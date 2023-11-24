Behind the scenes at the RAC Rally
This week marks the 20th edition of the Roger Albert Clark Rally. The RAC is a celebration of classic rally featuring cars of yesteryear competing across 350 miles of iconic stages in Wales, England and Scotland.
This year the rally has amassed a star-studded entry list including the likes of Oliver Solberg and five-time WRC rally winner Kris Meeke that has resulted in fans flocking to the stages.
Autosport has been invited to go behind the scenes at the RAC following former Formula 1 analyst Tony Jardine and co-driver Allan Harryman in his Autosport supported Chrysler Avenger, as they plan to tackle the five-day marathon rally. However, the brutal nature of the RAC Rally took its toll on poor Avenger on day one.
Osain Pryce, the 2022 British rally champion, ended Thursday with his Ford Escort Mk2 leading the rally by one second from Solberg (Escort Mk2) after seven stages.
Crews will complete a further seven stages on Friday including passes through former Wales Rally GB stages Hafren, Sweetlamb and Myherin.
Autosport will be producing daily behind the scenes videos from the rally.
