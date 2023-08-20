Makino hospitalised after heavy Super Formula crash at Motegi
Ex-Formula 2 driver Tadasuke Makino has been taken to hospital after being involved in a multi-car crash at the start of Sunday’s Super Formula race at Motegi.
Makino was running inside the top 10 on the opening lap when Red Bull junior Liam Lawson suffered a spin while battling with Mugen team-mate Tomoki Nojiri for the lead.
The Dandelion driver was unable to avoid the out-of-control Mugen car ahead of him, with the contact sending his car airborne.
Makino landed on track in a near-upright position before smashing into the armco barriers adjacent to a marshal post on the other side of the track, suffering another significant hit.
RACE REPORT: Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri wins, Lawson 13th after first-lap chaos
It's understood that Makino needed assistance to exit the cockpit of his stricken Dandelion car and that he was subsequently airlifted to a hospital via helicopter for further checks.
The 26-year-old is understood to have reported back and chest pain after the incident and is expected to miss next weekend’s SUPER GT race at Suzuka, where he was due to drive a Team Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT alongside Naoki Yamamoto.
It is believed that Makino avoided any major injuries and will be discharged from the hospital on Monday.
Apart from Lawson and Makino, B-Max driver Nobuharu Matsushita and Impul’s Yuhi Sekiguchi were also involved in the melee, which caused the race to be red-flagged
Matsushita, Sekiguchi and Lawson all escaped the incident without any injuries, with Lawson even able to take the restart after getting his car repaired under the red flag.
Tadasuke Makino, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
The race was won by Nojiri, with the result helping him return to title contention ahead of the title-deciding races at Suzuka in October.
Lawson finished over a minute down in 13th place after serving a drive-through penalty for getting his car repaired under the red flag.
Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri wins, Lawson 13th after first-lap chaos
Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race
Honda drivers concerned by Toyota top speed gains in Super Formula
Honda drivers concerned by Toyota top speed gains in Super Formula
Super GT Motegi: Yamamoto holds off Miyata to win for Honda
Super GT Motegi: Yamamoto holds off Miyata to win for Honda
Honda to switch F2 racers Fukuzumi, Makino to Super Formula in 2019
Honda to switch F2 racers Fukuzumi, Makino to Super Formula in 2019
Latest news
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23
Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race
Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race
MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Aleix Espargaro "angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol's achievements
Aleix Espargaro "angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol's achievements
