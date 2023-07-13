Cullen's quadruple strike sends him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

As he did in June, Cullen prevailed in both Irish Stryker races and the pair of Fiesta ST contests at Mondello - but he had to fight to take that clean sweep of wins. One of his main rivals was his son Victor, the pair enjoying a super scrap in the Stryker opener.

Those triumphs enable Cullen to climb 10 places on the leaderboard and they take him to 11 victories for the season - now just three behind Ginetta Junior dominator Slater, who incidentally claimed the European KZ2 karting title last weekend.

Another driver climbing towards the rankings summit is BMW M3 E46 pilot Jason West.

He clinched his 10th win of 2023 in the Kumho BMW opener at Thruxton and, although he ran wide and lost the lead of race two, his solitary Hampshire victory still allows him to move from fifth to fourth.

Further back, Cullen was not the only driver marching up the table thanks to quadruple success as Scottish Legends frontrunner Ryan McLeish also won four times at Knockhill.

The most impressive of his quartet was his first one as he stormed to a 20-second win in the wet Saturday final, a gargantuan margin in Legends terms. He therefore jumps up the winners' table by 33 places into seventh.

McLeish's joy meant there were just two wins for points leader Stewart Black, but they still enable him to rise from 22nd to 12th.

Ryan McLeish won four times at Knockhill Photo by: Jim Moir

Another Legends winner over the weekend was Peter Barrable, who won the Irish opener at Mondello and only missed out on double glory on the run to the line in race two. Nevertheless, he still climbs eight places to move into 16th.

The other driver to improve inside the top 20 is Junior Saloons star Daire Flock.

He gains three places to move to 13th after topping a shortened second race at Oulton Park but he had also won the opener on the road before being excluded for a technical infringement.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 14 0 14 2 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 11 0 11 3 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 10 0 10 4 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 10 0 10 5 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 9 0 9 6 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 7 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 8 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 9 0 9 9 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 9 0 9 10 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 9 0 9 11 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 8 0 8 12 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8 13 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 7 0 7 14 Jake Hill (Nissan Primera GT/BMW 330e M Sport/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 7 0 7 15 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 7 0 7 16 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 17 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 7 0 7 18 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 6 1 7 19 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon) 1 6 7 20 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 6 0 6 21= James Lay (Radical SR3) 6 0 6 21= Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 6 0 6 23 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 6 0 6 24 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 6 0 6 25 Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6 26 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 6 0 6 27 Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8) 6 0 6 28 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 6 0 6 29 Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 6 0 6 30 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 5 1 6 31 Tim Bentley (Renault Clio 182) 4 2 6 32 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 2 4 6 33 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 4 6 34 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 6 6 35 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 6 6 36 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 6 6 37 Karl O’Brien (Dallara F307) 5 0 5 38 Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R) 5 0 5 39 Colin Turkington (BMW 330e M Sport/BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30) 5 0 5 40 Matthew Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 41= Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 5 0 5 41= Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 5 0 5 43 Todd Boucher (Locost 7) 5 0 5 44 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170/MG ZR 190) 5 0 5 45 Jonathan Lisseter (Locost Ma7da) 5 0 5 46 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 5 0 5 47 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 5 0 5 48 Neven Kirkpatrick (Super Mighty Mini) 5 0 5 49 John Village (Village V2) 5 0 5 50 Shane Kelly (Morgan CX +4/Praga R1) 5 0 5 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, and experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, the average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.