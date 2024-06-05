Isle of Man TT 2024: Rain forces Wednesday Superstock race cancellation

Wednesday’s schedule has already been impacted by poor weather, after Tuesday’s original timetable featuring the first Supertwin race and the first Superstock contest had to be postponed.

The opening Supertwin race got away as scheduled at 11:45 BST and was won by Michael Dunlop, who has now become most successful rider in TT history.

The second race of the day was due to be the postponed three-lap Superstock 1 race.

But organisers have now confirmed that heavy rain has left standing water on the course and no further racing will take place.

An updated schedule for Thursday has been issued, with the postponed Superstock contest forming a three-event bill.

Racing will begin at 11:20am BST with the second Sidecar race, which has been reduced from three to two laps, with Superstock 1 getting away at 1pm.

The action will conclude at 3:30pm with a three-lap Supersport 2 race.

TT organisers had already had to activate a road closure contingency plan for Thursday to accommodate the two races that were meant to run on Wednesday originally.

Wednesday is the third day of TT 2024 to have had running affected by poor weather, after Tuesday’s cancellations and the loss of the second day of practice last week to the elements.

Racing is due to run through Saturday, with the second Superstock and Supertwin races scheduled for Friday and the Senior TT finale taking place the following day.

There is a road closure provision for Sunday if the Senior has to be postponed.

Four races have been run so far in the weather-disrupted event, with Michael Dunlop winning two of them – Supersport and Supertwin – to go top of the all-time winners’ list on 27 victories.

Peter Hickman won a dramatic Superbike TT after Dunlop was forced out of the lead with visor issues, while the outfit of Ryan and Callum Crowe took a maiden victory in the Sidecar race.

Roads are due to close on Thursday at 10am BST, with a solo warm-up lap taking place at 10:30am.