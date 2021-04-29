Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Silverstone plays host to bumper national meetings Next / Roger Albert Clark Rally to tackle classic Welsh stages
National News

Ken Tyrrell to race Tyrrell 011 in Historic F1

By:
, Marcus Pye

An American namesake of legendary team chief Ken Tyrrell, who guided Jackie Stewart to three Formula 1 world championships, plans to race a Tyrrell 011 next month.

Ken Tyrrell to race Tyrrell 011 in Historic F1

Florida-based Ken Tyrrell, 52, owns the car with which Michele Alboreto scored the marque’s penultimate grand prix victory at Caesar’s Palace, Las Vegas, in late September 1982 – the final race of the season.

Tyrrell acquired 011/6 – subsequently an FIA Historic F1 championship race winner – from British competitor John Wilson last summer.

After several years lying dormant, it has been totally rebuilt by F1 specialist Liaz Jakhara of Zul Racing in Derby.

Tyrrell’s father worked for his John Hopkins University room-mate Bill Wolf, whose Motion Systems business was a team sponsor of Tyrrell Racing in the turbo era of the 1980s.

“As a teenager, I was invited to the 1985 Detroit GP and given a job as Martin Brundle’s pitboard man,” said Tyrrell.

“I was blown away by the experience and, from that moment, I was going to be an F1 driver.

“Bill bought chassis 011/6 and 011/4 [in which Alboreto won the 1983 Detroit GP, the 155th and last frontline F1 win for the Ford-badged Cosworth DFV engine and the final win for the Tyrrell team] and when I went to his home in New Jersey I sat in 6. I vowed to own it one day and my dream has become reality.”

Michele Alboreto won with Tyrrell 011/6 at the Caesars Palace Grand Prix in 1982.

Michele Alboreto won with Tyrrell 011/6 at the Caesars Palace Grand Prix in 1982.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Having rented a Formula Atlantic car to renew his race licence earlier this year, former SCCA Formula Ford 1600 and sportscar racer Tyrrell, who did a Jim Russell School course at Snetterton in 1986, tested the 011/6 at Anglesey earlier this month. He completed 38 laps, describing it as “phenomenal”.

PLUS: The last hurrah of two F1 titans

Complete Motorsport Solutions of Kimbolton will run the car in selected Masters Historic F1 events, starting at Brands Hatch for the Masters Historic Festival on 29-30 May, along with team co-founder Ian Simmonds’ ex-Alboreto Tyrrell 012 that was used in the latter part of 1983.

The Silverstone Classic at the end of July is also on Tyrrell’s schedule. Restoration of chassis 011/4 is nearing completion at Mirage Engineering in Norfolk for owner James Hagan.

shares
comments

Related video

Silverstone plays host to bumper national meetings

Previous article

Silverstone plays host to bumper national meetings

Next article

Roger Albert Clark Rally to tackle classic Welsh stages

Roger Albert Clark Rally to tackle classic Welsh stages
Load comments

About this article

Series Historics , National
Author Marcus Pye

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

19h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

1d
4
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

4h
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

23h
Latest news
Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events
NTNL

Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events

21h
Why only title success will do for British F3's returning favourite
BF3

Why only title success will do for British F3's returning favourite

May 20, 2021
Drivers overcome the elements and British Hillclimb season begins
NTNL

Drivers overcome the elements and British Hillclimb season begins

May 19, 2021
The unlikely motorsport missionaries promoting grassroots racing
NTNL

The unlikely motorsport missionaries promoting grassroots racing

May 18, 2021
Podcast: British GT and BRDC British F3 preview
NTNL

Podcast: British GT and BRDC British F3 preview

May 18, 2021
More
Marcus Pye
Donington delights as national motorsport returns to the new normal
National

Donington delights as national motorsport returns to the new normal

The unusual racing journey forged by a youthful historics ace Plus
Historics

The unusual racing journey forged by a youthful historics ace

How the Marshall club racing dynasty remains intact Plus
Historics

How the Marshall club racing dynasty remains intact

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions Plus

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions

Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves

National
May 12, 2021
The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing Plus

The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing

Danny Winstanley has dominated in Caterhams for several years, firstly as a driver and more recently as a team owner. Now he has more ambitions on the horizon

National
May 11, 2021
How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic Plus

How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic

The GT Cup has attracted a stunning array of drivers and machinery for its opening event at Donington Park this weekend. The fact we're in the middle of a pandemic makes that entry all the more remarkable, but there's plenty of reasons why the series is proving popular

National
Apr 9, 2021
What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year Plus

What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year

With COVID-19 restrictions gradually being lifted and national motorsport finally returning this weekend, focus and anticipation has switched to the year ahead. Here are Autosport's picks for what should be some of the best events and rivalries of 2021

National
Apr 3, 2021
How 2020's newest national series and championships fared Plus

How 2020's newest national series and championships fared

To the credit of organisers, some new national UK series and championships were still able to successfully launch last year, even with the world in the grip of a pandemic. Here's how Autosport has ranked them

National
Feb 14, 2021
The new national series and championships in 2021 Plus

The new national series and championships in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic may still mean there is uncertainty across the globe, but that hasn't stopped new series and championships from being introduced into UK motorsport this season. Autosport takes a look at the newest additions

National
Feb 10, 2021
The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020 Plus

The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020

It was a season like no other but, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some positives on the club motorsport scene last year as entry numbers largely remained stable, while some series boasted impressive growth

National
Feb 7, 2021
How a Porsche King became 2020's breakout star Plus

How a Porsche King became 2020's breakout star

Few drivers in 2020 could lay claim to a season as exceptional as Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Harry King. Beating the British Touring Car Championship's best to win Autosport's National Driver of the Year was the ideal recognition of his feat

National
Feb 1, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Latest news

Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events
National National

Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events

Why only title success will do for British F3's returning favourite
BF3 BF3

Why only title success will do for British F3's returning favourite

Drivers overcome the elements and British Hillclimb season begins
National National

Drivers overcome the elements and British Hillclimb season begins

The unlikely motorsport missionaries promoting grassroots racing
National National

The unlikely motorsport missionaries promoting grassroots racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.