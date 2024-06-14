All Series
National

Simms goes fourth in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Classic Formula Ford star Benn Simms is the highest-placed improver in this week's Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings having taken another two victories at Donington Park.

Marcus Simmons Stephen Lickorish
Upd:
auto simms 4M
There is no new driver at the top of the leaderboard this week for the first time since Autosport last month began producing winners' tables for the 2024 season.
While Scottish Legends champion Stewart Black remains in first place on 10 wins, Simms is now up to fourth, gaining six positions thanks to his sixth and seventh triumphs of the year - resisting a strong threat from Callum Grant in both races.
Simms is one spot ahead of George Line, who also enjoyed double success at the weekend, courtesy of two Monoposto victories in his Dallara F308 over Tony Bishop at Silverstone. Those wins enable him to rise 26 places in the rankings.
Rounding off the improvers among the top 10 is Legends ace Jack Parker, who was twice victorious at Brands Hatch to join Line on six wins and climb from 32nd to sixth.
One of the other Legends winners was Will Gibson and his sole success means he jumps 16 spots into 13th.
Elsewhere, a TCR UK triumph at Oulton Park in his Cupra has sent Adam Shepherd rising seven places up to 11th.
He in turn is one spot ahead of Andrew Jordan, who took the Mini Miglia glory at Thruxton - including dramatically surging from 13th on the grid into the lead on the first lap of the second encounter. The 2013 British Touring Car champion has progressed from outside the top 50.
Andrew Jordan leads at Thruxton

Andrew Jordan leads at Thruxton

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography

A current BTCC racer has also moved into the top 20 with Jake Hill's twin Thruxton triumphs sending him into the table in 17th.
But one driver who did not make it into the top 20 is Samuel Harrison. He had taken both Historic FF2000 wins at Donington on the road, but a clash with fellow frontrunner Graham Fennymore in the opener meant he was later denied the spoils and instead is only 47th. 
For more information about the range of insurance policies that Ryan offers, please head to ryanmi.com.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 10 0 10
2 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 9 0 9
3 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2) 5 3 8
4 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 7 0 7
5 George Line (Dallara F308) 6 0 6
6 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6
7 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 6 0 6
8 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6
9 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 6 0 6
10 Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza) 6 0 6
11 Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5) 4 2 6
12 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang) 5 0 5
13 Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe) 5 0 5
14 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 5 0 5
15 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5
16 Thomas Langford (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5
17 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/TVR Griffith) 5 0 5
18 Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW) 5 0 5
19 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 5 0 5
20 James Nicholas (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5
21 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 5 0 5
22 Alex Wilson (Cooper Mk10) 5 0 5
23 Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup) 5 0 5
24 Ron Cumming (Nemesis Kit Car) 5 0 5
25 Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01) 5 0 5
26 Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R) 4 1 5
27 Peter Drennan (Global GT Light) 4 1 5
28 Jacob Hodgkiss (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7) 2 3 5
29 Rob Cull (TVR Grantura MkIII) 2 3 5
30 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 3 5
31 Andy Gosling (Van Diemen RF79) 1 4 5
32 Colin Peach (Van Diemen RFS02) 1 4 5
33 Mikey Porter (Aston Martin Vantage GT4) 0 5 5
34 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 5 5
35 Ashley Dibden (Dallara F307) 0 5 5
36 CJ Morgan (Peugeot 206 GTI) 0 5 5
37 Mark White (Honda Civic Type R) 4 0 4
38 Carl Swift (Audi TT 2.0 TFSI) 4 0 4
39 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 4 0 4
40 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 4 0 4
41 Paul Cook (BMW E46 M3) 4 0 4
42 Paul Bateman (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 4 0 4
43 Gerry Hendry (Ford Fiesta ST) 4 0 4
44 Colin Philpott (Jaguar XJS) 4 0 4
45 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 4 0 4
46 Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421) 4 0 4
47 Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79) 4 0 4
48 Harry Smith (Citroen Saxo VTR) 4 0 4
49 Jenson O’Neill-Going (Ford Fiesta ST Mk6) 4 0 4
50 Jamie Blake (Mini Cooper R53) 4 0 4
 
All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.
Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes.
Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. 
Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

Marcus Simmons
