing and the all-new Gen3 Camaro ZL1 for Supercars.

"Chevrolet Racing is the future motorsports brand for General Motors Australia and New Zealand, providing ongoing excitement and a platform to support our existing portfolio of brands, including GM Specialty Vehicles, Holden Certified Service, GM Trade Parts and ACDelco."

Chevrolet Camaro Gen3 Supercar

Chevrolet Camaro Gen3 Supercar

Photo by: Chevrolet

Marc Ebolo, Managing Director of GM Australia and New Zealand, added: “The look and sound of the new Gen3 Camaro is just incredible.

“The passion and excitement of success on the track has been such an important part of our Holden brand DNA for so long. This represents an all-new era, and Chevrolet Racing and our close alignment with GM Motorsport will be an ongoing demonstration of our passion for competition and commitment to the sport.

“The high-performance demands of racing align with our vision for GM Australia and New Zealand and will continue to be a significant reflection for all our brands, including GM Specialty Vehicles, Holden Certified Service, GM Trade Parts and ACDelco.

“Further evidence of our commitment to motorsport is our ACDelco partnership with Fabietti Racing and the new GM designed Camaro Pro Slammer drag car.”

The Gen3 Camaro has been developed by GM's Supercars homologation team Triple Eight Race Engineering.

The car, which made its track debut in Queensland recently, was formally unveiled in Bathurst this morning as part of the long-awaited Gen3 launch.

Both the new-spec Camaro and Mustang are expected to cut demonstration laps around Mount Panorama later today.

