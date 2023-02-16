Special UK races planned to celebrate the Corvette's 70th anniversary
A trio of special events for early Chevrolet Corvettes will be held this year, which will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the American car’s launch and have attracted global interest.
Standalone contests are planned at two special US-themed events – the American SpeedFest at Brands Hatch in June and the second running of the US AutoShow fixture at Oulton Park in August – while Corvettes are also set to have a strong presence on the Thundersports grid at the rebranded Silverstone Festival at the end of August.
The races will be open to the initial C1, C2 and C3 Corvette models. Sprint races for the cars will be held at Brands and Oulton, while the Silverstone race will be a mini-enduro.
The Corvette contests will be organised by the team behind the successful Bernie’s V8s & Historic Outlaws series – who also plan to create a fun atmosphere in the paddock – and they have been amazed by the amount of interest generated.
“We’re such Corvette fanatics – we’ve been racing Corvettes for a long time,” explained Simeon Chodosh, who is set to join father Bernie and brother Adam racing Corvettes on the same grid for the first time.
“My dad started racing a Corvette, that my brother and I have been sharing, about 35 years ago. We always thought we would put on this 70th anniversary race and see what happens.”
Jean-Charles Votta's Corvette C2 is set to race
After getting support from MotorSport Vision Racing to organise the grids at the US-themed events, a website was built and an enquiry form created for those with Corvettes interested in taking part.
To date, 45 drivers have expressed interest in competing, the majority being those with C2s and C3s. The list includes cars from across Europe and beyond, with the organisers helping owners to transport their Corvettes to the UK.
“We know the power of social media but we never expected anything of this magnitude – you would be hard pushed to find a full grid of early Corvettes even in America,” added Chodosh.
“The response we got from all around the world was just incredible. We had the first car from America sign up last week and there are plenty of cars from Europe.
“This is a history-creating moment – there’s not going to be another big anniversary for Corvettes like this and it’s never been done before in this country.
“The Classic Corvette Club is going to bring up to 250 Corvettes at Brands Hatch and we’ve been speaking to GM Heritage.”
Chodosh added that they opted to limit the races to the older Corvettes to provide “close battles” that would not occur if more modern cars were also eligible.
Latest news
Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London
Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London
Daytona 500 poleman Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish"
Daytona 500 poleman Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish" Daytona 500 poleman Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish"
Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024
Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024 Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024
Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review
Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers
How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.