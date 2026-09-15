Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The Racing Bulls Formula 1 Team has the opportunity for Industrial Placement Programmes in 2027/28.

This 13 month placement starting in July 2027 in Milton Keynes, UK will cover the following areas: Aerodynamic Development, CFD Methodology, Data Science, Race Strategy, Simulation & Modelling, Race Engineering Support, Wind Tunnel Operations, Software Engineering, Aerodynamic Surfacing, Model Design, Mechanical Design, Aero Performance and Wind Tunnel Electronics.

Candidates will be at least one year into their undergraduate degree with a STEM background.

Applications close 4 October 2026.

EY3 Engineering is recruiting a Design Engineer.

One aspect of this role will be the modelling and drafting if components and assemblies for a variety of motorsport and high performance projects where you will be working on all aspects of the car from mechanical parts for IC/EV Powertrains and suspension to surfacing and composites for bodywork and interior.

You will have a minimum of two years post graduate experience preferably within some form of professional motorsport.

Join the Alpine F1 Team on a Graphic Design Student Placement.

You will be supporting the planning and delivery of marketing campaigns and commercial initiatives, assisting with content creation for internal and external communications and helping to coordinate events, promotions and fan engagement activities.

Successful candidates will currently be studying a degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, Media, Sports Marketing, Graphic Design, Commercial Management or Event Management.

Summit + Speed has a vacancy for a Director of Marketing and Communications.

A key responsibility is to lead the development and execution of integrated marketing strategies that support company priorities, event promotion, ticket sales, partner value and long-term brand growth.

You will have significant progressive experience leading integrated marketing, communications, brand or creative functions ideally in events, hospitality, lifestyle, consumer brands or related environments.

Ignition Collective is looking for a Senior Account Manager – Global Sponsorship.

You will act as the day-to-day lead for a high-profile partnership programme, lead client meetings, status calls and planning sessions as well as accurately track all sponsorship asset usage throughout the motorsport season.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of four years’ experience in sponsorship, motorsport marketing or agency account management.