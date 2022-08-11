Short and Harrison close on Autosport National Driver Rankings top spot

Khera has headed the 2022 tables since Autosport began producing them two months into the season, but he is now under increasing pressure from a variety of drivers.

Short continued his unbeaten run in the MX-5 Cup for Mk1 models of the Mazda sportscar at Donington Park last weekend, taking another three victories to move to 12 for the year and climb from ninth to second in the rankings.

However, had he contested the Silverstone round earlier this year and triumphed there too, he would now be at the top of the leaderboard.

Also closing right in on Khera is Historic Formula Ford 1600 ace Samuel Harrison, who guided his Merlyn to another two victories at Oulton Park.

The teenager is also now on 12 successes for the season and gains one spot to move into third.

Sam Harrison Photo by: Steve Jones

A pair of drivers have also taken their totals to 11 wins for the year, with Jamie Winrow prevailing in both Caterham Sigma 135 bouts at Croft. He has therefore jumped up eight places and into fifth spot.

One position further back is David Drinkwater, the BMW Compact pilot continuing his impressive Hot Hatch form with a pair of class victories at Donington to leap up from 17th.

Like Winrow, Harry Senior was also a double Caterham winner at Croft, this time in the Sigma 150 division, and he has therefore climbed from 19th to seventh.

On what was a busy weekend of national motorsport, there are plenty of other changes to the top 50 table.

Jon Woolfitt was another driver to score two wins at Croft, in his Spire in CNC Heads Sports and Saloons, to improve by 19 positions and move into 13th.

That is one place higher than another of the racers to be undefeated in North Yorkshire, George Turiccki.

The reigning Pickups champion took the spoils in all three races to storm up from outside last week's top 50.

Completing the changes near the top of the table is Richard Webb.

Although his Spire was defeated for the first time in Sports 1000 this year, he still took the honours in the other two Donington contests to rise from 35th to 15th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 6 13 2 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 3 Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20/Chevron B15) 12 0 12 4 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 11 0 11 5 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 8 3 11 6 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 11 11 7 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 10 0 10 8 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 10 0 10 9 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 10 0 10 10 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 11 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 12 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 13 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 9 0 9 14 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 9 0 9 15 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 9 0 9 16 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 9 0 9 17 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 9 0 9 18 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 9 0 9 19 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 3 9 20 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 3 6 9 21 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9 22 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8 23 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 8 0 8 24 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 8 0 8 25 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 8 0 8 26 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 8 0 8 27 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8 28 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 8 0 8 29 Richard Kearney (Sheane FS01) 8 0 8 30 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 7 1 8 31 Craig Land (Locost 7) 5 3 8 32 Alastair Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 7 8 33 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 8 8 34 David Russell (BMW E36 3 Series) 0 8 8 35 Philip Wright (Honda Civic Type R) 7 0 7 36 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 7 0 7 37 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7 38 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 7 0 7 39 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 7 0 7 40 James Lay (Radical SR3) 7 0 7 41 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 0 7 42 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 7 0 7 43 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 7 0 7 44 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 7 0 7 45 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 6 1 7 46 Ric Wood (Nissan Skyline GT-R/Holden Commodore) 6 1 7 47 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 2 7 48 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB Roadster) 4 3 7 49 Derek Graham (Ford Fiesta Zetec) 4 3 7 50 Michael Weddell (Mini Cooper) 1 6 7 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.