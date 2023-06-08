Sutton enters Autosport National Driver Rankings top 10

Ginetta Junior star Freddie Slater is the new name at the top – with the Yorkshire marque holding its G Fest event at Silverstone last weekend, there were six races for the 15-year-old to take part in. Slater won four of them and, although he was denied a further victory by a post-race penalty for contact, that didn’t prevent him from marching to the summit.

Slater is now on 11 wins, and another driver hit double figures over the weekend: Clubmans Sports Prototype star James Clarke scored victories in all three races at Snetterton at the wheel of his Phantom PR22 to move onto 10, and his successes have dropped long-time leader, Mazda MX-5 Supercup racer Aidan Hills, down to third.

Another Ginetta driver has joined Hills on nine wins but drops below him into fourth because his average grid size is lower. Ravi Ramyead scored four victories in the Ginetta GT Academy at G Fest, but missed out in the other two races to Nick White, who moves into the table in 20th position.

Over in the Ginetta GT Championship, Luke Reade failed to make headway at G Fest and drops to 10th, but Blake Angliss scored four wins from scratch to move into 34th.

Apart from Slater, another driver from the junior tin-top series is now also into the top five, with three wins for Daire Flock at Anglesey in the Citroen Saxo-based Junior Saloons series.

Daire Flock scored an impressive hat-trick in Junior Saloons at Anglesey Photo by: Steve Jones

Sutton’s domination of the BTCC is unprecedented in the modern era and could lead to him making what would have seemed an unlikely season-long challenge at the top. His two victories at Thruxton have carried him up to seventh place.

In fact, there are now three BTCC champions lurking in the table, with Colin Turkington long-established in the top 50 thanks mainly to his wins in classic BMWs, and Andrew Jordan’s Thruxton Mini Miglia double giving him an entry into the top 50 in 28th place – he’s three places below dad Mike, who won both Mini Se7en races at the Hampshire circuit!

The other driver to climb into the top 10 is Scottish Legends ace Stewart Black, thanks to three more wins at Knockhill.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 11 0 11 2 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 10 0 10 3 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 9 0 9 4 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 9 0 9 5 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6 6 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 7 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 6 0 6 8 James Lay (Radical SR3) 6 0 6 9 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 10 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 6 0 6 11 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 4 6 12 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 6 6 13 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 5 0 5 14 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 5 0 5 15 Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW) 5 0 5 16 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 5 0 5 17 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 5 0 5 18 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 5 0 5 19 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 5 0 5 20 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5 21 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 5 0 5 22 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 5 0 5 23 Jonathan Mitchell (Caterham 7 420R/Revolution 500SC) 4 1 5 24 Chris Beighton (Sunbeam Tiger/Lola T70 Mk3B) 4 1 5 25 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 3 2 5 26 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 5 5 27 Ryan Polley (Honda Civic Type R) 4 0 4 28 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Lotus Cortina) 4 0 4 29 Nigel Greensall (TVR Griffith 200/Ford Capri/Lotus Elan GTS) 4 0 4 30 Steve Hewson (Porsche Cayman) 4 0 4 31 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 4 0 4 32 Colin Turkington (BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30/BMW 330e M Sport) 4 0 4 33 Niall Bradley (BMW M3 E46) 4 0 4 34 Blake Angliss (Ginetta G56 GT4) 4 0 4 35 Felix Fisher (Ray GR05) 4 0 4 36 Stephen Berry (Mini Cooper S) 4 0 4 37 Stephen Watkins (MG Midget) 4 0 4 38= Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 4 0 4 38= Jonathan Lisseter (Locost Ma7da) 4 0 4 38= Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S) 4 0 4 41= Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 4 0 4 41= Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8) 4 0 4 43 Rod Birley (Ford Escort WRC/BMW E36) 4 0 4 44 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 4 0 4 45 John Village (Village V2) 4 0 4 46= Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 4 0 4 46= Luca Staccini Anzanello (Hyundai Coupe) 4 0 4 48 Shane Kelly (Morgan CX +4/Praga R1) 4 0 4 49 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 4 0 4 50 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF00) 4 0 4

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.