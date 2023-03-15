Radical to open new corporate headquarters at Donington Park

The move to the former Formula E building next to the main entrance of the Leicestershire circuit is the result of Radical's continued expansion with the prototype manufacturer enjoying strong sales of new models such as the SR10 and has launched an upgraded version of its popular SR3.

While Radical's cars will continue to be manufactured at its existing Peterborough base, its sales and marketing teams will leave the Cambridgeshire site for the first time since the company was founded in 1997.

In addition to providing more office space, the new facility will host automotive events and will act as a meeting space for customers. It will also be open to the public from Monday to Friday, as well as on some weekends.

“We looked at a number of non-circuit-based locations in the UK to host our expanding commercial team,” said Radical Motorsport CEO Joe Anwyll.

“However, with British motorsport tracks widely known as being some of the best in the world, we had to take this opportunity, as a British motorsport manufacturer, to be right on the doorstep of the action.

“As well as our expanding team and record production numbers this year, this move to Donington Park will allow us to pursue ventures we’ve been unable to from our factory.

“Our cars belong on track, so it’s only fitting we be present there too.”

Radical Cup, Donington Photo by: Radical

Jonathan Palmer, chief executive of Donington Park operator MotorSport Vision, added: “I’m delighted that Radical Motorsport has decided to move its corporate headquarters to Donington Park.

“Since MSV took over the running of the venue in 2018, it’s been our ambition not just to create an improved competitor and spectator experience, which we’ve already achieved through numerous venue improvements, but also to elevate the circuit’s standing as a major national hub of motorsport businesses.

“Radical Motorsport is a much-admired and globally recognised manufacturer of sports-racing cars, and I’m delighted it’s recognised the significant benefits of being based at one of the UK’s leading race circuits.”

Radical's new facility is due to open to the public this spring.