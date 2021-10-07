Canberra round 'on the horizon' for Supercars

The Australian capital has been linked to a sensational return to the Supercars schedule as soon as 2023 using a new street circuit in the Exhibition Park precinct.

It appears there is a Canberra-based bid in the works, with the season finale slot in the 2023 the preferred target.

When news of the Canberra push first broke last month Supercars declined to comment, except to confirm that it wasn't yet actively involved in the bid.

However Seamer has now addressed the prospect of a round in the Australian Capital Territory, confirming that there is genuine interest to make good on the category's claim that it a truly national sport that visits every state and territory.

"Look, it's something that we definitely want to do," he said in a Q&A on the Supercars Facebook page today.

"We say that we go to every state and territory in Australia, but we don't. We don't go to the ACT.

"That's definitely something on the medium-term horizon for us, and something that we're dead keen to do."

Canberra hosted Supercars back in the early 2000s using a 3.9-kilometre circuit through the Parliamentary Triangle area.

However poor crowds, largely blamed on cold weather due to the June date, led to the event being scrapped just three years into what was a five-year deal.

While not expanding on potential dates, Seamer hinted that a better weather window was seen as a key to success for a new event.

"I wasn't around at the time, but the feedback that I've had is that it was just at the wrong time of the year," said Seamer of the old Canberra 400. "It was too cold.

"I think if we can get the right track, and we can get the right time of year, I'd love to get down there. And I know that sentiment is shared by my team and the race teams as well."