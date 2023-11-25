Subscribe
National
Video

Video: Behind the scenes at the RAC Rally – Solberg tames Mk2 Escort

The 2023 Roger Albert Clark Rally has attracted a host of stars for its 20th edition this week including a famous name on the World Rally Championship scene.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated

WRC2 front runner Oliver Solberg couldn’t resist tackling the 350-mile, five-day, marathon rally that includes some of the UK’s most famous stages in England, Wales and Scotland.

The 22-year-old and co-driver Eliott Edmonson have swapped a Skoda Fabia Rally2 for an altogether different beast, jumping aboard a legendary Ford Escort Mk2 for a taste of rallying’s past.

Oliver’s 2003 WRC world rally championship winning father, Petter Solberg, has joined the pair to watch from the sidelines, returning to Wales’ famous stages 20 years on from his WRC title success.

Solberg pulled out a 44s lead over 2022 British rally champion Osian Pryce at the end of Friday’s stages.

Five-time WRC rally winner Kris Meeke retired from the event on Thursday with an engine issue after leading the rally following stage five.

Autosport-supported driver and former Formula 1 analyst Tony Jardine rejoined the rally after a mechanical issue on Thursday.

shares
comments
Previous article Behind the scenes at the RAC Rally
Tom Howard
More
Tom Howard
FIA Rally Star winners selected for 2024 JWRC

FIA Rally Star winners selected for 2024 JWRC

Other rally

FIA Rally Star winners selected for 2024 JWRC FIA Rally Star winners selected for 2024 JWRC

Wales secures 2024 European Rally Championship round

Wales secures 2024 European Rally Championship round

ERC

Wales secures 2024 European Rally Championship round Wales secures 2024 European Rally Championship round

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Japan

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

Latest news

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Sainz: F1 drivers deliberately hindered rivals with "dirty air"

Sainz: F1 drivers deliberately hindered rivals with "dirty air"

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Sainz: F1 drivers deliberately hindered rivals with "dirty air" Sainz: F1 drivers deliberately hindered rivals with "dirty air"

Russell: "Scrappy" F1 2023 "one of the worst seasons of my career"

Russell: "Scrappy" F1 2023 "one of the worst seasons of my career"

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Russell: "Scrappy" F1 2023 "one of the worst seasons of my career" Russell: "Scrappy" F1 2023 "one of the worst seasons of my career"

Norris rues “shit job” he is doing in F1 qualifying after Abu Dhabi Q3 slide

Norris rues “shit job” he is doing in F1 qualifying after Abu Dhabi Q3 slide

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Norris rues “shit job” he is doing in F1 qualifying after Abu Dhabi Q3 slide Norris rues “shit job” he is doing in F1 qualifying after Abu Dhabi Q3 slide

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Plus
Plus
National

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe