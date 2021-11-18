Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Watts family C1 delight as Race of Remembrance held at Anglesey
National News

Top Ginetta Junior team R Racing to run GT4 Aston

By:

Leading Ginetta Junior squad R Racing plans to expand into the British GT Championship’s GT4 class with Aston Martin next season.

Top Ginetta Junior team R Racing to run GT4 Aston

The team was only formed in 2019 but has already achieved considerable success during its short existence, quickly establishing itself as a Ginetta Junior frontrunner.

It ran a driver to the top three of the standings in each of its first two campaigns, before powering Aston Millar to this year’s crown and winning last weekend’s Winter Series with Josh Rowledge.

PLUS: How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

The squad’s bosses evaluated a number of different routes for the team’s next step, including a move into single-seaters, but decided on GTs as an Aston Martin partner team with the Vantage GT4.

Only one GT4 Aston regularly raced in the series this year, despite it being a proven winner after the TF Sport squad claimed the class crown with Jamie Caroline and Dan Vaughan in one of the machines in 2020.

“We’ve been thinking for a while about what to do,” R Racing boss Jamie Ross told Autosport.

“It seemed a shame to build up good relationships with the kids over two years and then let them go when they turn 17.

“Single-seaters is a busy market at the moment and the budget is massive – I think it’s easier to sell the GT route.

Aston Martin GT4

Aston Martin GT4

“We weighed up all the manufacturers and the best all-round one is the one we’ve gone with.

“Being associated with a brand like Aston Martin is quite cool for us and Aston Martin is really supportive.”

Josh Miller, who finished eighth in this year’s Ginetta Junior standings with R Racing, is the first driver confirmed for the Aston programme.

He acknowledges that it is a big step up but believes he is ready for the challenge.

“I feel you find yourself learning more when you take a big step up and throw yourself in at the deep end,” Miller told Autosport.

“My aim is to prove myself among more experienced drivers. It’s a very competitive grid but I want to be in the mix and fight for podiums.

“Being 16, people scoff at you a little bit but I want to prove to everyone that I’m ready for it.”

Miller is due to get his first experience behind the wheel of a GT4 Aston later this month.

shares
comments

Related video

Watts family C1 delight as Race of Remembrance held at Anglesey
Previous article

Watts family C1 delight as Race of Remembrance held at Anglesey
Load comments
Stephen Lickorish More
Stephen Lickorish
How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus
National

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

Jackson keeps Autosport National Driver Rankings lead after vital class win
National

Jackson keeps Autosport National Driver Rankings lead after vital class win

The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing Plus
National

The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing

Latest news

Top Ginetta Junior team R Racing to run GT4 Aston
National National

Top Ginetta Junior team R Racing to run GT4 Aston

Watts family C1 delight as Race of Remembrance held at Anglesey
National National

Watts family C1 delight as Race of Remembrance held at Anglesey

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus
National National

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

Jackson keeps Autosport National Driver Rankings lead after vital class win
National National

Jackson keeps Autosport National Driver Rankings lead after vital class win

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

There were all the usual thrills and spills among the BTCC support series this year and plenty of impressive performances along the way. Autosport recaps how the five championships were won and ranks the top 10 drivers

National
Nov 14, 2021
The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing Plus

The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing

There’s just a handful of events remaining in the national racing season, but it’s still very much all to play for in the battle to secure the most wins in 2021. Cam Jackson and Miles Rudman currently heading the classification ahead of a potentially crucial weekend of national racing for Autosport’s National Driver Rankings

National
Nov 6, 2021
How 50th anniversary Festival reminded the world of its charm Plus

How 50th anniversary Festival reminded the world of its charm

Big names were back on track and in the grandstand for the 50th Formula Ford Festival last weekend, which served to remind the world of the knockout contest's enduring appeal - even if it is unlikely to return to its former status as a must-win event on the single-seater ladder

National
Nov 3, 2021
The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony Plus

The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony

The decision to allow 15-year-olds to race in MSV's new low-cost GB4 championship in 2022 poses a challenge to the position of British F4 - previously the only UK-based series where drivers below the age of 16 could compete. Whether the two can co-exist is the next pertinent question...

National
Oct 29, 2021
Memories from Formula Ford Festival greats Plus

Memories from Formula Ford Festival greats

Ahead of this year’s 50th edition of the legendary contest, we speak to some of those involved in some of the best contests over the years

National
Oct 28, 2021
The other title battles to be decided at Brands Hatch this weekend Plus

The other title battles to be decided at Brands Hatch this weekend

The finale of the British Touring Car Championship always provides plenty of drama, but its support series are also set to produce many twists and turns at this weekend's last round. Unusually, all five titles are still up for grabs, so it's all to play for at Brands Hatch. Here's how each series' showdown is shaping up

National
Oct 22, 2021
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting Plus

Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting

A year and a half after it was originally scheduled, this weekend’s 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting honours key figures from the circuit’s history, including the likes of Stirling Moss, Dan Gurney and Gerry Marshall

National
Oct 14, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.