Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Other open wheel News

Tasman Series revived through S5000 category

By:

The iconic Tasman Series has been revived through the relatively new S5000 category, Australia’s modern take on Formula 5000.

Tasman Series revived through S5000 category

The V8-powered open-wheeler series has confirmed that it will stage a seven-race Tasman Series across two separate meetings at what will be the beginning of its 2021/2022 season.

The Tasman Series will replace what was meant to be the Triple Crown, taking in the Australian Grand Prix, the Bathurst International and the Gold Coast 500, until the AGP was cancelled.

It will now only include the Bathurst International (November 26-28) and the Gold Coast 500 (December 3-5), with four races at the former and three at the latter.

The winner of the series-within-a-series will join the likes of Bruce McLaren, Jim Clark and Jackie Stewart as recipients of the Tasman Cup.

It will mark the first time the Tasman Series has been run since 1975, and the first time the Tasman Cup has been awarded since a brief comeback in 1999 and 2000.

There will also be a 'substantial prize money fund', according to the announcement, with details to be confirmed later.

The start of the 1969 Tasman Series race at New Zealand's Pukekohe Raceway

The start of the 1969 Tasman Series race at New Zealand's Pukekohe Raceway

The Tasman Series concept has the blessing of the relevant governing bodies on both sides of the ditch, with plans for New Zealand events to be incorporated in the future, once international travel restrictions are lifted.

“When the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled it forced us into looking into different ways to stage a prestigious S5000 competition that included the Bathurst International and Gold Coast events,” said Matt Braid, CEO of S5000 promoter the Australian Racing Group.

“With growing New Zealand interest in S5000 and two high-profile events that serve as a launching pad, bringing back the Tasman Series title was a no-brainer.

“Introducing an international component to S5000 has always been in the plan, but the changing landscape this year has encouraged us to do something different and innovate, and it comes with significant investment from ARG and buy-in from our existing teams and competitors.

“The awarding of the Tasman Cup for the first time in two decades comes with the full blessing of Motorsport Australia and Motorsport New Zealand and it is absolutely our plan to build this into a full trans-Tasman series for S5000 in the future.

“This announcement gives S5000 two distinct opportunities to grow, via the Tasman Series over summer and the Australian Drivers’ Championship across a regular calendar season.”

Both Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca and MotorSport New Zealand CEO Elton Goonan welcomed the return of the iconic series.

“S5000 has already proven to be a real fan favourite, and a category that is certainly turning heads as it grows in stature," said Arocca. "It is a worthy recipient of the Motorsport Australia Gold Star and this rebooted Tasman Series is a terrific addition to the calendar.

“There are so many motorsport legends who have made a name for themselves in previous Tasman Series from years ago. We have no doubt there are plenty more talented individuals ready to etch their own name in Australian motorsport history in the months ahead.

“Motorsport Australia looks forward to the first ever Tasman Cup being awarded later this year and we wish all competitors and teams the very best as they look to create more open-wheel history to round out 2021.”

Goonan added: “It’s great to see the revival of such an iconic series after 20 years and MotorSport New Zealand fully supports the return of a series that has so much history between our two nations.

"With some many Kiwi names adorning this trophy already, it’s great to enable the stars of today from NZ and Australia to do battle is these new cars which have created such a stir with the fans as they battle to join such a prestigious list.

"MotorSport New Zealand look forward to seeing the series taking to the track and look forward to hosting some rounds in New Zealand in the future."

There will be an all-in twilight test at Sydney Motorsport Park on the Wednesday before the Bathurst International.

shares
comments
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

2 h
2
Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

1 d
3
Formula 1

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round

1 h
4
MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

1 d
5
Formula E

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"

16 h
Latest news
Tasman Series revived through S5000 category
Other open wheel

Tasman Series revived through S5000 category

1 h
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Tickford boss impressed by "sexy" Gen3 Supercars
Supercars

Tickford boss impressed by "sexy" Gen3 Supercars

Wood to make W Series comeback in Hungary Budapest
W Series

Wood to make W Series comeback in Hungary

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss
MotoGP MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Latest news

Tasman Series revived through S5000 category
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Tasman Series revived through S5000 category

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.