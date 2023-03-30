Autosport Podcast: Browning on being a F3 driver and Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award

Browning recently made headlines by winning the prestigious Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award, which recognises the most promising young drivers in the UK. He also recently joined the Hitech team for the start of the 2023 Formula 3 season.

On the podcast he talks about his experience of battling to win the championship in GB3, his journey to winning our young driver award and how he’s approaching 2023 on the F3 grid.

Podcast host Martyn Lee is joined by Autosport Group National Editor Stephen Lickorish and Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner to speak to Browning at Silverstone.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.