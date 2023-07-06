BTCC star Hill enters top 10 in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Three weeks ago, Hill had a solitary UK win to his name in 2023 from his victory at the Goodwood Members’ Meeting in a Ford Capri, but in mid-June, he claimed his first two BTCC successes of the season in his West Surrey Racing BMW.

And at Brands Hatch last weekend he scooped a quartet in the ex-Aiello Nissan Primera GT to move onto seven, sending him into 10th place in the rankings.

There were only three race meetings in the UK last weekend, but Super Touring Power allowed several drivers to move up the table – or into it. This includes Lucas Romanek, whose win in the only single-seater race, for Formula Ford 1600, promotes him one spot to eighth.

Among the tin-tops, two more drivers joined Hill in bursting into the top 50 and onto seven wins at Brands. Stuart Waite won three times in Pre ’93 Touring Cars at the wheel of his BMW M3 E36 and moves into 14th position.

One of those was a class win when the Pre ’93s ran alongside the faster Blue Oval Saloons – an overall win in that one would have moved Waite into Hill’s 10th position.

The other is Gary Prebble – the man who claimed a last-gasp victory in the 2020 rankings - won his class in all four outings for the Pre ’03 Touring Cars with his Honda Civic to move into the top 50 in 15th place.

Unusually, Stephen Primett was victorious only once in his class among the Pre ’83 Touring Cars, but that was enough to lift the Ford Escort Mk1 king into the top 50 in equal 46th place.

Jake Hill scored four wins at Brands Hatch over the weekend Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Bryan Bransom’s duo of Classic Thunder Saloons class wins in his E46-model M3 have put him into the table too, although he’s on the bubble in 50th.

Away from Brands, there were slim pickings elsewhere, although Jonathan Lovell’s brace of victories at Oulton Park continued his ultra-successful season in the Porsche Boxster one-make series – he’s another to move onto seven wins and has risen 28 places to 13th in the table.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 14 0 14 2 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 10 0 10 3 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 9 0 9 4 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 5 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 9 0 9 6 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 9 0 9 7 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 9 0 9 8 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 9 0 9 9 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 8 0 8 10 Jake Hill (Nissan Primera GT/BMW 330e M Sport/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 7 0 7 11 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 7 0 7 12 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 7 0 7 13 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 7 0 7 14 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 6 1 7 15 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon) 1 6 7 16 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6 17 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 6 0 6 18= James Lay (Radical SR3) 6 0 6 18= Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 6 0 6 20 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 6 0 6 21 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 6 0 6 22 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 23 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 6 0 6 24 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 25 Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 6 0 6 26 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 5 1 6 27 Tim Bentley (Renault Clio 182) 4 2 6 28 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 2 4 6 29 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 4 6 30 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 6 6 31 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 6 6 32 Colin Turkington (BMW 330e M Sport/BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30) 5 0 5 33 Matthew Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 34= Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 5 0 5 34= Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 5 0 5 36 Todd Boucher (Locost 7) 5 0 5 37 Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 5 0 5 38 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTi) 5 0 5 39 Jonathan Lisseter (Locost Ma7da) 5 0 5 40 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 5 0 5 41 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 5 0 5 42 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 5 0 5 43 John Village (Village V2) 5 0 5 44 Shane Kelly (Morgan CX Plus 4/Praga R1) 5 0 5 45 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF00) 5 0 5 46= Jonathan Mitchell (Caterham 7 420R/Revolution 500SC) 4 1 5 46= Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 4 1 5 48 Chris Beighton (Sunbeam Tiger/Lola T70 Mk3B) 4 1 5 49 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 3 2 5 50 Bryan Bransom (BMW M3 E46) 3 2 5 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, and experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, the average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.