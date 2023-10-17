Subscribe
Previous / Super GT eyes reduction in corner speeds after Sugo crash
Super GT News

Miyata set for Super GT exit in favour of Lexus WEC seat

Super Formula championship leader Ritomo Miyata is set to exit Super GT in order to race in the World Endurance Championship next season.

Jamie Klein
By:
#57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Ritomo Miyata

Miyata is expected to embark on a full campaign in the 2024 WEC as part of an anticipated factory-backed Lexus effort in the new LMGT3 class that will replace GTE Am.

It is not yet clear which operation will run the programme, but the Toyota-owned Lexus brand has been linked with an entry with the RC F GT3 that claimed the IMSA SportsCar Championship's GTD Pro class title this year.

Miyata, who heads AlphaTauri Formula 1 stand-in Liam Lawson by eight points with two races at Suzuka remaining in Super Formula, is expected to combine a WEC programme with another season in Super Formula with Toyota’s flagship TOM’S squad.

This is facilitated by a lack of date conflicts between the two championships, which has allowed Toyota WEC drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Ryo Hirakawa to dovetail their own Super Formula programmes this year.

But two calendar clashes between the WEC and Super GT means there is no room in Miyata’s schedule to remain in Super GT, which the 24-year-old Japanese driver and TOM’S team-mate Sho Tsuboi lead by seven points with one race to go.

That means next month’s Motegi season finale is set to be Miyata’s last in Super GT for the foreseeable future.

It comes after Miyata was unveiled as an official WEC Challenge driver by Toyota at the start of the year, which is likely to be a precursor to an eventual spot on the Japanese marque’s Hypercar roster.

He was also able to make his WEC race debut last month at Fuji driving a Ferrari 488 GTE for the CarGuy-backed Kessel Racing squad, and finished third after being drafted in as a late replacement for Davide Rigon.

#36 au TOM'S GR Supra

#36 au TOM'S GR Supra

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Miyata’s Super GT exit leaves a major hole in the #36 TOM’S line-up for the 2024 season alongside Tsuboi, who is set for his fourth different team-mate in as many years since joining the team.

Current Rookie Racing Toyota driver Kenta Yamashita is understood to be the leading candidate to fill the gap.

Yamashita, who won the 2019 GT500 title alongside current team-mate Kazuya Oshima, is no stranger to TOM’S, having raced for the team in Japanese Formula 3 in 2014-16. He also made two GT500 outings in the #37 TOM’S car at the end of the 2020 season alongside Hirakawa, replacing Nick Cassidy.

It's unclear who would replace Yamashita alongside Oshima at Rookie Racing at this stage, but paddock speculation suggests that Toyota is eyeing signing a driver from a rival manufacturer instead of gambling on a rookie.

There could still be room on the Toyota roster for a GT500 newcomer in 2024 however with Yuji Tachikawa’s forthcoming retirement opening up a seat at the Cerumo team.

Sena Sakaguchi has been linked to the Cerumo seat alongside Hiroaki Ishiura, although there is also still a possibility that he will remain with Racing Project Bandoh depending on other driver market movements.

shares
comments

Super GT eyes reduction in corner speeds after Sugo crash
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Super GT eyes reduction in corner speeds after Sugo crash

Super GT eyes reduction in corner speeds after Sugo crash

Super GT
Autopolis

Super GT eyes reduction in corner speeds after Sugo crash Super GT eyes reduction in corner speeds after Sugo crash

Super GT Autopolis: TOM'S Toyota takes thrilling win from 12th

Super GT Autopolis: TOM'S Toyota takes thrilling win from 12th

Super GT
Autopolis

Super GT Autopolis: TOM'S Toyota takes thrilling win from 12th Super GT Autopolis: TOM'S Toyota takes thrilling win from 12th

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

More
Ritomo Miyata
Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car

Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car

WEC
Fuji

Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car

Toyota faces dilemma over WEC junior Miyata's 2024 plans

Toyota faces dilemma over WEC junior Miyata's 2024 plans

Super GT

Toyota faces dilemma over WEC junior Miyata's 2024 plans Toyota faces dilemma over WEC junior Miyata's 2024 plans

Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi

Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi

WEC

Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi

More
TOM'S
Alesi loses TOM'S Super Formula drive, Sasahara returns

Alesi loses TOM'S Super Formula drive, Sasahara returns

Super Formula
Sugo

Alesi loses TOM'S Super Formula drive, Sasahara returns Alesi loses TOM'S Super Formula drive, Sasahara returns

Super Formula Suzuka: Miyata gets first win, Nojiri crashes out

Super Formula Suzuka: Miyata gets first win, Nojiri crashes out

Super Formula
Suzuka

Super Formula Suzuka: Miyata gets first win, Nojiri crashes out Super Formula Suzuka: Miyata gets first win, Nojiri crashes out

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Plus
Plus
Super Formula
Autopolis

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Latest news

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race with Acura

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race with Acura

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race with Acura Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race with Acura

Glickenhaus will not return to WEC in 2024 with Le Mans Hypercar

Glickenhaus will not return to WEC in 2024 with Le Mans Hypercar

WEC WEC

Glickenhaus will not return to WEC in 2024 with Le Mans Hypercar Glickenhaus will not return to WEC in 2024 with Le Mans Hypercar

Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future

Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future

LM Le Mans

Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future

United Autosports announces Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort

United Autosports announces Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort

IMSA IMSA

United Autosports announces Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort United Autosports announces Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe