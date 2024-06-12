GB3 unveils new car for 2025 featuring DRS

The Tatuus MSV GB3-025 features a completely revised chassis, improved aerodynamics offering an estimated 35% more downforce and a new Mountune engine that produces 30bhp more at 280.

The Pirelli tyres are also bigger, with the front rubber moving from eight to 10 inches wide and the rear tyres sizing up from 10 inches to 12, while the weight of the new car is expected to be approximately 560kg minus fuel and driver.

Like series above it on the single-seater ladder, the new car will also feature DRS - with a driver able to open the rear wing flap at certain activation points in a bid to improve straight line speed, and in theory, overtaking.

It means that lap times compared with the current Tatuus MSV-022 car, introduced by championship organiser MotorSport Vision for the 2022 season, are expected to be several seconds quicker and further bridge the gap between GB3 and FIA Formula 3.

Five drivers from last season's GB3 campaign made the jump into F3 this term, including reigning champion Callum Voisin, Alex Dunne, Joseph Loake, James Hedley and Max Esterson.

MSV chief executive Jonathan Palmer said: “MSV, Tatuus and Mountune have used all of our collective expertise, in collaboration with our existing teams, to make another big step forward in our determination for GB3 to be the series that has all the bases covered better than any other at this level – high performance, great equality, the highest safety standards and outstanding value.

2025 GB3 car Photo by: GB3

"Critically, that means that FIA F3, F2 and then F1 teams will look to GB3’s frontrunners as potential F1 talent to try and sign."

Teams have been supportive of the new machine as they believe it will help establish GB3 as a definitive feeder series into FIA F3.

"It’s a massive step forward,” said Fortec boss Richard Dutton. “I think there’s room for it – it will be so much closer to FIA F3.

"We’re already starting to see people from Formula Regional doing Silverstone [GB3] tests. You will get good racing with DRS."

Dutton said his only slight concern was about how much budgets may have to increase to cater for the new car, with "just the tyres alone being more expensive".

JHR’s Steve Hunter added: "It’s going to be a bloody quick car! It’s going to fill a gap in the market– I feel that jump from FIA F3 to FRECA or Eurocup-3 or GB3, as it stands, is too big at the moment. I think it’s a great thing to see and I’m loving the DRS idea – it will make some interesting racing!"