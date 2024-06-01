Isle of Man TT 2024: Crowe brothers take maiden Sidecar win, Birchall non-starter

Formerly the fastest newcomers in the Sidecar class, the Crowe brothers edged closer to TT victory success last year as they pushed the Birchall brothers.

Favourites for victory in the class coming into TT 2024, the Crowe brothers – driver Ryan and passenger Callum – built on their supreme practice week pace in the first race on Saturday evening.

Setting off second on the road, the Crowes took the lead into Glen Helen on the opening lap of three with an advantage of 6.2 seconds and steadily built this out over the duration.

Setting a best lap of 119.8mph on the second tour, the Crowe brothers came under no threat as they eased to a maiden TT win.

This marks the first victory for the Crowe family since 2008, when their father Nick Crowe won his fifth TT. He was seriously injured in a crash at the TT in 2009.

Coming into the first Sidecar race of TT 2024, the headlines were dominated by reigning class champion Ben Birchall – taking part in his first TT without brother Tom Birchall as a passenger, following his retirement this year – and partner Kevin Rousseau sitting out.

The pair suffered a crash at the Mountain Box section in practice on Friday and walked away unharmed, though their outfit was not ready in time for the first Sidecar race.

The FHO Racing pairing of Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley were second in Sidecar race one, 26.894 seconds adrift, while the Team Founds outfit of Alan Founds and newcomer passenger Rhys Gibbons were third.

With Birchall/Rousseau out of the race for the start, first down Bray Hill was were Founds/Walmsley, though the Crowes would lead through the Glen Helen sector split for the first time.

The Crowes eventually jumped Founds/Walmsley on the road, though they ran line astern for some time.

This came to a head into Parliament Square when the pair jostled for position, with the Crowes holding the lead on the road and on corrected times.

By the end of lap one, the Crowes were 12.2s clear on the clock and were 30.268s in front at the conclusion of the second tour.

Posting 119.8mph on lap two, the pair elected against pushing to break the 120mph barrier on their final tour to ensure victory.

It also marks the first win for a Manx competitor in the Sidecar class since Dave Molyneux in 2014. The 15-time TT winner retired on lap one of Saturday’s race.

Peter Founds/Walmsley were a comfortable second at the finish, while Alan Founds/Gibbons hopped Lewis Blackstock/Patrick Rosney by 9s to complete the podium.

The top five was completed by Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie.

The Yamaha-powered outfit of newcomers Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement, world champions in Sidecar racing, were a fine seventh on their TT debut and have become the fastest newcomers in class.

Clement has also secured an historic result, as the outfit’s fastest lap of 113.539mph makes her the fastest ever female Sidecar competitor.