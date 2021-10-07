Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign Next / Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal
Supercars / Sydney News

Canberra round 'on the horizon' for Supercars

By:

Supercars boss Sean Seamer says a return to Canberra is on the category's "medium-term horizon".

Canberra round 'on the horizon' for Supercars

The Australian capital has been linked to a sensational return to the Supercars schedule as soon as 2023 using a new street circuit in the Exhibition Park precinct.

It appears there is a Canberra-based bid in the works, with the season finale slot in the 2023 the preferred target.

When news of the Canberra push first broke last month Supercars declined to comment, except to confirm that it wasn't yet actively involved in the bid.

However Seamer has now addressed the prospect of a round in the Australian Capital Territory, confirming that there is genuine interest to make good on the category's claim that it a truly national sport that visits every state and territory.

"Look, it's something that we definitely want to do," he said in a Q&A on the Supercars Facebook page today.

"We say that we go to every state and territory in Australia, but we don't. We don't go to the ACT.

"That's definitely something on the medium-term horizon for us, and something that we're dead keen to do."

Read Also:

Canberra hosted Supercars back in the early 2000s using a 3.9-kilometre circuit through the Parliamentary Triangle area.

However poor crowds, largely blamed on cold weather due to the June date, led to the event being scrapped just three years into what was a five-year deal.

While not expanding on potential dates, Seamer hinted that a better weather window was seen as a key to success for a new event.

"I wasn't around at the time, but the feedback that I've had is that it was just at the wrong time of the year," said Seamer of the old Canberra 400. "It was too cold.

"I think if we can get the right track, and we can get the right time of year, I'd love to get down there. And I know that sentiment is shared by my team and the race teams as well."

shares
comments

Related video

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign

Previous article

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign

Next article

Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal

Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

3 h
2
Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

1 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

4 h
4
Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

2 d
5
MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

23 h
Latest news
Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal
VASC

Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal

1 h
Canberra round 'on the horizon' for Supercars
VASC

Canberra round 'on the horizon' for Supercars

5 h
McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign
VASC

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign

15 h
McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst for DJR due to quarantine requirements
VASC

McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst for DJR due to quarantine requirements

Oct 5, 2021
Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat to replace Le Brocq
VASC

Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat to replace Le Brocq

Oct 5, 2021
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal
Supercars

Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign
Supercars

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Trending Today

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

F1 medical car crew replaced after positive COVID tests
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 medical car crew replaced after positive COVID tests

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020

Latest news

Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars

Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal

Canberra round 'on the horizon' for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Canberra round 'on the horizon' for Supercars

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign

McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst for DJR due to quarantine requirements
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst for DJR due to quarantine requirements

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.