Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ten Supercars teams now in lockdown
Supercars News

Bathurst 1000 date clash drama erupts for Supercars

By:

The revised Bathurst 1000 date has sparked drama due to claims of an exclusion period in a contract held by Challenge Bathurst organisers.

Bathurst 1000 date clash drama erupts for Supercars

According to this organisers, the contract for the Challenge Bathurst sprint and regularity event with the Bathurst Regional Council includes a two-week exclusion period prior to the nominated event.

That means no other events that require a full closure of the Mount Panorama road, of which only five are permitted each year, can take place within a fortnight of Challenge Bathurst – scheduled to take place on 11-17 November.

However with the Bathurst 1000 shifted to 4-7 November in the hopes that the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney will subside, that exclusion period is now being encroached upon.

That's sparked conflict between Supercars and Challenge Bathurst organisers who are now at odds over the November double-header.

Supercars is adamant that it formed an agreement that satisfied both the Bathurst Regional Council and Challenge Bathurst organisers before announcing the new date.

According to a statement from Supercars that also included compensation to Challenge Bathurst organisers.

Challenge Bathurst, however, is equally bullish regarding its agreement with the Bathurst Regional Council, with a statement from the event saying there is no way the Bathurst 1000 will go ahead on that November date.

Event boss Greg Evans also communicated to Autosport that there was never an agreement over compensation.

044-Courtney-EV01-21-MH7_5368

044-Courtney-EV01-21-MH7_5368

The Bathurst Regional Council then responded to the battle over the Bathurst 1000 date currently taking place between Supercars and Challenge Bathurst.

General manager David Sherley acknowledged the exclusion period on the Challenge Bathurst contract but claimed work to resolve the matter is ongoing.

Read Also:

Challenge Bathurst offered the 28-31 October date as a compromise for Supercars, however that is just a week after the Phillip Island SuperSprint event and hasn't been considered to allow teams adequate time to prepare for the biggest race of the season.

Holding the event any earlier is also not possible, given the aim of shifting the event back to boost chances of the New South Wales COVID-19 outbreak subsiding and crowds being allowed through the gate.

Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton has now offered to sponsor the Challenge Bathurst event to end the ongoing battle over the revised Bathurst 1000 date.

Adderton has made an attempt to take matters into his own hands by offering Challenge Bathurst a peace deal.

He says he'll sponsor the Challenge Bathurst event if competitor entry fees are dropped and organisers let Supercars have the 4-7 November date.

"Honestly I don't understand why the leadership at Challenge Bathurst are taking this stance," he wrote on Instagram.

"We are all motorsport fans and these past two years have been a trying time for everyone in the Australian motorsport industry.

"We finally have a date and something to look forward too. [Supercars] had no choice but to move the date due to [the] COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.

"As an industry we should all be trying to help each other out not throw up roadblocks, so I will make Greg Evans, director of the event company running Challenge Bathurst, a deal.

"[Boost Mobile] will sponsor the Challenge Bathurst event and all we ask is that our sponsorship goes to reducing the fees of the grassroot entrants who paid good money to participate in a time where a lot of them probably have lost there jobs, in return for not kicking up a stink and [letting] the Supercars race on [its] November date.

"So [Greg] over to you."

The ploy is unlikely to work, though, with Evans confirming to Autosport that he's aware of the issue, but that the it's not a commercial matter.

"I appreciate Peter’s offer, but the issue is the viability of the event and not commercials," he said.

shares
comments
Ten Supercars teams now in lockdown

Previous article

Ten Supercars teams now in lockdown
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

1 h
2
BTCC

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

23 h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

1 d
4
MotoGP

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

22 h
5
MotoGP

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"

23 min
Latest news
Bathurst 1000 date clash drama erupts for Supercars
VASC

Bathurst 1000 date clash drama erupts for Supercars

25m
Ten Supercars teams now in lockdown
VASC

Ten Supercars teams now in lockdown

Aug 6, 2021
Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island
VASC

Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island

Aug 5, 2021
IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return
VASC

IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return

Aug 4, 2021
Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights amid COVID disruption
VASC

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights amid COVID disruption

Aug 2, 2021
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Legendary Indianpolis Motor Speedway broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies
IndyCar

Legendary Indianpolis Motor Speedway broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies

Ten Supercars teams now in lockdown
Supercars

Ten Supercars teams now in lockdown

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track

The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Plus

How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a divisive figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his dramatic boots as the category enters a new era

Supercars
Oct 30, 2020
Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title Plus

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

OPINION: Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020

Latest news

Bathurst 1000 date clash drama erupts for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 date clash drama erupts for Supercars

Ten Supercars teams now in lockdown
Supercars Supercars

Ten Supercars teams now in lockdown

Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island

IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars Supercars

IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.