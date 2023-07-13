Subscribe
Previous / BTCC star Hill enters top 10 in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National News

Super Touring Power event to return at Brands Hatch in 2024

A second Super Touring Power event will be held at Brands Hatch next year following the success of the inaugural edition earlier this month.

SuperTourers race start 0003.JPG

The celebration of the halcyon Super Touring period of tin-top racing proved popular with fans and also attracted a host of stars to the 2023 event, with Kiwi aces Paul Radisich, Greg Murphy and Steven Richards being tempted to Kent while current British Touring Car frontrunner Jake Hill won all four Super Tourers races in a Nissan Primera.

OPINION: Why Super Touring Power should become a regular highlight

Autosport also supported the event and hosted a stage where tin-top greats were interviewed.

Off the back of the successful first running, a 2024 date has already been confirmed for the 29-30 June.

Racing will again take place on both the Grand Prix and Indy layouts of the Brands circuit and, in addition to the Super Tourers, the full suite of Classic Touring Car Racing Club categories are also due to be in action.

A new feature planned for next year is a Group A race open to the Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500s and BMW M3 E30s of the 1980s.

“The response from the CTCRC drivers has been phenomenal,” said CTCRC chairman Stuart Caie. “None of us could ever have expected how well the event would be received by the fans.

 

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

“I am sure a lot of you have seen on social media people asking for it to happen again and of course once Autosport published the ‘Super idea too good not to be repeated’ article, how could we not?

“In 2024 we will add a Group A race as we feel the crowd would like nothing more than to see the fire-breathing RS500s and BMWs fighting it out on the GP circuit as they did in period.”

MSV group motorsport event manager David Willey added: “I couldn’t be more delighted to work with Stuart Caie and everyone at the CTCRC once again to host Super Touring Power in 2024.

“The positive reception we’ve had to this year’s event has been overwhelming and it’s very clear that there is a huge amount of appeal for this to continue as a retro touring car showcase.”

Further details about the 2024 event are due to be confirmed in the coming months.

shares
comments

BTCC star Hill enters top 10 in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Latest news

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback  Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision

Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision

F1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision

Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in

Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in

The steps needed to help save motorsport's future

The steps needed to help save motorsport's future

NTNL National

The steps needed to help save motorsport's future The steps needed to help save motorsport's future

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics
Marcus Pye

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical
Ben Anderson

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Plus
Plus
National
Paul Lawrence

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Plus
Plus
National
James Newbold

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Plus
Plus
National
Stefan Mackley

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Plus
Plus
National
Ben Anderson

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

Plus
Plus
National
Stefan Mackley

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe