Racing Line spot-on for big rise in Autosport National Rankings

George Line and his Formula 3 Dallara spearhead the movers in this week’s update of the Autosport National Rankings.

Line has been a regular Rankings force in recent years, and his two Monoposto race victories at Oulton Park at the wheel of his 2008-vintage machine have sprung him up 13 places into second place in the table.

Owing to the relatively high Monoposto average grid size, Line gets the verdict among a clutch of drivers on seven race wins for the 2026 season. But it’s still historics ace Connor Kay who clings on at the top, with his total of eight.

The Autosport National Rankings is based on the simple formula of totalling each driver’s victories in car races in the UK and Ireland across a calendar year, with every win counting equally.

Also moving onto seven wins this week is Castle Combe Formula Ford 1600 top dog Luke Cooper. As well as the modern Swift with which he has been continuing his reign on home ground, he is also racing a 1992 model in the national Super Classic Pre 99 series, and it is at the wheel of this car that he claimed his two wins last weekend from the three Super Classic races held at Silverstone. Although the Super Classic fields are strong, the threadbare nature of the Combe ensemble this season has pegged back Cooper’s average grid size, so he brings up the rear of those on seven overall wins.

Luke Cooper Photo by: Ollie Read

Up at Anglesey, it was Fiesta Junior battler Dara McInerney on form. He took a clean sweep of all three races and has therefore vaulted from outside the top 50 into the lofty heights of seventh in the table.

The last driver to enter the top 10 this week is Michael Gibbins. There was only one Sports 2000 race at Oulton Park, and the MCR S2n of Gibbins won it to push him up six positions to 10th. Other upwards movers from the Oulton meeting are Clubmans force Michelle Hayward – her double in her Phantom promotes her from 43rd to 17th; and Production VW king Simon Hill, with two wins carrying him from outside the top 50 to 20th.

Historic Formula Ford 2000 was in action at Cadwell Park, and Ben Glasswell’s successes in both races in his Reynard SF77 lift him 22 places to 14th. Also on the card in Lincolnshire was Historic FF1600, and Callum Grant’s double in his Merlyn Mk20A has propelled him 30 spots to 18th – in a variety of historic single-seater machinery.

Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver Car(s) Overall Class Total 1 Connor Kay Lotus Elan 26R / MG Midget / TVR Tuscan 4 4 8 2 George Line Dallara F308 7 0 7 3 Aaron Cooke Legends Ford Coupe 7 0 7 4 Matt Higginson Jedi Mk6/7 7 0 7 5 Luke Cooper Swift SC20 / Swift SC92F 7 0 7 6 Craig Ewing Mazda MX-5 Mk1 6 1 7 7 Dara McInerney Ford Fiesta Zetec S 6 0 6 8 Lewis Goff Ginetta G40 Junior Evo 6 0 6 9 Jordan Pimley Mazda MX-5 Mk1 6 0 6 10 Michael Gibbins MCR S2n 6 0 6 11 Adam Sparrow Mazda MX-5 Mk1 6 0 6 12 Corey Webber Honda Civic 6 0 6 13 Joe Marshall Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport 6 0 6 14 Ben Glasswell Reynard SF77 6 0 6 15 Ash Sutton Ford Focus Titanium 6 0 6 16 Chris Needham Legends Ford Coupe 6 0 6 17 Michelle Hayward Phantom P82TR 6 0 6 18 Callum Grant Van Diemen / Merlyn Mk20A / March 79B 6 0 6 19 Ollie Smith Citroen Saxo VTR 6 0 6 20 Simon Hill Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk5 6 0 6 21 James Hughes Austin-Healey Sprite / Austin-Healey Lenham Sprite / Lotus Elan 26R 4 2 6 22 James Ellwood Caterham 7 Sigma 135 3 3 6 23 Jack Ashton Rover Metro 100 2 4 6 24 Mike Williamson Mitsubishi Evo 4 2 4 6 25 James Cossins Mazda MX-5 Mk3 5 0 5 26 Oli Willmott Mini Cooper S 5 0 5 27 Tyler Read Legends Ford Coupe 5 0 5 28 Rich Hockley Honda 5 0 5 29 Bob Barron Honda Civic EG 5 0 5 30 Neven Kirkpatrick Classic Mini 1275 5 0 5 31 Paul Cook BMW M3 E46 4 1 5 32 Brian Caudwell Shelby American Cobra / TVR Grantura 4 1 5 33 Daniel Robinson Ford Fiesta ST150 3 2 5 34 Peter Keen BMW 116i 3 2 5 35 Matthew Ellis Chevrolet Camaro / Pontiac Trans Am / Talbot Sunbeam Lotus 2 3 5 36 Harrison Morrow Reynard 92FF 2 3 5 37 Will Sharpe MG Midget 0 5 5 38 Adam Morrison Mini Cooper S 0 5 5 39 Michael Weddell Legends Coupe 4 0 4 40 Matthew Pape Legends Coupe 4 0 4 41 Damien Harrington Mini Se7en 4 0 4 42 Richard Jepp Peugeot 108 4 0 4 43 Gary Pearson Lister-Jaguar / Jaguar XK120 Mistral / Jaguar E-type 4 0 4 44= Tom Ovenden Mini F56 JCW 4 0 4 44= Noah Osbaldeston Mittell MC-53 4 0 4 46 Tom Gadd Van Diemen RF81 4 0 4 47 Benn Simms Jomo JMR7 4 0 4 48 Warren Allen Porsche Cayman S 4 0 4 49 Jordan Dempsey Medina Sport BH23 4 0 4 50 William Antrobus Ginetta G56 GTP / Mazda MX-5 Mk3 4 0 4

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or pro-am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.