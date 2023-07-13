Super Touring Power event to return at Brands Hatch in 2024

The celebration of the halcyon Super Touring period of tin-top racing proved popular with fans and also attracted a host of stars to the 2023 event, with Kiwi aces Paul Radisich, Greg Murphy and Steven Richards being tempted to Kent while current British Touring Car frontrunner Jake Hill won all four Super Tourers races in a Nissan Primera.

OPINION: Why Super Touring Power should become a regular highlight

Autosport also supported the event and hosted a stage where tin-top greats were interviewed.

Off the back of the successful first running, a 2024 date has already been confirmed for the 29-30 June.

Racing will again take place on both the Grand Prix and Indy layouts of the Brands circuit and, in addition to the Super Tourers, the full suite of Classic Touring Car Racing Club categories are also due to be in action.

A new feature planned for next year is a Group A race open to the Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500s and BMW M3 E30s of the 1980s.

“The response from the CTCRC drivers has been phenomenal,” said CTCRC chairman Stuart Caie. “None of us could ever have expected how well the event would be received by the fans.

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

“I am sure a lot of you have seen on social media people asking for it to happen again and of course once Autosport published the ‘Super idea too good not to be repeated’ article, how could we not?

“In 2024 we will add a Group A race as we feel the crowd would like nothing more than to see the fire-breathing RS500s and BMWs fighting it out on the GP circuit as they did in period.”

MSV group motorsport event manager David Willey added: “I couldn’t be more delighted to work with Stuart Caie and everyone at the CTCRC once again to host Super Touring Power in 2024.

“The positive reception we’ve had to this year’s event has been overwhelming and it’s very clear that there is a huge amount of appeal for this to continue as a retro touring car showcase.”

Further details about the 2024 event are due to be confirmed in the coming months.