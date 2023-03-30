Subscribe
Autosport Podcast: Browning on being a F3 driver and Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award

On the latest episode of the Autosport podcast, Luke Browning is the special guest, one of the rising stars in motorsport.

Autosport Podcast: Browning on being a F3 driver and Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award

Browning recently made headlines by winning the prestigious Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award, which recognises the most promising young drivers in the UK. He also recently joined the Hitech team for the start of the 2023 Formula 3 season.

On the podcast he talks about his experience of battling to win the championship in GB3, his journey to winning our young driver award and how he’s approaching 2023 on the F3 grid.

Podcast host Martyn Lee is joined by Autosport Group National Editor Stephen Lickorish and Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner to speak to Browning at Silverstone.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

 

FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Kevin Turner

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

Marcus Simmons

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

Alex Kalinauckas

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Gary Watkins

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Gary Watkins

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Kevin Turner

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Autosport Staff

