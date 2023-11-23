Subscribe
Super Formula
News

Red Bull junior Iwasa gets 2024 Mugen Super Formula seat

Red Bull junior and Formula 2 racer Ayumu Iwasa will join Team Mugen in Super Formula next season, Honda has confirmed.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Published
Ayumu Iwasa, Dams

As previously reported, Iwasa will partner two-time champion Tomoki Nojiri at Mugen next season, taking over the seat vacated by Liam Lawson.

Lawson is set to be on full-time reserve driver duties for both of Red Bull’s Formula 1 teams in 2024, precluding a return to Super Formula action next year.

Additionally, it was announced that Iwasa will get his first taste of Formula 1 machinery with AlphaTauri in the post-season test to be held after this weekend's Abu Dhabi finale.

"I'm happy to be able to race in Super Formula for Team Mugen next season," commented the 22-year-old Japanese driver.

"I'm really excited to be able compete as a member of such an experienced team and alongside Nojiri, who has experience of winning titles.

"In order to realise my dream of racing in the world's highest category, I'll aim for victories and the championship while learning from Nojiri's strength and speed in each race."

Iwasa has spent the past two seasons racing in F2 with DAMS, scoring five victories in that time, and is third in the standings with just this weekend's Abu Dhabi season finale left on the schedule.

Prior to that, he raced in FIA F3 and French F4, meaning that the 2024 season will be his first full season of car racing in Japan.

Ayumu Iwasa, DAMS

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Ayumu Iwasa, DAMS

"The Super Formula car is faster than F2, which is interesting for me," Iwasa said in an interview with Motorsport.com's Japanese edition.

"I also heard from people like Liam [Lawson] that the way of working in the team and the approach towards the weekend is different.

"I will have to adjust to that, and I feel like my abilities as a driver will be tested. I'm also aware that because I am aiming to step up to F1, I have to achieve results immediately.

"Of course it won't be easy, the level of the series is high, but if I don't see it through until the end, then there's no future for me. So I am very motivated."

Iwasa heads into this weekend's F2 finale with a slim mathematical chance of becoming champion, as he sits 39 points behind series leader Theo Pourchaire with the same number of points on offer across the final two races.

Pourchaire is likewise expected to join Super Formula in 2024, with Toyota squad Team Impul looking likely to be his destination.

shares
comments
Previous article Kvyat ‘open to any chance’ to join Super Formula in 2024
Jamie Klein
More
Jamie Klein
Hauger: No bitterness despite early Red Bull call to drop me

Hauger: No bitterness despite early Red Bull call to drop me

FIA F2

Hauger: No bitterness despite early Red Bull call to drop me Hauger: No bitterness despite early Red Bull call to drop me

F3 rookie Dunne: ‘Nobody will remember’ speed before Macau crash

F3 rookie Dunne: ‘Nobody will remember’ speed before Macau crash

General

F3 rookie Dunne: ‘Nobody will remember’ speed before Macau crash F3 rookie Dunne: ‘Nobody will remember’ speed before Macau crash

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Ayumu Iwasa
More
Ayumu Iwasa
Red Bull junior Iwasa set for Super Formula move in 2024

Red Bull junior Iwasa set for Super Formula move in 2024

Super Formula

Red Bull junior Iwasa set for Super Formula move in 2024 Red Bull junior Iwasa set for Super Formula move in 2024

Why one Red Bull junior's F1 prospects look better than ever

Why one Red Bull junior's F1 prospects look better than ever

FIA F2
Barcelona

Why one Red Bull junior's F1 prospects look better than ever Why one Red Bull junior's F1 prospects look better than ever

F2 Australia: Iwasa survives chaos for second win of 2023

F2 Australia: Iwasa survives chaos for second win of 2023

FIA F2
Melbourne

F2 Australia: Iwasa survives chaos for second win of 2023 F2 Australia: Iwasa survives chaos for second win of 2023

Mugen
More
Mugen
Nojiri takes heart from Alonso after Super Formula title defeat

Nojiri takes heart from Alonso after Super Formula title defeat

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Nojiri takes heart from Alonso after Super Formula title defeat Nojiri takes heart from Alonso after Super Formula title defeat

Five moments that swung Super Formula battle away from Lawson

Five moments that swung Super Formula battle away from Lawson

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Five moments that swung Super Formula battle away from Lawson Five moments that swung Super Formula battle away from Lawson

Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

Latest news

Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice

Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Plus
Plus
Super Formula
Autopolis

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe