Autosport Podcast: Browning on being a F3 driver and Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award
On the latest episode of the Autosport podcast, Luke Browning is the special guest, one of the rising stars in motorsport.
Browning recently made headlines by winning the prestigious Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award, which recognises the most promising young drivers in the UK. He also recently joined the Hitech team for the start of the 2023 Formula 3 season.
On the podcast he talks about his experience of battling to win the championship in GB3, his journey to winning our young driver award and how he’s approaching 2023 on the F3 grid.
Podcast host Martyn Lee is joined by Autosport Group National Editor Stephen Lickorish and Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner to speak to Browning at Silverstone.
You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
Latest news
FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review
FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review
Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2 Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations
Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations
Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties
Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever
How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.