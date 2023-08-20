Subscribe
Previous / Makino hospitalised after heavy Super Formula crash at Motegi Next / Nojiri was determined 'not to make it easy' for Lawson
Super Formula / Motegi News

Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race

Red Bull protege Liam Lawson admits he was “too aggressive” while battling with Tomoki Nojiri after suffering a spin that left him 13th in the Super Formula race at Motegi.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Jamie Klein
Crash

With Dandelion driver Kakunoshin Ota stalling on the grid after qualifying second, Lawson got on the offensive from third place and challenged his Mugen team-mate Nojiri for the lead in the opening sequence of corners.

The two drivers ran side-by-side into the Turn 2 right-hander but Lawson was left with little room and had to go over the kerbs at the exit of the corner.

This left him spinning back on track in an uncontrollable fashion, with both Tadasuke Makino and Yuhi Sekiguchi unable to avoid him and going airborne after the impact. Nobuharu Matsushita was also involved in the melee, prompting the race control to bring out red flags.

While Makino, Sekiguchi and Matsushita all retired on the spot, Lawson was incredibly able to get his car back into the pits, with Mugen mechanics successfully completing a full repair before the race resumed.

However, a drive-through penalty for violating Super Formula’s rules regarding working on the car under red flags put paid to any hopes of a strong recovery, with the Kiwi eventually finishing a distant 13th.

Liam Lawson, TEAM MUGEN

Liam Lawson, TEAM MUGEN

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Asked to explain the lead battle with Nojiri from his point of view, Lawson maintained that he had been pushed wide by his team-mate, but also felt he could have been left aggressive and backed out of the move.

“Looking back, maybe I was too aggressive and I should have stayed second,” the 21-year-old told Autosport. "But I’m a racing driver, so I always go for a gap.”

He added: “It was aggressive, I stand by [saying that I was] pushed off. It’s a long corner, and from the entry of the corner, I had wheels alongside. As we went further around the corner, I continued to move alongside, I was gaining and gaining. When you race against different drivers, you have an idea of how people race. 

“On certain drivers, I wouldn’t go for that kind of move. But on Nojiri-san, normally I would go for it based on how he’s raced me this year. 

“But because it’s two races to go and he needed to make up points, maybe he was more aggressive today. To be honest, I didn’t expect it. Lap one, looking back, I should have just left it, but at the time I felt I had been pushed off.

“You have incidents all the time when but’s not your fault, but you could have done something differently to avoid it. I didn’t drive myself off the track, but maybe I was too aggressive.”

Lawson was frustrated with Nojiri’s defence over team radio, claiming the Japanese driver had pushed him wide in a furious message.

However, Lawson revealed that they have since spoken to each other and cleared the air.

“Initially I was upset because of the incident and the points situation, but after being his team-mate this long, I know he’s a very good person,” he said.

“I have a lot of respect for him and I know he wouldn’t intentionally push me off or cause an accident. Maybe he thought he had left me more space, but from my side, I could have backed out and played it safer. We spoke and everything is ok.”

Lawson started the race level on points with TOM’S driver Ritomo Miyata, having bagged an extra bonus point for qualifying third.

But his first non-score of the season has left him eight points adrift of Miyata, who finished fourth after recovering from a stall on the original start.

Nojiri, whose chances of a third Super Formula title were looking bleak after he had to miss the Autopolis round in May due to a collapsed lung, is now only two points behind Lawson in the standings with just the final two races at Suzuka to run in October.

shares
comments

Makino hospitalised after heavy Super Formula crash at Motegi

Nojiri was determined 'not to make it easy' for Lawson
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Newgarden joins Porsche's IMSA line-up for Petit Le Mans

Newgarden joins Porsche's IMSA line-up for Petit Le Mans

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Newgarden joins Porsche's IMSA line-up for Petit Le Mans Newgarden joins Porsche's IMSA line-up for Petit Le Mans

Bortolotti exhausted after Lamborghini's DTM cooling limitations at Lausitzring DTM

Bortolotti exhausted after Lamborghini's DTM cooling limitations at Lausitzring DTM

DTM
Lausitzring

Bortolotti exhausted after Lamborghini's DTM cooling limitations at Lausitzring DTM Bortolotti exhausted after Lamborghini's DTM cooling limitations at Lausitzring DTM

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

More
Liam Lawson
Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

Super Formula
Fuji II

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

Lawson understands why AlphaTauri chose Ricciardo over him for F1 seat

Lawson understands why AlphaTauri chose Ricciardo over him for F1 seat

Formula 1

Lawson understands why AlphaTauri chose Ricciardo over him for F1 seat Lawson understands why AlphaTauri chose Ricciardo over him for F1 seat

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

Latest news

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more 2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

F1 Formula 1

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

INDY IndyCar
Gateway

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe