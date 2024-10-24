Brown closes on Black in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Just two wins now separate the first five drivers in the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings after Dan Brown returned to the top three following success last weekend.

Even though Brown was only triumphant in one of the two Racing Hondas bouts at Snetterton (he was second in the other), he moves up a place on the leaderboard having taken his 2024 tally to 15 victories. That is two behind current table-topper Stewart Black.

Another driver moving on to 15 wins is Michael Cullen. He finished at the top of the standings last year and enjoyed another successful Mondello Park event, where he was in his customary place at the head of the Irish Stryker field and also topped one of the Fiesta ST bouts.

That hat-trick has sent him from 13th to fourth in the rankings, although the regular Irish racing season has now concluded.

Also enjoying three wins at the weekend was Aidan Hills as he completed the defence of his Mazda MX-5 Supercup title in style with a clean sweep at Brands Hatch. The latest victories take his total to 13 and enable him to leap 12 places up the table and into eighth.

But one driver who failed to add to their tally was Jason Smyth. He was a frontrunner at the Formula Ford Festival but failed to top his heat after a clash with Josh Smith and later fell out of contention in the final when he inadvertently tagged Team Dolan stablemate Jordan Kelly.

Further back, there are plenty of other drivers who have improved their position, including Andrew Jordan. He headed the pilot race for Motor Racing Legends' new GT3 series at Silverstone in a Chevrolet Corvette alongside Matt Holme, while he also topped his class in the Jack Sears Trophy in his Austin 'GT40' with father Mike to send him flying from 28th to 14th on the leaderboard.

Jordan triumphed aboard Corvette in new historic GT3 series at Silverstone Photo by: Mick Walker

Others to improve include Historic Formula Ford 2000 champion Samuel Harrison, who returned to FF1600 machinery to tackle the Festival. His Elden was the only entry from the oldest historic class to make the grand final and picked up two class wins in the process, enabling him to jump 16 spots to 19th.

A shoutout must also go to John Spiers, who completed the remarkable feat of triumphing in four consecutive races in four different cars alongside the versatile Nigel Greensall at Silverstone. Victories in a Lister-Jaguar Knobbly, Shelby Cobra, Ford Capri and Ford Mustang have sent him into the top 50 this week in 49th place.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 17 0 17 2 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 16 0 16 3 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 15 0 15 4 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 14 1 15 5 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2/Ford Mustang) 7 8 15 6 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 14 0 14 7 George Line (Dallara F308) 13 0 13 8 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 13 0 13 9 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 13 0 13 10 Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP) 13 0 13 11 Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421) 12 0 12 12 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith/HWM) 12 0 12 13 Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup) 12 0 12 14 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Austin GT40/Ford Mustang/Chevrolet Corvette) 10 1 12 15 Andrew Hibberd (Brabham BT18/Lotus 20) 10 2 12 16 Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo) 11 0 11 17 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 11 0 11 18 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 11 0 11 19 Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79/Elden) 9 2 11 20 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 2 11 21 Oly Mortimer (Mini Cooper) 5 6 11 22 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 11 11 23 Matty Cobb (Volkswagen Beetle) 10 0 10 24= Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 10 0 10 24= Jenson O’Neill-Going (Ford Fiesta ST Mk6) 10 0 10 26 Lewis Clark (Ford Focus Zetec S) 10 0 10 27 Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S/Lotus Elise S2) 10 0 10 28 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 29 Tony Greenan (Dallara F317) 10 0 10 30 Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R) 9 1 10 31 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 8 10 32 Douglas Inglis (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 0 10 10 33 Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R) 9 0 9 34 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 9 0 9 35 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 9 0 9 36 Gerry Hendry (Ford Fiesta ST) 9 0 9 37 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 9 0 9 38 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 39 Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01) 9 0 9 40 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 8 1 9 41 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 5 4 9 42 John Cutmore (Spire RB7/MK Cup 200) 5 4 9 43 Jacob Hodgkiss (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7) 3 6 9 44 David Russell (BMW E36) 0 9 9 45 Bill Garner (Maverick KE01) 0 9 9 46 Hugh Simpson (MG Midget) 0 9 9 47 Paul Goldstein (Caterham 7 Sigma 135/Caterham 7 Roadsport) 8 0 8 48 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 8 0 8 49 John Spiers (Lister-Jaguar Costin/Maserati 250F/Ford Capri/Ford Mustang/TVR Griffith/Lister-Jaguar Knobbly/Shelby Cobra) 8 0 8 50 Bradley Burns (Audi TT 2.0 TFSI) 8 0 8

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.