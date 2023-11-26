Subscribe
National
Video

Video: Behind the scenes at the RAC Rally – How Lucozade helped save Jardine’s rally

Rally drivers and co-drivers are renowned for being resourceful, a point which was once again outlined at the Roger Albert Clark Rally.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated

Autosport supported driver and former Formula 1 analyst Tony Jardine appeared to be heading for a possible retirement, before co-driver Allan Harryman sprung into action.

A slipping clutch threatened to bring Jardine’s Chrysler Avenger to a halt during Friday night’s penultimate stage in Wales. However, Harryman was able to use cable ties and Lucozade to nurse the car to a road section, where they were retrieved by the team.

In order to make the start of Saturday stages, four hours north in Carlisle, the car underwent an overnight repair finishing in the early hours. The crew successfully completed the leg without further issues.

Aside from Jardine’s trials and tribulations, World Rally Championship star Oliver Solberg won five of the Saturday’s six stages aboard his Mk2 Ford Escort as the rally ventured into Scotland.

The Swede opened up a commanding 4m15s lead over fellow Mk2 Escort driver Marty McCormack, after Osian Pryce retired from second due to a mechanical issue.

The five-day RAC Rally 350-mile marathon concludes on Monday.

shares
comments
Previous article Video: Behind the scenes at the RAC Rally – Solberg tames Mk2 Escort
Tom Howard
More
Tom Howard
Video: Behind the scenes at the RAC Rally – Solberg tames Mk2 Escort

Video: Behind the scenes at the RAC Rally – Solberg tames Mk2 Escort

National

Video: Behind the scenes at the RAC Rally – Solberg tames Mk2 Escort Video: Behind the scenes at the RAC Rally – Solberg tames Mk2 Escort

FIA Rally Star winners selected for 2024 JWRC

FIA Rally Star winners selected for 2024 JWRC

Other rally

FIA Rally Star winners selected for 2024 JWRC FIA Rally Star winners selected for 2024 JWRC

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Japan

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

Latest news

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending? Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Plus
Plus
National

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe