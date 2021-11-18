Top Ginetta Junior team R Racing to run GT4 Aston

The team was only formed in 2019 but has already achieved considerable success during its short existence, quickly establishing itself as a Ginetta Junior frontrunner.

It ran a driver to the top three of the standings in each of its first two campaigns, before powering Aston Millar to this year’s crown and winning last weekend’s Winter Series with Josh Rowledge.

PLUS: How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

The squad’s bosses evaluated a number of different routes for the team’s next step, including a move into single-seaters, but decided on GTs as an Aston Martin partner team with the Vantage GT4.

Only one GT4 Aston regularly raced in the series this year, despite it being a proven winner after the TF Sport squad claimed the class crown with Jamie Caroline and Dan Vaughan in one of the machines in 2020.

“We’ve been thinking for a while about what to do,” R Racing boss Jamie Ross told Autosport.

“It seemed a shame to build up good relationships with the kids over two years and then let them go when they turn 17.

“Single-seaters is a busy market at the moment and the budget is massive – I think it’s easier to sell the GT route.

Aston Martin GT4

“We weighed up all the manufacturers and the best all-round one is the one we’ve gone with.

“Being associated with a brand like Aston Martin is quite cool for us and Aston Martin is really supportive.”

Josh Miller, who finished eighth in this year’s Ginetta Junior standings with R Racing, is the first driver confirmed for the Aston programme.

He acknowledges that it is a big step up but believes he is ready for the challenge.

“I feel you find yourself learning more when you take a big step up and throw yourself in at the deep end,” Miller told Autosport.

“My aim is to prove myself among more experienced drivers. It’s a very competitive grid but I want to be in the mix and fight for podiums.

“Being 16, people scoff at you a little bit but I want to prove to everyone that I’m ready for it.”

Miller is due to get his first experience behind the wheel of a GT4 Aston later this month.