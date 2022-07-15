Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How new national races have triggered the surging 1970s again
National Preview

Why Shelsley's 1000-yard dash is worth checking out this weekend

This weekend’s Classic Nostalgia gathering at the 117-year-old Shelsley Walsh hillclimb course spotlights storied British marque BRM and a celebration of rallying on its long list of attractions

By:
Why Shelsley's 1000-yard dash is worth checking out this weekend

Once a year, the glorious Shelsley Walsh hillclimb course is turned over to a celebration of motorsport history. The annual Classic Nostalgia weekend is one of the jewels in the Worcestershire venue’s crown.

This weekend’s Classic Nostalgia brings a range of rare and spectacular cars to the venue, most to be put through their paces on the famous 1000-yard hillclimb up the side of the Teme Valley. In addition, an oversubscribed entry of period cars in a wide array of classes will compete on the famous hill to ensure two full days of action for a typically enthusiastic crowd.

Shelsley Walsh is steeped in history, with a compelling story that dates back 117 years to its first hillclimb staged in August 1905. Aside from two world wars, it has been in use ever since and remains the oldest motorsport venue still running on its original course.

The intense high-speed rush up the side of the valley is a massive challenge for competitors, starting just out of the atmospheric and crowded paddock area. The climb gets ever steeper as cars flick left through Kennel and the Crossing before the headlong rush into the Esses. A big brake is needed for Bottom Ess, and then it’s a question of balancing throttle and oversteer between the high banks at Top Ess before bursting out onto the finish straight.

The top British Hillclimb Championship contenders are now climbing Shelsley in less than 23 seconds, topping 150mph over the finish line. At Classic Nostalgia the times will be slower, although some sub-30s climbs are still possible.

Headlining this year’s event will be a celebration of 60 years since British Racing Motors (BRM) took a Formula 1 title double. Graham Hill’s 1962 crown was the first time that a British driver had won the championship in a British car, and that achievement will be honoured by an array of 20 BRMs and BRM-engined cars at Shelsley.

Vast BRM P154 Can-Am car will stretch its legs at the anniversary celebrations

Vast BRM P154 Can-Am car will stretch its legs at the anniversary celebrations

Photo by: Stuart Wing Capture Your Car Photography

Eight BRMs will be active on the hill in parades and demonstrations headlined by the first of the remarkable continuation P15s. Back in 1950 BRM went grand prix racing with the hugely advanced and technically complex P15, with its ambitious 1500cc V16 BRM engine. Though the early promise was never fully realised, the sound of the high-revving supercharged engine remains one of the most remarkable in the sport.

Classic Nostalgia will feature demonstration runs from the first of the continuation P15s, built by marque experts Hall and Hall at Bourne in Lincolnshire, home of BRM. Seeing and, notably, hearing such a car climb out of the valley should be an unforgettable experience. One of the original P15s will be there from the National Motor Museum, along with the outlandish Rover-BRM gas turbine sportscar that raced at Le Mans in 1963 and in 1965.

Another key feature of Classic Nostalgia is a celebration of rallying history with the Ralli 22 group, which will bring around 20 cars from the Group B, Group A and early World Rally Car period

A BRM with a great hillclimb history will be another star as the ex-Tony Marsh P48, originally one of Hill’s F1 cars, is put through its paces. In August 1961 Marsh drove this car to a new hill record of 34.41s. In the subsequent 60 years, hillclimb technology has pared more than 10 seconds off that time…

The BRM P25, the last front-engined BRM F1 design (and first to win a world championship race), will also be at Shelsley, as well as the vast P154 Can-Am car raced in period by Pedro Rodriguez.

The P154 almost fills the hill and will be handled by brothers Stephen and Andrew Hepworth, who are great supporters of both the event and the BRM story. Their late father David was the first man to break the 30s mark at Shelsley in his four-wheel-drive Hepworth in 1971.

To complete the BRM celebration, former drivers Howden Ganley, Richard Attwood and Mike Wilds will all be on hand and are three of the most approachable stars of their era. Former BRM team members and engineers will also be at Shelsley for this special occasion.

Another key feature of Classic Nostalgia is a celebration of rallying history with the Ralli 22 group, which will bring around 20 cars from the Group B, Group A and early World Rally Car period. Some will be demonstrated and some will be driven to the limit in timed competition. The spectacle of these fabulous cars will be a big draw as Subaru Imprezas, Ford Focuses, Audi Quattros and Lancia Delta Integrales take to the ribbon of asphalt.

Group B, Group A and early WRC cars are set to be a highlight once more

Group B, Group A and early WRC cars are set to be a highlight once more

Photo by: Paul Lawrence

Other elements of the competitive event take in classes for Morgans, Minis, Lotuses, Austin-Healeys and 500cc Formula 3 cars, including the Cooper Mk9 of former F1 racer Richard Robarts. The presence of the Freikaiserwagen and the ex-Basil Davenport Spider II, two landmark hillclimb specials, will evoke memories of Shelsley in the 1930s. Reworked after the war, the Freikaiserwagen took the hill record in June 1949 when Richard Fry broke Raymond Mays’s 1939 mark of 37.37s by just 0.02s. Fry was killed in the car in 1950, but it returned to the hills five years ago with new owner Steven Lister.

Late saloon car legend Gerry Marshall will be celebrated by a parade of cars led by his son Gregor. The glorious Aston Martin V8-engined Vauxhall Magnum Super Saloon created and raced by John Pope will be a crowd favourite.

Car club displays, live music, trade stands and classic car gatherings are all part of what makes Classic Nostalgia a very special event but, ultimately, the cars are the stars at a venue that oozes atmosphere.

There's plenty to see at the oldest motorsport venue still running on its original course this weekend

There's plenty to see at the oldest motorsport venue still running on its original course this weekend

Photo by: Paul Lawrence

shares
comments
How new national races have triggered the surging 1970s again
Previous article

How new national races have triggered the surging 1970s again
More
Paul Lawrence
Ten things to watch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
National

Ten things to watch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus
National

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats Plus
National

The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats

Latest news

Why Shelsley's 1000-yard dash is worth checking out this weekend
National National

Why Shelsley's 1000-yard dash is worth checking out this weekend

This weekend’s Classic Nostalgia gathering at the 117-year-old Shelsley Walsh hillclimb course spotlights storied British marque BRM and a celebration of rallying on its long list of attractions

How new national races have triggered the surging 1970s again
National National

How new national races have triggered the surging 1970s again

This year alone a plethora of new races have emerged for cars from the 1970s, which has already triggered some shifting preferences in the historic racing world

Harrison launches up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Harrison launches up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Samuel Harrison could be turning into the new Cam Jackson. The teenaged historic single-seater ace has shot up 25 positions on the Autosport National Driver Rankings this week to second place after no fewer than four wins at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit last weekend.

The endurance club series attracting pros and amateurs
National National

The endurance club series attracting pros and amateurs

OPINION: EnduroKa recently held its maiden 24-hour race at Anglesey in North Wales, and Autosport was on the grid for an unforgettable experience of sun, rain - and spins. Here's the inside view of an event that attracted amateurs and professionals alike, joined by a shared passion for motorsport at its purest and most affordable

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.