National
Video: How the RAC Rally is embracing sustainable fuel

Rallying has pioneered the use of sustainable fuel in motorsport. The World Rally Championship has just completed its second campaign utilising 100% sustainable fuel supplied by P1 Race Fuels across its categories.

Tom Howard
The move to limit the impact on the environment has also trickled down to the national rally scene as witnessed at this weekend’s Roger Albert Clark Rally.

Autosport-supported driver Tony Jardine and Oliver Solberg were two drivers that used sustainable fuel across the 350-mile marathon rally.

Jardine’s TradOak Rally Team have partnered with Coryton Fuels, while Solberg’s Mk2 Ford Escort is powered by biofuel produced by Carless. Much like how P1 Race Fuels have helped power four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastien Vettel’s 1992 Williams and 1993 McLaren F1 cars, Coryton and Carless have both created sustainable fuels capable of powering historic rally cars preserving them for prosperity.

“It is really important to demonstrate the use of sustainable fuels and Coryton fuel company through their Sustain Classic brand is specifically for historic vehicles like historic rally cars on the RAC Rally,” said Jardine.

“We want more and more people to use the fuel because the saving on emissions is over 65%. All of our team are running on biofuel, and we will save 302 kilograms of CO2 emissions by the end of the rally. This is very important and for the future of motorsport.”

The RAC Rally heads into its final day with Marty McCormack (Ford Escort MK2) leading Seb Perez (Lancia Stratos) by 4m57s.

Long-time leader Oliver Solberg retired on stage 28 on Sunday night after suffering a broken driveshaft.

“We are incredibly sad to retire from such a fantastic event after having such fun until now,” said Solberg.

