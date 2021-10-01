Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sydney News

Four night races during Sydney Supercars quadruple-header

By:

The four-event Sydney Supercars swing will feature three sprint rounds, a 500-kilometre refuelling round and four night races in total.

Four night races during Sydney Supercars quadruple-header

The Supercars Commission settled on the suite of formats and tyre regulations for the quadruple-header at Sydney Motorsport Park after meeting yesterday.

As previously announced, the opening event on October 29-31 will feature three 125-kilometre sprint races, the first of them to be held under lights.

Drivers will have five sets of the Dunlop soft compound tyre at their disposal from the first qualifying session onwards with each race having a single mandatory stop for at least two tyres.

The sprint format will be retained for the second event (November 6-7) with the Saturday and second of two Sunday races under lights.

That will be a mixed compound event, with each car having five sets of soft compound tyres and three sets of hard tyres.

The single compound rule returns for the third sprint event on November 13-14, which will be the only event with no night running at all.

The final Sydney event will be a three-day, two-race affair with each heat covering 250 kilometres. They will each feature two compulsory stops while refuelling will make just its third appearance of the season.

That will be a mixed compound event too, each driver having seven sets of hards and two sets of super softs. The latter can only be used in the races.

There will also be a dedicated 40-minute additional drivers session to give Bathurst co-drivers some laps.

Top 10 Shootouts will feature on the Saturday of the first weekend and both days of the fourth weekend.

All four events will use the 3.9km (2.44mi) Gardner layout. 

 

Sydney Supercars formats

Sydney SuperNight

Friday, 29 October

  • Two 30-minute practice sessions (second at night)

Saturday, 30 October

  • Knockout qualifying
  • Top 10 Shootout
  • One 125-kilometre race (night)

Sunday, 31 October

  • Two single qualifying sessions
  • Two 125-kilometre races

Sydney Motorsport Park 2

Saturday, 6 November

  • Two 30-minute practice sessions
  • One knockout qualifying session
  • One 125-kilometre race (night)

Sunday, 7 November

  • Two single qualifying sessions
  • Two 125-kilometre races (second at night)

Sydney Motorsport Park 3

Saturday, 13 November

  • Two 30-minute practice sessions
  • One knockout qualifying session
  • One 125-kilometre race

Sunday, 14 November

  • Two single qualifying sessions
  • Two 125-kilometre races

Beaurepaires SydneySuperNight

Friday, 19 November

  • One 40-minute Additional Drivers session
  • One 30-minute practice session (night)

Saturday, 20 November

  • One 30-minute practice session
  • One single qualifying session
  • Top 10 Shootout
  • One 250-kilometre race (night)

Sunday, 21 November

  • One single qualifying session
  • Top 10 Shootout
  • One 250-kilometre race
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Reynolds backs rookie Payne for Supercars promotion
Supercars

Reynolds backs rookie Payne for Supercars promotion

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020

