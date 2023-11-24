Subscribe
National
Video

Behind the scenes at the RAC Rally

This week marks the 20th edition of the Roger Albert Clark Rally. The RAC is a celebration of classic rally featuring cars of yesteryear competing across 350 miles of iconic stages in Wales, England and Scotland.

Updated

This week marks the 20th edition of the Roger Albert Clark Rally. The RAC is a celebration of classic rally featuring cars of yesteryear competing across 350 miles of iconic stages in Wales, England and Scotland.

This year the rally has amassed a star-studded entry list including the likes of Oliver Solberg and five-time WRC rally winner Kris Meeke that has resulted in fans flocking to the stages.

Autosport has been invited to go behind the scenes at the RAC following former Formula 1 analyst Tony Jardine and co-driver Allan Harryman in his Autosport supported Chrysler Avenger, as they plan to tackle the five-day marathon rally. However, the brutal nature of the RAC Rally took its toll on poor Avenger on day one.

Osain Pryce, the 2022 British rally champion, ended Thursday with his Ford Escort Mk2 leading the rally by one second from Solberg (Escort Mk2) after seven stages.

Crews will complete a further seven stages on Friday including passes through former Wales Rally GB stages Hafren, Sweetlamb and Myherin.   

Autosport will be producing daily behind the scenes videos from the rally.

shares
comments
Previous article The Triumph taking on the Escort Mk2 hordes on the UK's toughest rally

Latest news

Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice

Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Plus
Plus
National

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe