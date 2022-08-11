Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / National novelties: Racer back to UK after 60 years and Mustang battle Next / The second-generation racer taking British F4 by storm
National News

Short and Harrison close on Autosport National Driver Rankings top spot

The battle is on at the top of Autosport's National Driver Rankings as Ben Short and Samuel Harrison have now closed to within one win of leader Lucky Khera.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish
Short and Harrison close on Autosport National Driver Rankings top spot

Khera has headed the 2022 tables since Autosport began producing them two months into the season, but he is now under increasing pressure from a variety of drivers.

Short continued his unbeaten run in the MX-5 Cup for Mk1 models of the Mazda sportscar at Donington Park last weekend, taking another three victories to move to 12 for the year and climb from ninth to second in the rankings.

However, had he contested the Silverstone round earlier this year and triumphed there too, he would now be at the top of the leaderboard.

Also closing right in on Khera is Historic Formula Ford 1600 ace Samuel Harrison, who guided his Merlyn to another two victories at Oulton Park.

The teenager is also now on 12 successes for the season and gains one spot to move into third.

Sam Harrison

Sam Harrison

Photo by: Steve Jones

A pair of drivers have also taken their totals to 11 wins for the year, with Jamie Winrow prevailing in both Caterham Sigma 135 bouts at Croft. He has therefore jumped up eight places and into fifth spot.

One position further back is David Drinkwater, the BMW Compact pilot continuing his impressive Hot Hatch form with a pair of class victories at Donington to leap up from 17th.

Like Winrow, Harry Senior was also a double Caterham winner at Croft, this time in the Sigma 150 division, and he has therefore climbed from 19th to seventh.

On what was a busy weekend of national motorsport, there are plenty of other changes to the top 50 table.
Jon Woolfitt was another driver to score two wins at Croft, in his Spire in CNC Heads Sports and Saloons, to improve by 19 positions and move into 13th.

That is one place higher than another of the racers to be undefeated in North Yorkshire, George Turiccki.

The reigning Pickups champion took the spoils in all three races to storm up from outside last week's top 50.
Completing the changes near the top of the table is Richard Webb.

Although his Spire was defeated for the first time in Sports 1000 this year, he still took the honours in the other two Donington contests to rise from 35th to 15th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 6 13
2 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12
3 Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20/Chevron B15) 12 0 12
4 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 11 0 11
5 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 8 3 11
6 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 11 11
7 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 10 0 10
8 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 10 0 10
9 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 10 0 10
10 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9
11 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
12 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
13 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 9 0 9
14 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 9 0 9
15 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 9 0 9
16 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 9 0 9
17 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 9 0 9
18 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 9 0 9
19 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 3 9
20 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 3 6 9
21 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9
22 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8
23 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 8 0 8
24 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 8 0 8
25 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 8 0 8
26 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 8 0 8
27 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8
28 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 8 0 8
29 Richard Kearney (Sheane FS01) 8 0 8
30 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 7 1 8
31 Craig Land (Locost 7) 5 3 8
32 Alastair Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 7 8
33 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 8 8
34 David Russell (BMW E36 3 Series) 0 8 8
35 Philip Wright (Honda Civic Type R) 7 0 7
36 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 7 0 7
37 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7
38 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 7 0 7
39 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 7 0 7
40 James Lay (Radical SR3) 7 0 7
41 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 0 7
42 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 7 0 7
43 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 7 0 7
44 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 7 0 7
45 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 6 1 7
46 Ric Wood (Nissan Skyline GT-R/Holden Commodore) 6 1 7
47 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 2 7
48 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB Roadster) 4 3 7
49 Derek Graham (Ford Fiesta Zetec) 4 3 7
50 Michael Weddell (Mini Cooper) 1 6 7

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

shares
comments
National novelties: Racer back to UK after 60 years and Mustang battle
Previous article

National novelties: Racer back to UK after 60 years and Mustang battle
Next article

The second-generation racer taking British F4 by storm

The second-generation racer taking British F4 by storm
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
Kirkistown stars storm up Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Kirkistown stars storm up Autosport National Driver Rankings

Magazine: F1 Hungarian GP review, FE London and BTCC Knockhill
General

Magazine: F1 Hungarian GP review, FE London and BTCC Knockhill

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

The second-generation racer taking British F4 by storm
National National

The second-generation racer taking British F4 by storm

He's been the driver to beat in British F4 so far this year and has also been impressing in Italy as he follows in his father’s racing footsteps. That's despite Alex Dunne's participation in the first season of the revamped British series only being confirmed days beforehand. The Irishman explains his journey so far

Short and Harrison close on Autosport National Driver Rankings top spot
National National

Short and Harrison close on Autosport National Driver Rankings top spot

The battle is on at the top of Autosport's National Driver Rankings as Ben Short and Samuel Harrison have now closed to within one win of leader Lucky Khera.

National novelties: Racer back to UK after 60 years and Mustang battle
National National

National novelties: Racer back to UK after 60 years and Mustang battle

A driver returning to race in the UK after almost 60 years, a brilliant Ford Mustang battle and ex-BTCC driver Lea Wood racing a Ford Escort are among the unusual national motorsport stories this week

Minis delight at Brands Hatch as Castle Combe hosts frantic TCR UK battles
National National

Minis delight at Brands Hatch as Castle Combe hosts frantic TCR UK battles

The 10th Mini Festival took place at Brands Hatch last weekend, which as ever produced close and dramatic racing. Tight battles until the chequered flag also featured in two highly competitive TCR UK races at Castle Combe.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.