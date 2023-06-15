Subscribe
National News

West is best as he climbs up Autosport National Driver Rankings

A quartet of victories for Jason West at Castle Combe last weekend have sent him northbound up the Autosport National Driver Rankings leaderboard and into fourth place.

auto west 3

West was in stunning form in Wiltshire, winning the two Kumho BMW contests as well as both Classic Thunder races in his E46 M3 - despite some hard-fought battles with rivals.

Those successes have not only allowed West to shoot up 10 places in Autosport's rankings, but have also taken West's tally to nine for the year.

This moves him to within two wins of table-topper Freddie Slater, although the Ginetta Junior dominator is due to be in action again this weekend.

Another driver on the move is Lucas Romanek, who scored his sixth and seventh Formula Ford 1600 wins of 2023.

His latest triumphs came over a very thin United FF1600 field at Snetterton, wins that enable Romanek to climb 13 spots into seventh on the latest leaderboard.

The only other change inside the top 10 comes courtesy of Sports 2000 star Michael Gibbins.

The MCR S2n pilot was another driver to enjoy a fruitful Castle Combe visit as he topped both races, enabling him to rise from 31st to joint 10th.

A little further back, a trio of Irish drivers have also made progress up the winners' table after succeeding at Mondello Park.

Peter Barrable and Michael Cullen are tied in 14th place having both added to their totals at the weekend - Barrable scoring two Legends wins, while Cullen took the honours four times, heading the field in both Stryker and Fiesta ST bouts.

Michael Cullen

Michael Cullen

Photo by: Michael Chester

That has propelled Cullen up the leaderboard from outside the top 50, while Barrable rises from 49th.

This duo is one place above Jackie Cochrane, who was another double Mondello winner to leap up from joint 46th to 16th.

Behind them, in 17th, is Dan Silvester after he was also a quadruple winner, this time across both Hot Hatch and Toyota MR2s at Mallory Park.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 11 0 11
2 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 10 0 10
3 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 9 0 9
4 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 9 0 9
5 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 9 0 9
6 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 7 0 7
7 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6
8 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6
9 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 6 0 6
10= James Lay (Radical SR3) 6 0 6
10= Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 6 0 6
12 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6
13 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 6 0 6
14= Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6
14= Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 6 0 6
16 Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 6 0 6
17 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 2 4 6
18 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 4 6
19 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 6 6
20 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 5 0 5
21 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 5 0 5
22 Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW) 5 0 5
23 Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 5 0 5
24 Jonathan Lisseter (Locost Ma7da) 5 0 5
25 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 5 0 5
26 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 5 0 5
27 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 5 0 5
28 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5
29 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 5 0 5
30 John Village (Village V2) 5 0 5
31 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 5 0 5
32 Jonathan Mitchell (Caterham 7 420R/Revolution 500SC) 4 1 5
33 Chris Beighton (Sunbeam Tiger/Lola T70 Mk3B) 4 1 5
34 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 3 2 5
35 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S) 1 4 5
36 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 5 5
37 Ryan Polley (Honda Civic Type R) 4 0 4
38 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Lotus Cortina) 4 0 4
39 Nigel Greensall (TVR Griffith 200/Ford Capri/Lotus Elan GTS) 4 0 4
40 Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R) 4 0 4
41 Steve Hewson (Porsche Cayman) 4 0 4
42 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 4 0 4
43 Colin Turkington (BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30/BMW 330e M Sport) 4 0 4
44 Shaun Goverd (Citroen AX) 4 0 4
45 Niall Bradley (BMW M3 E46) 4 0 4
46 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 4 0 4
47 Blake Angliss (Ginetta G56 GT4) 4 0 4
48 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170/MG ZR 190) 4 0 4
49 Felix Fisher (Ray GR05) 4 0 4
50 Stephen Berry (Mini Cooper S) 4 0 4

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

