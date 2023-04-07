Subscribe
Previous / National novelties: Mighty Mustang, Strictly star's success and close Caterhams
National News

Goodwood, BTCC, British GT and more national events to attend in April

The month of April marks the true beginning of the national season with a plethora of events held up and down the length of the country on each weekend.

Goodwood, BTCC, British GT and more national events to attend in April

These include a range of race meetings which provide the backbone to the racing scene in the UK, as well as more niche disciplines including hillclimbs and drag racing.

Autosport has picked five top-draw events taking place in April and which should be part of any avid motorsport’s must-visit destinations.

British GT Championship
When: 8-10 April
Where: Oulton Park, Cheshire

The opening round of the British GT Championship traditionally takes place on the Easter weekend, and this year is no different as Oulton Park will once again play host to the meeting.

This season promises to be one of the most hotly contested in the championship’s history, as no less than eight factory drivers are set to compete including European stars Raffaele Marciello and Jules Gounon.

FEATURE: Can Marciello translate European success to British GT?

Also competing across the Saturday and Monday will be the GB3 and GB4 championships, as well as three Ginetta categories which will provide plenty of action on the support bill.

The British GT Championship begins at Oulton Park

The British GT Championship begins at Oulton Park

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

80th Goodwood Members’ Meeting
When: 15-16 April
Where: Goodwood Motor Circuit, Chichester

A highlight of any national racing season, the Members’ Meeting brings together the great and the good of motorsport.

This year’s event will celebrate 60 years of the Lotus Cortina as well as the popular GT1 era of the 2000s, while the Brabham BT52 which took the 1983 Formula 1 drivers’ title will also participate in on-track demos.

There will be the usual thrills and spills from the numerous races taking place across the weekend, including Jim Clark Trophy, Gurney Cup and many more.

80th Goodwood Members' Meeting will be held in April

80th Goodwood Members' Meeting will be held in April

Photo by: Motorsport Images

British Touring Car Championship
When: 22-23 April
Where: Donington Park, Derby

An integral part of the national racing landscape, the British Touring Car Championship never fails to deliver thrilling, door-to-door action.

Reigning champion Tom Ingram will return to defend his title but will have to beat the likes of Jake Hill, Ash Sutton and Colin Turkington across the season.

With TOCA support action from the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, British Formula 4 and Mini Challenge, Donington Park provides the perfect backdrop for the opening round.

If historic racing is more your preference, the fabled Autosport 3 Hours will return the same weekend at Snetterton.

Organised by the Historic Sports Car Club, previous winners of the event for pre-1966 GT cars include two-time F1 world champion Jim Clark.

FEATURE: Inside the revival of a famous historic contest won by Jim Clark

The British Touring Car Championship gets underway at Donington Park

The British Touring Car Championship gets underway at Donington Park

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

British Hillclimb Championship
When: 22-23 April
Where: Prescott Hillclimb, Cheltenham

One of the oldest championships currently held in the UK, the British Hillclimb Championship offers some of the most thrilling action anywhere in the country.

Wallace Menzies will attempt to defend his crown against the usual suspects across the 14-round season, which will get underway at the historic Prescott Hillclimb.

Steeped in history, the nearly 1000-metre course provides plenty of viewing opportunities for spectators all while surrounded by stunning scenery.

Prescott Hillclimb will play host to the British Hillclimb Championship

Prescott Hillclimb will play host to the British Hillclimb Championship

Photo by: Paul Lawrence

British Drag Racing Championship
When: 29 April-1 May
Where: Santa Pod, Podington

The Festival of Power promises to offer a weekend of entertainment for all petrolheads, headlined by the National Drag Racing Championship and featuring Top Fuel Dragsters capable of 300mph+.

Away from the track, there’s no shortage of events including monster truck and stunt displays to keep the family entertained.

Top fuel dragsters will be in action at Santa Pod

Top fuel dragsters will be in action at Santa Pod

Photo by: Scott Gay/Santa Pod

shares
comments

National novelties: Mighty Mustang, Strictly star's success and close Caterhams

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics
Marcus Pye

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical
Ben Anderson

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Plus
Plus
National
Paul Lawrence

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Plus
Plus
National
James Newbold

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Plus
Plus
National
Stefan Mackley

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Plus
Plus
National
Ben Anderson

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

Plus
Plus
National
Stefan Mackley

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.