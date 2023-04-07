Goodwood, BTCC, British GT and more national events to attend in April

These include a range of race meetings which provide the backbone to the racing scene in the UK, as well as more niche disciplines including hillclimbs and drag racing.

Autosport has picked five top-draw events taking place in April and which should be part of any avid motorsport’s must-visit destinations.

British GT Championship

When: 8-10 April

Where: Oulton Park, Cheshire

The opening round of the British GT Championship traditionally takes place on the Easter weekend, and this year is no different as Oulton Park will once again play host to the meeting.

This season promises to be one of the most hotly contested in the championship’s history, as no less than eight factory drivers are set to compete including European stars Raffaele Marciello and Jules Gounon.

Also competing across the Saturday and Monday will be the GB3 and GB4 championships, as well as three Ginetta categories which will provide plenty of action on the support bill.

The British GT Championship begins at Oulton Park Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

80th Goodwood Members’ Meeting

When: 15-16 April

Where: Goodwood Motor Circuit, Chichester

A highlight of any national racing season, the Members’ Meeting brings together the great and the good of motorsport.

This year’s event will celebrate 60 years of the Lotus Cortina as well as the popular GT1 era of the 2000s, while the Brabham BT52 which took the 1983 Formula 1 drivers’ title will also participate in on-track demos.

There will be the usual thrills and spills from the numerous races taking place across the weekend, including Jim Clark Trophy, Gurney Cup and many more.

80th Goodwood Members' Meeting will be held in April Photo by: Motorsport Images

British Touring Car Championship

When: 22-23 April

Where: Donington Park, Derby

An integral part of the national racing landscape, the British Touring Car Championship never fails to deliver thrilling, door-to-door action.

Reigning champion Tom Ingram will return to defend his title but will have to beat the likes of Jake Hill, Ash Sutton and Colin Turkington across the season.

With TOCA support action from the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, British Formula 4 and Mini Challenge, Donington Park provides the perfect backdrop for the opening round.

If historic racing is more your preference, the fabled Autosport 3 Hours will return the same weekend at Snetterton.

Organised by the Historic Sports Car Club, previous winners of the event for pre-1966 GT cars include two-time F1 world champion Jim Clark.

The British Touring Car Championship gets underway at Donington Park Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

British Hillclimb Championship

When: 22-23 April

Where: Prescott Hillclimb, Cheltenham

One of the oldest championships currently held in the UK, the British Hillclimb Championship offers some of the most thrilling action anywhere in the country.

Wallace Menzies will attempt to defend his crown against the usual suspects across the 14-round season, which will get underway at the historic Prescott Hillclimb.

Steeped in history, the nearly 1000-metre course provides plenty of viewing opportunities for spectators all while surrounded by stunning scenery.

Prescott Hillclimb will play host to the British Hillclimb Championship Photo by: Paul Lawrence

British Drag Racing Championship

When: 29 April-1 May

Where: Santa Pod, Podington

The Festival of Power promises to offer a weekend of entertainment for all petrolheads, headlined by the National Drag Racing Championship and featuring Top Fuel Dragsters capable of 300mph+.

Away from the track, there’s no shortage of events including monster truck and stunt displays to keep the family entertained.

Top fuel dragsters will be in action at Santa Pod Photo by: Scott Gay/Santa Pod