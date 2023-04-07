Goodwood, BTCC, British GT and more national events to attend in April
The month of April marks the true beginning of the national season with a plethora of events held up and down the length of the country on each weekend.
These include a range of race meetings which provide the backbone to the racing scene in the UK, as well as more niche disciplines including hillclimbs and drag racing.
Autosport has picked five top-draw events taking place in April and which should be part of any avid motorsport’s must-visit destinations.
British GT Championship
When: 8-10 April
Where: Oulton Park, Cheshire
The opening round of the British GT Championship traditionally takes place on the Easter weekend, and this year is no different as Oulton Park will once again play host to the meeting.
This season promises to be one of the most hotly contested in the championship’s history, as no less than eight factory drivers are set to compete including European stars Raffaele Marciello and Jules Gounon.
FEATURE: Can Marciello translate European success to British GT?
Also competing across the Saturday and Monday will be the GB3 and GB4 championships, as well as three Ginetta categories which will provide plenty of action on the support bill.
The British GT Championship begins at Oulton Park
Photo by: Jakob Ebrey
80th Goodwood Members’ Meeting
When: 15-16 April
Where: Goodwood Motor Circuit, Chichester
A highlight of any national racing season, the Members’ Meeting brings together the great and the good of motorsport.
This year’s event will celebrate 60 years of the Lotus Cortina as well as the popular GT1 era of the 2000s, while the Brabham BT52 which took the 1983 Formula 1 drivers’ title will also participate in on-track demos.
There will be the usual thrills and spills from the numerous races taking place across the weekend, including Jim Clark Trophy, Gurney Cup and many more.
80th Goodwood Members' Meeting will be held in April
Photo by: Motorsport Images
British Touring Car Championship
When: 22-23 April
Where: Donington Park, Derby
An integral part of the national racing landscape, the British Touring Car Championship never fails to deliver thrilling, door-to-door action.
Reigning champion Tom Ingram will return to defend his title but will have to beat the likes of Jake Hill, Ash Sutton and Colin Turkington across the season.
With TOCA support action from the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, British Formula 4 and Mini Challenge, Donington Park provides the perfect backdrop for the opening round.
If historic racing is more your preference, the fabled Autosport 3 Hours will return the same weekend at Snetterton.
Organised by the Historic Sports Car Club, previous winners of the event for pre-1966 GT cars include two-time F1 world champion Jim Clark.
FEATURE: Inside the revival of a famous historic contest won by Jim Clark
The British Touring Car Championship gets underway at Donington Park
Photo by: Jakob Ebrey
British Hillclimb Championship
When: 22-23 April
Where: Prescott Hillclimb, Cheltenham
One of the oldest championships currently held in the UK, the British Hillclimb Championship offers some of the most thrilling action anywhere in the country.
Wallace Menzies will attempt to defend his crown against the usual suspects across the 14-round season, which will get underway at the historic Prescott Hillclimb.
Steeped in history, the nearly 1000-metre course provides plenty of viewing opportunities for spectators all while surrounded by stunning scenery.
Prescott Hillclimb will play host to the British Hillclimb Championship
Photo by: Paul Lawrence
British Drag Racing Championship
When: 29 April-1 May
Where: Santa Pod, Podington
The Festival of Power promises to offer a weekend of entertainment for all petrolheads, headlined by the National Drag Racing Championship and featuring Top Fuel Dragsters capable of 300mph+.
Away from the track, there’s no shortage of events including monster truck and stunt displays to keep the family entertained.
Top fuel dragsters will be in action at Santa Pod
Photo by: Scott Gay/Santa Pod
Latest news
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers
How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.