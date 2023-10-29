Subscribe
Super Formula Suzuka II
News

Sasahara released from hospital after scary Suzuka Super Formula crash

Ukyo Sasahara has been released from hospital following his terrifying crash in Saturday’s Suzuka Super Formula race.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Updated
Ukyo Sasahara, #36 VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S

TOM’S driver Sasahara was involved in a high-speed shunt at 130R on the fourth lap of the penultimate round of the season, as he made contact with the Nakajima Racing machine of Hiroki Otsu.

Sasahara’s car was launched towards the catch fencing, with his monocoque clearing the fence and hurtling all the way down to the lower part of Suzuka’s crossover, near Degner 1.

The race was red-flagged and abandoned due to the damage to the catch fencing, which was repaired later the same evening ahead of Sunday’s season finale.

Sasahara was admitted to hospital and was diagnosed with concussion, preventing him from participating in the final race.

However, TOM’S announced on Sunday evening that the 27-year-old had been released from hospital earlier that day to continue his recovery from home.

A brief statement on social media read: “We heard from Sasahara himself that ‘my body is steadily returning to normal’, but as a precaution a second medical check-up is planned.”

It remains to be seen whether Sasahara will be declared fit to participate in next week’s SUPER GT season finale at Motegi, where he is due to drive a TOM’S Toyota GR Supra alongside Giuliano Alesi.

Ukyo Sasahara, #36 VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ukyo Sasahara, #36 VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S

The other driver involved in the 130R crash, Nakajima substitute Otsu, escaped with only light bruising.

Otsu was seen at the track pre-race on Sunday, but was unable to compete as there was insufficient time for the Nakajima squad to repair his car following the crash.

With the race results being rolled back to the end of lap three, Otsu was credited with a 17th place finish, while Sasahara was handed a 30-second penalty for his role in triggering the crash and dropped to 22nd and last.

Reflecting on the incident, Otsu commented: “In the early laps I passed several cars and it felt like I had the pace to go even further if I continued that way, but while I was using the Overtake System I went side-by-side with another car [Sasahara], we made contact and crashed.

“As a replacement driver, my main priority was to return [Naoki] Yamamoto’s car in good condition, so I’m sorry for the team about the damage to the car. Even though we didn’t do many laps I hope they were able to take something positive from it.”

shares
comments
Previous article Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title
Next article Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire
Jamie Klein
More
Jamie Klein
Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

Sasahara to miss Super Formula finale with concussion after Suzuka 130R crash

Sasahara to miss Super Formula finale with concussion after Suzuka 130R crash

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Sasahara to miss Super Formula finale with concussion after Suzuka 130R crash Sasahara to miss Super Formula finale with concussion after Suzuka 130R crash

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

More
Ukyo Sasahara
Alesi loses TOM'S Super Formula drive, Sasahara returns

Alesi loses TOM'S Super Formula drive, Sasahara returns

Super Formula
Sugo

Alesi loses TOM'S Super Formula drive, Sasahara returns Alesi loses TOM'S Super Formula drive, Sasahara returns

Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race

Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race

Super Formula Fuji: Sasahara gifted win by Sekiguchi disaster

Super Formula Fuji: Sasahara gifted win by Sekiguchi disaster

Super Formula
Fuji II

Super Formula Fuji: Sasahara gifted win by Sekiguchi disaster Super Formula Fuji: Sasahara gifted win by Sekiguchi disaster

Latest news

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Plus
Plus
Super Formula
Autopolis

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe