Ginetta drivers charge up Autosport National Driver Rankings

Slater has been the class of the Ginetta Junior field this year, utterly dominating the opposition and winning seven of the nine races to date.

But it could easily have been a 100% success record, had Slater not received track-limits penalties in one race at each of the Silverstone and Donington events.

Nevertheless, he has still shot up Autosport's winners' table, rising five places into third.

And, with six races as part of Ginetta's G Fest meeting at Silverstone this coming weekend, there is the potential for him to now usurp Aidan Hills's nine wins at the top of the rankings.

Reade has also been the standout star of the Ginetta GT Championship in his G56, although his 100% record was broken at Donington when a suspected driveshaft failure on the grid left him as a non-starter. But his other two Leicestershire triumphs still enabled him to leap from 25th to sixth.

That is one position higher than one of the other notable movers of last weekend, Northern Irish Sevens racer Graham Moore.

He scored another two victories at Kirkistown at the wheel of his self-built GMS machine to take his tally for the year to six and enable him to climb 25 places.

Graham Moore scored another two victories at Kirkistown Photo by: Gary Craig

Lucas Romanek is the next highest-placed improver having scored a National Formula Ford 1600 win at Snetterton to jump up 11 places to 12th as he continues his campaign across three FF1600 championships.

Two more drivers to enjoy successful Donington weekends are Ravi Ramyead and Tom Mills.

Ramyead took the spoils in two of three Ginetta GT Academy contests to move to five wins for the year - enabling him to jump from outside the top 50 and into 13th.

Mills has made a similar surge up the order after winning three of the four GB4 Donington bouts to continue his strong start to the season and also move into 14th on the winners' table.

Also moving into the top 20 are two drivers to enjoy success at the Brands Hatch Masters Historic fixture: Chris Beighton (Lola T70 Mk3B) jumps 11 places to 17th and Nigel Greensall (in both a Ford Capri and TVR Griffith) is another new entry in 20th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 9 0 9 2 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 7 0 7 3 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 7 0 7 4 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 5 James Lay (Radical SR3) 6 0 6 6 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 6 0 6 7 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 4 6 8 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 5 0 5 9 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 5 0 5 10 Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW) 5 0 5 11 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 5 0 5 12 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 5 0 5 13 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5 14 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 5 0 5 15 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 5 0 5 16 Jonathan Mitchell (Caterham 7 420R/Revolution 500SC) 4 1 5 17 Chris Beighton (Sunbeam Tiger/Lola T70 Mk3B) 4 1 5 18 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 5 5 19 Ryan Polley (Honda Civic Type R) 4 0 4 20 Nigel Greensall (TVR Griffith 200/Ford Capri/Lotus Elan GTS) 4 0 4 21 Steve Hewson (Porsche Cayman) 4 0 4 22 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 4 0 4 23 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 4 0 4 24 Colin Turkington (BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30/BMW 330e M Sport) 4 0 4 25 Felix Fisher (Ray GR05) 4 0 4 26 Stephen Berry (Mini Cooper S) 4 0 4 27 Stephen Watkins (MG Midget) 4 0 4 28= Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 4 0 4 28= Jonathan Lisseter (Locost Ma7da) 4 0 4 30 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 4 0 4 31 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 4 0 4 32 John Village (Village V2) 4 0 4 33 Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 4 0 4 34 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 4 0 4 35 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF00) 4 0 4 36 Horatio Fitz-Simon (Lotus Elan/Lotus 22/Lotus Elan 26R) 3 1 4 37 Josh Cook (Lotus Cortina/Citroen C1) 2 2 4 38 Jeff Smith (Mini Miglia/Austin Mini Cooper S) 2 2 4 39 Tim Bentley (Renault Clio 182) 2 2 4 40 Mark Smith (BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30) 2 2 4 41 Ben Mulryan (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7) 2 2 4 42 Ian Boulton (MG ZR) 1 3 4 43 Neil Jessop (Ford Escort Mk2 Zakspeed) 0 4 4 44 Paul Simpson (Porsche Boxster S) 0 4 4 45= Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Audi TTCR) 0 4 4 45= Tom Wood (Radical SR1) 0 4 4 47 Olly Samways (Mighty Mini) 0 4 4 48 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 4 4 49 Luke Garlick (Ginetta G40 GT5) 0 4 4 50 Colin Peach (Van Diemen RFS02) 0 4 4 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, and experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.