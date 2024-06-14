Simms goes fourth in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings
Classic Formula Ford star Benn Simms is the highest-placed improver in this week's Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings having taken another two victories at Donington Park.
Andrew Jordan leads at Thruxton
Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography
Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings
|Pos
|Driver (Car)
|Overall wins
|Class wins
|Total
|1
|Stewart Black (Legends Coupe)
|10
|0
|10
|2
|Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali)
|9
|0
|9
|3
|Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2)
|5
|3
|8
|4
|Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7)
|7
|0
|7
|5
|George Line (Dallara F308)
|6
|0
|6
|6
|Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe)
|6
|0
|6
|7
|Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe)
|6
|0
|6
|8
|Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3)
|6
|0
|6
|9
|Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12)
|6
|0
|6
|10
|Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza)
|6
|0
|6
|11
|Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5)
|4
|2
|6
|12
|Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang)
|5
|0
|5
|13
|Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe)
|5
|0
|5
|14
|Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham)
|5
|0
|5
|15
|Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|5
|0
|5
|16
|Thomas Langford (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|5
|0
|5
|17
|Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/TVR Griffith)
|5
|0
|5
|18
|Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW)
|5
|0
|5
|19
|Chris Lulham (Radical SR3)
|5
|0
|5
|20
|James Nicholas (Ginetta G56 GTA)
|5
|0
|5
|21
|Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper)
|5
|0
|5
|22
|Alex Wilson (Cooper Mk10)
|5
|0
|5
|23
|Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup)
|5
|0
|5
|24
|Ron Cumming (Nemesis Kit Car)
|5
|0
|5
|25
|Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01)
|5
|0
|5
|26
|Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R)
|4
|1
|5
|27
|Peter Drennan (Global GT Light)
|4
|1
|5
|28
|Jacob Hodgkiss (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7)
|2
|3
|5
|29
|Rob Cull (TVR Grantura MkIII)
|2
|3
|5
|30
|Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36)
|2
|3
|5
|31
|Andy Gosling (Van Diemen RF79)
|1
|4
|5
|32
|Colin Peach (Van Diemen RFS02)
|1
|4
|5
|33
|Mikey Porter (Aston Martin Vantage GT4)
|0
|5
|5
|34
|Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3)
|0
|5
|5
|35
|Ashley Dibden (Dallara F307)
|0
|5
|5
|36
|CJ Morgan (Peugeot 206 GTI)
|0
|5
|5
|37
|Mark White (Honda Civic Type R)
|4
|0
|4
|38
|Carl Swift (Audi TT 2.0 TFSI)
|4
|0
|4
|39
|Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth)
|4
|0
|4
|40
|Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n)
|4
|0
|4
|41
|Paul Cook (BMW E46 M3)
|4
|0
|4
|42
|Paul Bateman (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|4
|0
|4
|43
|Gerry Hendry (Ford Fiesta ST)
|4
|0
|4
|44
|Colin Philpott (Jaguar XJS)
|4
|0
|4
|45
|Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150)
|4
|0
|4
|46
|Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421)
|4
|0
|4
|47
|Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79)
|4
|0
|4
|48
|Harry Smith (Citroen Saxo VTR)
|4
|0
|4
|49
|Jenson O’Neill-Going (Ford Fiesta ST Mk6)
|4
|0
|4
|50
|Jamie Blake (Mini Cooper R53)
|4
|0
|4
