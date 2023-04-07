Why the GB3 Championship is in for its most open season to date

The GB3 Championship is on the rise. Following one of its most successful seasons in 2022, a series record of 24 drivers are confirmed ahead of this weekend’s Oulton Park opener, and a grid of 27 cars could even be reached later this year.

The series will again use the Tatuus MSV-022 chassis, which was widely praised throughout the paddock during its first season of use in 2022 and, if testing is anything to go by, lap times are set to be even quicker this year. The series has gained international status from the FIA, allowing a second international event at Zandvoort to be added to the calendar for the first time alongside Spa. With two visits to Silverstone’s Grand Prix layout once again part of the schedule, it means half of this season’s eight rounds will take place at current Formula 1 venues.

While last season’s championship generally went to form – Hitech GP’s Luke Browning delivered on his ‘favourite’ tag despite being pushed all the way by the consistent Joel Granfors – the 2023 fight appears to be wide open.

PODCAST: Browning on being an F3 driver and Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award

Reigning British Formula 4 champion Alex Dunne, who was also runner-up in Italian F4 last year, is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Browning with Hitech in GB3, and is considered one of the favourites. And while confident of being in the mix, the Irishman feels that the competition will make it hard to repeat his dominant form of 11 victories during his British F4 campaign.

“I definitely don’t think I’m going to do what I did in British F4 last year,” admits Dunne. “I think this year it’s going to be really, really close. From what I’ve seen from pre-season testing I think there’s maybe 10 drivers who are good enough to win the championship. The top 20 were separated by nine tenths. I think sometimes in F4 you maybe had the top five separated by nine tenths. Obviously, it’s a new car and a new championship for me but I’m feeling really confident.”

Dunne will be partnered by fellow F4 graduate Michael Shin and French F4 race winner Souta Arao. The Japanese is backed by the Red Bull junior programme, showing the growing stature of GB3 as a step on the ladder to F1.

After finishing fourth overall with three wins last term, Callum Voisin is the highest-placed driver to continue in the series and also starts as one of the strong favourites with Rodin Carlin. His qualifying pace, which secured him the Jack Cavill Cup in 2022, could be decisive in a strong field.

Voisin was a three-time race winner in GB3 last season and remains with Rodin Carlin Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

“We are just counting down the days to round one, I feel like I want to get it under way now,” says the 17-year-old. “Testing has gone very well. Being my second year and a more experienced driver, I know what to expect and how to win. There’s stuff to improve on, but even watching my onboards I feel like a more complete driver from 12 months ago.”

John Bennett, who like Voisin turned a few heads as a single-seater rookie last year, moves to Rodin Carlin for his sophomore season. Costa Toparis will start with less experience than his two team-mates but the Australian, who will turn 16 just two days before his debut, has put in eye-catching times so far.

"There’s stuff to improve on, but even watching my onboards I feel like a more complete driver from 12 months ago” Callum Voisin

JHR Developments has expanded to a three-car line-up, with 2021 British F4 champion Matthew Rees remaining with the team after securing one win at Brands Hatch last year. He will be joined by Joseph Loake, who graduates with JHR from British F4, and GB3 sophomore David Morales. Rees has been among the testing pacesetters as he looks to build on a strong end to last season and the Welshman is another serious title contender.

McKenzy Cresswell struggled in his first year of GB3 with Chris Dittmann Racing in 2022, but the 17-year-old appears reinvigorated following a switch to Elite Motorsport over the winter. He has been consistently putting in fast times, which makes him another potential contender for the crown. Cresswell is joined by British F4 graduate Oliver Stewart, who has also impressed so far. “I’m feeling very confident with the car, feeling really good in the team, we’ve all gelled really well,” says Cresswell. “I feel I have a better foundation to prove what I can do in the car. We struggled last year and we felt we needed a change.”

Max Esterson, whose form tailed off last year after taking a maiden win with Douglas Motorsport at Donington Park, will also be hoping to fight for the title following a switch to Fortec Motorsports but has experienced some trouble-filled test days. After finishing runner-up in GB4 last year, team-mate Jarrod Waberski could be a dark horse and has looked very fast on occasion.

ANALYSIS: The scholarship nurturing young American talents in the UK

The field has been strengthened further by the addition of several interesting names from overseas, proving the international appeal of the championship. Gerrard Xie, who dominated Chinese F4 last year with 12 wins from 14 starts, joins Hillspeed, while Brazilian F4 runner-up Lucas Staico will debut with Douglas, but it’s his team-mate who could spring a surprise. Backed by Alfa Romeo F1 title sponsor Orlen, Tymek Kucharczyk was a winner in Spanish F4 last year and has shown flashes of rapid pace in testing. With such strength in depth, this could be a classic year for GB3.

Esterson has switched to Fortec Motorsports for 2023 campaign but struggled in pre-season testing Photo by: Jakob Ebrey