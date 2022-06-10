Father and son Sidecar crew die in Isle of Man TT crash on Friday

The second Sidecar race of the 2022 TT got underway at 2:30pm on Friday, which was meant to be the curtain closer day of the event, but was red-flagged at the start of the second lap.

The incident took place at the Ago’s Leap section just one mile into the course, where Sidecar driver Cesar Chanal lost his life in an incident last Saturday in the first Sidecar race.

TT organisers have now confirmed that Roger, 56, and Bradley Stockton, 21, from Crewe were killed in Friday’s crash.

Roger Stockton was making his 20th TT start, while his son was a newcomer at the event, scoring eighth on his debut in Monday’s rescheduled first Sidecar race.

A statement read: “With a deep sense of sorrow, the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that Roger Stockton, 56, and Bradley Stockton, 21, from Crewe, Cheshire were both killed in an incident on the second and final lap of the second Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.

“The incident occurred at Ago’s Leap, just under one mile into the lap.

“Roger and Bradley were father and son, and driver and passenger respectively.

“Roger was an experienced TT competitor, with today’s race marking his 20th TT race start.

“He competed at the TT regularly from 2000 to 2008, before then returning in 2010, 2017 and at this year’s event. In his career, he claimed a total of twelve top-20 finishes and four top-10 finishes, as well as 10 Bronze Replicas.

“Bradley was a newcomer to the TT and finished his first TT race on Monday, securing an impressive 8th-place finish alongside his father.

“2022 was their fifth season racing together, and Roger and Bradley were regular podium finishers and frontrunners in the British F2 Sidecar Cup Championship, finishing second in the championship in 2021.

“The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Roger and Bradley’s families, loved ones, and friends.”

The Stocktons and Chanal have accounted for three of the five deaths that have marred the TT’s return since the COVID-19 pandemic, with solo racers Mark Purslow and Davy Morgan dying in separate accidents in practice week and in the first Supersport race on Monday.

It is the first time since 1989 that five competitors have died at the event.

Chanal’s passenger Olivier Lavorel is still in a critical condition in hospital in Liverpool following Saturday’s accident, with the identity of the pair mistaken and the latter initially announced as having died.

Friday was supposed to mark the end of the 2022 Isle of Man TT with the grand finale Senior TT race, but this had to be cancelled due to weather as organisers evaluate whether it can now run on Saturday.