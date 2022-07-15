Why Shelsley's 1000-yard dash is worth checking out this weekend

Once a year, the glorious Shelsley Walsh hillclimb course is turned over to a celebration of motorsport history. The annual Classic Nostalgia weekend is one of the jewels in the Worcestershire venue’s crown.

This weekend’s Classic Nostalgia brings a range of rare and spectacular cars to the venue, most to be put through their paces on the famous 1000-yard hillclimb up the side of the Teme Valley. In addition, an oversubscribed entry of period cars in a wide array of classes will compete on the famous hill to ensure two full days of action for a typically enthusiastic crowd.

Shelsley Walsh is steeped in history, with a compelling story that dates back 117 years to its first hillclimb staged in August 1905. Aside from two world wars, it has been in use ever since and remains the oldest motorsport venue still running on its original course.

The intense high-speed rush up the side of the valley is a massive challenge for competitors, starting just out of the atmospheric and crowded paddock area. The climb gets ever steeper as cars flick left through Kennel and the Crossing before the headlong rush into the Esses. A big brake is needed for Bottom Ess, and then it’s a question of balancing throttle and oversteer between the high banks at Top Ess before bursting out onto the finish straight.

The top British Hillclimb Championship contenders are now climbing Shelsley in less than 23 seconds, topping 150mph over the finish line. At Classic Nostalgia the times will be slower, although some sub-30s climbs are still possible.

Headlining this year’s event will be a celebration of 60 years since British Racing Motors (BRM) took a Formula 1 title double. Graham Hill’s 1962 crown was the first time that a British driver had won the championship in a British car, and that achievement will be honoured by an array of 20 BRMs and BRM-engined cars at Shelsley.

Vast BRM P154 Can-Am car will stretch its legs at the anniversary celebrations Photo by: Stuart Wing Capture Your Car Photography

Eight BRMs will be active on the hill in parades and demonstrations headlined by the first of the remarkable continuation P15s. Back in 1950 BRM went grand prix racing with the hugely advanced and technically complex P15, with its ambitious 1500cc V16 BRM engine. Though the early promise was never fully realised, the sound of the high-revving supercharged engine remains one of the most remarkable in the sport.

Classic Nostalgia will feature demonstration runs from the first of the continuation P15s, built by marque experts Hall and Hall at Bourne in Lincolnshire, home of BRM. Seeing and, notably, hearing such a car climb out of the valley should be an unforgettable experience. One of the original P15s will be there from the National Motor Museum, along with the outlandish Rover-BRM gas turbine sportscar that raced at Le Mans in 1963 and in 1965.

Another key feature of Classic Nostalgia is a celebration of rallying history with the Ralli 22 group, which will bring around 20 cars from the Group B, Group A and early World Rally Car period

A BRM with a great hillclimb history will be another star as the ex-Tony Marsh P48, originally one of Hill’s F1 cars, is put through its paces. In August 1961 Marsh drove this car to a new hill record of 34.41s. In the subsequent 60 years, hillclimb technology has pared more than 10 seconds off that time…

The BRM P25, the last front-engined BRM F1 design (and first to win a world championship race), will also be at Shelsley, as well as the vast P154 Can-Am car raced in period by Pedro Rodriguez.

The P154 almost fills the hill and will be handled by brothers Stephen and Andrew Hepworth, who are great supporters of both the event and the BRM story. Their late father David was the first man to break the 30s mark at Shelsley in his four-wheel-drive Hepworth in 1971.

To complete the BRM celebration, former drivers Howden Ganley, Richard Attwood and Mike Wilds will all be on hand and are three of the most approachable stars of their era. Former BRM team members and engineers will also be at Shelsley for this special occasion.

Another key feature of Classic Nostalgia is a celebration of rallying history with the Ralli 22 group, which will bring around 20 cars from the Group B, Group A and early World Rally Car period. Some will be demonstrated and some will be driven to the limit in timed competition. The spectacle of these fabulous cars will be a big draw as Subaru Imprezas, Ford Focuses, Audi Quattros and Lancia Delta Integrales take to the ribbon of asphalt.

Group B, Group A and early WRC cars are set to be a highlight once more Photo by: Paul Lawrence

Other elements of the competitive event take in classes for Morgans, Minis, Lotuses, Austin-Healeys and 500cc Formula 3 cars, including the Cooper Mk9 of former F1 racer Richard Robarts. The presence of the Freikaiserwagen and the ex-Basil Davenport Spider II, two landmark hillclimb specials, will evoke memories of Shelsley in the 1930s. Reworked after the war, the Freikaiserwagen took the hill record in June 1949 when Richard Fry broke Raymond Mays’s 1939 mark of 37.37s by just 0.02s. Fry was killed in the car in 1950, but it returned to the hills five years ago with new owner Steven Lister.

Late saloon car legend Gerry Marshall will be celebrated by a parade of cars led by his son Gregor. The glorious Aston Martin V8-engined Vauxhall Magnum Super Saloon created and raced by John Pope will be a crowd favourite.

Car club displays, live music, trade stands and classic car gatherings are all part of what makes Classic Nostalgia a very special event but, ultimately, the cars are the stars at a venue that oozes atmosphere.

There's plenty to see at the oldest motorsport venue still running on its original course this weekend Photo by: Paul Lawrence