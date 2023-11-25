Video: Behind the scenes at the RAC Rally – Solberg tames Mk2 Escort

WRC2 front runner Oliver Solberg couldn’t resist tackling the 350-mile, five-day, marathon rally that includes some of the UK’s most famous stages in England, Wales and Scotland.

The 22-year-old and co-driver Eliott Edmonson have swapped a Skoda Fabia Rally2 for an altogether different beast, jumping aboard a legendary Ford Escort Mk2 for a taste of rallying’s past.

Oliver’s 2003 WRC world rally championship winning father, Petter Solberg, has joined the pair to watch from the sidelines, returning to Wales’ famous stages 20 years on from his WRC title success.

Solberg pulled out a 44s lead over 2022 British rally champion Osian Pryce at the end of Friday’s stages.

Five-time WRC rally winner Kris Meeke retired from the event on Thursday with an engine issue after leading the rally following stage five.

Autosport-supported driver and former Formula 1 analyst Tony Jardine rejoined the rally after a mechanical issue on Thursday.