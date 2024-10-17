Short rises to second in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Mazda MX-5 ace Ben Short has broken Stewart Black, Piers Grange and Dan Brown's stranglehold on the top Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings places having moved into second.

Short has enjoyed a remarkable season in the 750 Motor Club's MX-5 Cup and added two more wins at last weekend's Donington Park finale to take his tally to an impressive 16 victories from 18 races.

Those latest successes have sent him from fourth to second in the rankings and he is now just one win shy of table-topper Black.

Another driver drawing into the picture at the summit of the leaderboard is Monoposto maestro George Line. The Dallara F317 pilot bagged another two triumphs at Oulton Park to take his 2024 total to 13 and send him climbing eight positions in the rankings to sixth.

But, with two more races for Monoposto's traditional winter Tiedeman Trophy contest still to come, there is still the potential for him to rise further.

The next-highest improver is another single-seater star, Andrew Hibberd. He moves from 22nd to 12th having taken the Formula Junior crown with two class successes around Silverstone's National layout.

It was not straightforward for Hibberd, however, as an early spin in race two prompted an impressive recovery drive to secure the championship.

You have to go all the way down to joint 22nd spot to find another driver to climb the leaderboard, and this is a new entry to the top-50 table: Jenson O'Neill-Going. He sealed the Fiesta Junior title in style with a hat-trick of wins on the Silverstone International track to end his campaign on a high.

Jenson O'Neill-Going's Fiesta Junior hattrick vaulted him into the top 50 Photo by: Ollie Read

Also enjoying glory on the International configuration was Andrew Jordan, who topped one of the three Mini Miglia bouts to take his 2024 tally to nine and send him leaping nine places up to 28th.

He is in turn one position ahead of Max Edmundson, who concluded the successful defence of his Civic Cup title with one more win at Silverstone to send him moving up from 38th.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 17 0 17 2 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 16 0 16 3 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2/Ford Mustang) 7 8 15 4 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 14 0 14 5 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 14 0 14 6 George Line (Dallara F308) 13 0 13 7 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 13 0 13 8 Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP) 13 0 13 9 Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421) 12 0 12 10 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith/HWM) 12 0 12 11 Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup) 12 0 12 12 Andrew Hibberd (Brabham BT18/Lotus 20) 10 2 12 13 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 11 1 12 14 Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo) 11 0 11 15 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 11 0 11 16 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 11 0 11 17 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 2 11 18 Oly Mortimer (Mini Cooper) 5 6 11 19 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 11 11 20 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 10 0 10 21 Matty Cobb (Volkswagen Beetle) 10 0 10 22= Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 10 0 10 22= Jenson O’Neill-Going (Ford Fiesta ST Mk6) 10 0 10 24 Lewis Clark (Ford Focus Zetec S) 10 0 10 25 Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S/Lotus Elise S2) 10 0 10 26 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 27 Tony Greenan (Dallara F317) 10 0 10 28 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang/Austin GT40) 9 1 10 29 Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R) 9 1 10 30 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 8 10 31 Douglas Inglis (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 0 10 10 32 Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R) 9 0 9 33 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 9 0 9 34 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 9 0 9 35 Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79) 9 0 9 36 Gerry Hendry (Ford Fiesta ST) 9 0 9 37 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 9 0 9 38 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 39 Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01) 9 0 9 40 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 8 1 9 41 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 5 4 9 42 Jacob Hodgkiss (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7) 3 6 9 43 David Russell (BMW E36) 0 9 9 44 Bill Garner (Maverick KE01) 0 9 9 45 Hugh Simpson (MG Midget) 0 9 9 46 Paul Goldstein (Caterham 7 Sigma 135/Caterham 7 Roadsport) 8 0 8 47 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 8 0 8 48 Bradley Burns (Audi TT 2.0 TFSI) 8 0 8 49 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 8 0 8 50 Harry Smith (Citroen Saxo VTR) 8 0 8

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.