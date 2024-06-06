Isle of Man TT 2024: Sidecar red flag forces Thursday racing schedule change

Organisers had already been forced to activate their road closure contingency for this Thursday due to Tuesday’s racing being cancelled because of poor weather.

Further rain threats on Thursday led to the schedule being revamped to bring the racing forward, with the second Sidecar contest of the week getting away at 10:30am BST.

However, following an incident for newcomer outfit Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement on lap one, the race was red flagged.

The crew crashed at the Waterworks section of the course and are reported as OK.

Originally, Tuesday’s Supertwin and Superstock races were moved to Wednesday, while Wednesday’s Supersport and Sidecar contests were postponed to Thursday.

However, due to a heavy rain shower on Wednesday afternoon just after the first Supertwin race of the week had finished, the opening Superstock outing of the 2024 TT had to be reschedule for Thursday.

Following the Sidecar race red flag, the schedule for Thursday has been altered again, with the first Superstock contest taking place at 12pm.



The Sidecar race has been rescheduled to 2pm local time, with the Supersport race pushed back to 3:15pm.

Organisers have now announced a revised schedule on Thursday owing to a threat of rain later today impacting racing.

As such, roads around the course will close at 10am BST with the two-lap second Sidecar race getting away at 10:30am.

Sidecar TT 2024 Photo by: Pacemaker Press / iomttraces

Racing is set to run through to Saturday, with two more events – the second Superstock and second Supertwin races – on Friday and the Senior TT finale the following day.

Four races have been run so far this week, with two of them won by Michael Dunlop.

The 35-year-old claimed victory in the opening Supersport race of 2024 last Saturday, which put him level on the all-time winners list with his late uncle Joey Dunlop at 26.

Dunlop was on course to beat this the following day in the Superbike TT, but a visor issue forced him out of a commanding lead and Peter Hickman came through to score his 14th victory – levelling Mike Hailwood’s tally.

The opening Supertwin race of the event was dominated by Dunlop, who made history as the most successful rider ever at the TT after scoring his 27th win.

In the only Sidecar race run so far in 2024, Manx pairing Ryan and Callum Crowe took their first TT win 15 years after their father Nick took his last Sidecar victory.