Super Touring Power event to return at Brands Hatch in 2024
A second Super Touring Power event will be held at Brands Hatch next year following the success of the inaugural edition earlier this month.
The celebration of the halcyon Super Touring period of tin-top racing proved popular with fans and also attracted a host of stars to the 2023 event, with Kiwi aces Paul Radisich, Greg Murphy and Steven Richards being tempted to Kent while current British Touring Car frontrunner Jake Hill won all four Super Tourers races in a Nissan Primera.
OPINION: Why Super Touring Power should become a regular highlight
Autosport also supported the event and hosted a stage where tin-top greats were interviewed.
Off the back of the successful first running, a 2024 date has already been confirmed for the 29-30 June.
Racing will again take place on both the Grand Prix and Indy layouts of the Brands circuit and, in addition to the Super Tourers, the full suite of Classic Touring Car Racing Club categories are also due to be in action.
A new feature planned for next year is a Group A race open to the Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500s and BMW M3 E30s of the 1980s.
“The response from the CTCRC drivers has been phenomenal,” said CTCRC chairman Stuart Caie. “None of us could ever have expected how well the event would be received by the fans.
Photo by: Gary Hawkins
“I am sure a lot of you have seen on social media people asking for it to happen again and of course once Autosport published the ‘Super idea too good not to be repeated’ article, how could we not?
“In 2024 we will add a Group A race as we feel the crowd would like nothing more than to see the fire-breathing RS500s and BMWs fighting it out on the GP circuit as they did in period.”
MSV group motorsport event manager David Willey added: “I couldn’t be more delighted to work with Stuart Caie and everyone at the CTCRC once again to host Super Touring Power in 2024.
“The positive reception we’ve had to this year’s event has been overwhelming and it’s very clear that there is a huge amount of appeal for this to continue as a retro touring car showcase.”
Further details about the 2024 event are due to be confirmed in the coming months.
Latest news
Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback
Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback
Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision
Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision
Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in
Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in
The steps needed to help save motorsport's future
The steps needed to help save motorsport's future The steps needed to help save motorsport's future
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers
How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.