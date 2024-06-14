Simms goes fourth in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

There is no new driver at the top of the leaderboard this week for the first time since Autosport last month began producing winners' tables for the 2024 season.

While Scottish Legends champion Stewart Black remains in first place on 10 wins, Simms is now up to fourth, gaining six positions thanks to his sixth and seventh triumphs of the year - resisting a strong threat from Callum Grant in both races.

Simms is one spot ahead of George Line, who also enjoyed double success at the weekend, courtesy of two Monoposto victories in his Dallara F308 over Tony Bishop at Silverstone. Those wins enable him to rise 26 places in the rankings.

Rounding off the improvers among the top 10 is Legends ace Jack Parker, who was twice victorious at Brands Hatch to join Line on six wins and climb from 32nd to sixth.

One of the other Legends winners was Will Gibson and his sole success means he jumps 16 spots into 13th.

Elsewhere, a TCR UK triumph at Oulton Park in his Cupra has sent Adam Shepherd rising seven places up to 11th.

He in turn is one spot ahead of Andrew Jordan, who took the Mini Miglia glory at Thruxton - including dramatically surging from 13th on the grid into the lead on the first lap of the second encounter. The 2013 British Touring Car champion has progressed from outside the top 50.

Andrew Jordan leads at Thruxton Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography

A current BTCC racer has also moved into the top 20 with Jake Hill's twin Thruxton triumphs sending him into the table in 17th.

But one driver who did not make it into the top 20 is Samuel Harrison. He had taken both Historic FF2000 wins at Donington on the road, but a clash with fellow frontrunner Graham Fennymore in the opener meant he was later denied the spoils and instead is only 47th.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings