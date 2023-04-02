Supercars Albert Park: Feeney wins strategic finale
Broc Feeney used an aggressive undercut strategy to help seal a second career Supercars win at Albert Park.
The race got underway in unique circumstances, the safety car leading the field for a lap before releasing the cars single-file.
That was part of the mitigation measures put in place by Supercars following two seperate engine fires on Friday and Saturday.
Polesitter Feeney led initially, although starting on the hard compound Dunlop meant he would always be a sitting duck.
He was quickly swamped by both super softs-clad Mostert and Will Brown who dived either side of the Red Bull Camaro on the first green flag lap.
Feeney and the rest of the hard runners, including Andre Heimgartner and Brodie Kostecki, all dived into the pits at the end of that first green flag lap to take on the super soft tyres.
That left Mostert leading Brown until lap 4 when the Erebus driver made a play for the lead on the outside of Turn 13.
Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport, Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Edge Photographics
It proved to be unsuccessful, though, Brown losing control of his Camaro on the exit of the corner and spinning into the wall.
Mostert then led Bryce Fullwood until lap 8 when a clearly quicker Fullwood dived into the lead at Turn 1.
As Fullwood pulled away things got worse for Mostert, who was swamped by Will Davison, Shane van Gisbergen and Jack Le Brocq on the next lap.
What later proved to be a blistered tyre saw him drop even further back in the field before he stopped.
At the same time the early stoppers started to emerge in the picture with the likes of Feeney, Heimgartner and Kostecki closing to within a stop of the lead, despite being at the back end of the top 10 on the road.
When the top eight all took their mandatory service on the penultimate lap the early stop strategy paid off. Feeney rocketed through to the lead from Heimgartner and Kostecki, with Fullwood dropping to fourth ahead of van Gisbergen.
Fullwood's day then got worse during the stops, contact with Mark Winterbottom in the lane drawing a 15-second penalty.
There were no changes at the front on the final lap, Feeney scoring a second career victory by just under a second from Heimgartner.
"When I survived the first lap, and I was nearly faster than [Mostert and Brown] over the back, I was like, 'this is good'," said Feeney. "I let Chaz and Will go and tried to slot in behind them.
"Fresh air was awesome. This morning it was a flip of the coin as to what we were going to do, but we certainly made the right strategy.
"What a way to win, Grand Prix Sunday. I've dreamt about this for a long time."
Third place for an in-form Kostecki meant he walked away with the Larry Perkins Trophy.
The Erebus driver also took over the series lead from Mostert who struggled to 14th thanks to that tyre issue.
Fullwood crossed the line in fourth but was demoted to 18th thanks to his penalty.
That promoted van Gisbergen to fourth ahead of Le Brocq, Davison, Macauley Jones, David Reynolds, Todd Hazelwood and Cam Waters.
The 2023 Supercars season continues with the Perth SuperSprint on the last weekend in April.
Supercars Albert Park - Race 4 results (13 laps)
|Cla
|Driver
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Broc Feeney
|2
|Andre Heimgartner
|0.9117
|0.9117
|3
|Brodie Kostecki
|2.7231
|1.8114
|4
|Shane van Gisbergen
|8.7718
|6.0487
|5
|Jack Le Brocq
|9.9167
|1.1449
|6
|Will Davison
|10.5246
|0.6079
|7
|Macauley Jones
|11.4527
|0.9281
|8
|David Reynolds
|15.2502
|3.7975
|9
|Todd Hazelwood
|15.8180
|0.5678
|10
|Cameron Waters
|15.8206
|0.0026
|11
|Thomas Randle
|16.5233
|0.7027
|12
|Matthew Payne
|17.3889
|0.8656
|13
|Scott Pye
|17.5282
|0.1393
|14
|Chaz Mostert
|18.8398
|1.3116
|15
|Tim Slade
|19.9660
|1.1262
|16
|James Golding
|20.1583
|0.1923
|17
|Jack Smith
|21.4852
|1.3269
|18
|Bryce Fullwood
|22.0448
|0.5596
|19
|Mark Winterbottom
|22.7960
|0.7512
|20
|Nick Percat
|26.4239
|3.6279
|21
|Declan Fraser
|26.7026
|0.2787
|22
|Anton De Pasquale
|38.9518
|12.2492
|23
|Will Brown
|2 Laps
|2 Laps
|Cameron Hill
|1 Lap
|View full results
Latest news
Binder had to convince himself MotoGP Argentina sprint-winning pace “was real”
Binder had to convince himself MotoGP Argentina sprint-winning pace “was real” Binder had to convince himself MotoGP Argentina sprint-winning pace “was real”
Australian GP promoter found in breach of FIA protocol after F1 track invasion
Australian GP promoter found in breach of FIA protocol after F1 track invasion Australian GP promoter found in breach of FIA protocol after F1 track invasion
F1 stewards reject Haas protest over Australian GP result
F1 stewards reject Haas protest over Australian GP result F1 stewards reject Haas protest over Australian GP result
Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash
Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.