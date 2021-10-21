Tickets Subscribe
Ex-F1 driver Moreno to make Formula Ford Festival comeback
National News

Short jumps to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish

Ben Short jumping to fifth was the only change inside the top 10 of Autosport's National Driver Rankings after last weekend, while there were numerous improvers further down the leaderboard.

Short jumps to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

The Mazda ace had already clinched the 750 Motor Club's MX-5 Cup title for Mk1 models of the sportscar prior to last weekend's Snetterton finale but that did not stop him adding a 12th victory to his 2021 tally after a hard-fought scrap with Ali Bray in the third Norfolk race.

That triumph moved Short from 12th to fifth in the rankings, five wins behind long-time leader Cam Jackson.

The Historic Formula Ford ace returned to competition at Silverstone last weekend but missed out on the chance to extend his advantage.

Jackson never intended to contest a full season this year and, while he did enough to claim the Historic Sports Car Club series' title on his comeback, he was stripped of race-three spoils for overtaking under yellow flags and was therefore unable to extend his rankings lead further.

Outside of the top 10, there was no shortage of movement and Classic F3 star Andy Smith was one of those to shine, taking a double victory at Silverstone in his March 783.

Those wins allowed him to rise 15 places and into 12th spot.

 

Also on the march was David Drinkwater, the BMW Compact pilot's hat-trick of Hot Hatch class victories at Snetterton matching his achievement of sealing a hat-trick of titles.

The three triumphs therefore allowed him to rocket up the order, surging from 42nd to 15th.

Another multiple champion ending their season in style was BMW Compact Cup dominator Steven Dailly.

The Scot had already clinched a fifth crown prior to the series' appearance on the British GT support bill at Donington Park, but he still finished with a flourish by taking a double victory that improved his ranking by 15 spots as he moved to 18th.

Last year's table-topper Gary Prebble was another one to gain a bunch of places as he jumped from 28th to 22nd with a Pre-03 Touring Car win at Mallory Park.

He had been on course for a double victory, but he skated straight on at Shaw's hairpin, denying him a win that would've promoted him to 15th place.

Completing those on the move inside the top half of the table was Historic Road Sports title winner John Davison, the Lotus Elan driver concluding the season with another success at Silverstone - which boosted him by six places as he climbed to 24th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 17 0 17
2 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 16 0 16
3 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Lotus Cortina) 12 3 15
4 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 14 0 14
5 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12
6 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 12 0 12
7 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 12 0 12
8 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 12 0 12
9 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 11 1 12
10 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 11 1 12
11 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 10 2 12
12 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 10 2 12
13 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 10 2 12
14 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 9 3 12
15 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 12 12
16 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 11 0 11
17 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 11 0 11
18 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 11 0 11
19 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 11 0 11
20 John Mickel (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 11 0 11
21 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 9 2 11
22 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 8 3 11
23 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 6 5 11
24 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 4 7 11
25 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10
26 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10
27 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 10 0 10
28 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 10 0 10
29 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 10 0 10
30 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 10 0 10
31 Shane Murphy (SEAT Leon) 10 0 10
32 Jim Larkham (Radical PR06) 10 0 10
33 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 5 5 10
34 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 10 10
35 Joshua Jackson (McLaren 570S GT4) 0 10 10
36 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 10 10
37 Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9
38 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190/MGB) 9 0 9
39 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 0 9
40 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 9 0 9
41 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 9 0 9
42 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011) 9 0 9
43 Jamie Blake (Mini Cooper R53) 9 0 9
44 Aaron Cooke (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 8 1 9
45 Ben Pearson (BMW E46 330Ci) 0 9 9
46 Nic Carlton-Smith (Kieft FJ) 0 9 9
47 Leon Morrell (Radical SR3) 0 9 9
48 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 9 9
49 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 8 0 8
50 Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 8 0 8

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

Ex-F1 driver Moreno to make Formula Ford Festival comeback

Ex-F1 driver Moreno to make Formula Ford Festival comeback
National
Ex-F1 driver Moreno to make Formula Ford Festival comeback

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar
BTCC
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars
Formula 1
Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat
Formula 1
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers
Formula 1
Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

The five tech punches Red Bull and Mercedes traded in 2021
Formula 1
The five tech punches Red Bull and Mercedes traded in 2021

Yamaha announces 2022 MotoGP deal with RNF and signs Binder
MotoGP
Yamaha announces 2022 MotoGP deal with RNF and signs Binder

Sydney considering bid to take over F1 Australian GP from Melbourne
Formula 1
Sydney considering bid to take over F1 Australian GP from Melbourne

Ducati to become official MotoE supplier from 2023
MotoE
Ducati to become official MotoE supplier from 2023

Lundgaard: IndyCar switch with RLL motivated by excitement
IndyCar
Lundgaard: IndyCar switch with RLL motivated by excitement

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend's British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it's a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning
Oct 15, 2021

Oct 15, 2021
Remembering Goodwood's heroes at 78th Members' Meeting

Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting

A year and a half after it was originally scheduled, this weekend's 78th Goodwood Members' Meeting honours key figures from the circuit's history, including the likes of Stirling Moss, Dan Gurney and Gerry Marshall
Oct 14, 2021

Oct 14, 2021
The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive

The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive

From a famous land-speed special to an Indianapolis 500 frontrunner, restorer and racer Geraint Owen has a fascination for making old machines work
Oct 4, 2021

Oct 4, 2021
The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing

The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing

The F1000 championship celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021, and is going from strength-to-strength. While that hasn't always been the case, the series for lightweight Jedi cars has learned valuable lessons that are making it a force to be reckoned with
Oct 1, 2021

Oct 1, 2021
The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up

The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up

It's all change in British F4 next year with a different car, engine and promoter. But with the British motorsport governing body set to become a competitor to organising clubs, and a question mark over the external funding to replace the shortfall previously put in by Ford, a lot remains unclear
Sep 23, 2021

Sep 23, 2021
The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue

OPINION: An unprecedented 17 alleged cases of gaining an advantage at Thruxton's Club chicane in Ginetta Junior made for a set of truly baffling events, and poses further questions about the consistency of penalties in such situations
Sep 2, 2021

Sep 2, 2021
The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms

The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms

OPINION: When government restrictions relaxed last month, so too did rules surrounding how club events operate, leading to a range of views on the best way forward. Beyond scrutineering, there's also the matter of in-person driver briefings and trainee marshal involvement to consider too
Aug 27, 2021

Aug 27, 2021
The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change

The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change

OPINION: It was inevitable that British F3 would need a new identity someday amid the FIA's stance on series outside its remit using the 'F3' branding. But while its mid-season switch to the GB3 moniker was met with some surprise, many championship insiders are adamant that nothing will change
Aug 11, 2021

Short jumps to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National
Short jumps to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Ex-F1 driver Moreno to make Formula Ford Festival comeback
National
Ex-F1 driver Moreno to make Formula Ford Festival comeback

Tillbrook/Clutton take British GT victory as titles decided at Donington Park
National
Tillbrook/Clutton take British GT victory as titles decided at Donington Park

British GT champion Lind considered retiring after losing Lamborghini works status
National
British GT champion Lind considered retiring after losing Lamborghini works status

