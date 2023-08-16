Obituary: Mini racing legend Peter Baldwin dies aged 82
Britain’s greatest Mini racer, Peter Baldwin, died in Cambridge’s Addenbrooke’s Hospital last Saturday aged 82, COVID-19 having weakened his lungs.
He had competed in Sir Alec Issigonis’s mighty machines from 1967 to 2021, winning several hundred races and many titles.
Newmarket-born Baldwin’s phenomenal success was underpinned by immaculate preparation and supreme driving skill.
He won the National Mini Miglia Championship seven times between 2000 and 2013, aged 59-72.
PLUS: The greatest club racing characters
Heading Marshall of Cambridge’s special tuning division for years, Peter became the revered master of rolling road work.
On his retirement from the group, he provided the best service for customers independently, focusing the same expertise and energy on their engines as he did his own.
From debuting an 850cc Mini in November 1967, Baldwin soon tasted success, winning the 1969 Janspeed series and, with a 1000cc engine, TEAC and Llandow titles in 1970.
An ex-works/John Rhodes Group 2 car frustrated, but the popular Special Saloons category subsequently provided rich pickings.
Baby B2, with eight-port head fed by four Amal carburettors, was superseded by ever more advanced giant-slayers powered by 1000cc Ford and 1300cc Gordon Allen BDA engines.
His ultimate spaceframe BB6 is immortalised in the 1984 BBC TV series Driving Ambition, in which he stunt-doubled for housewife star Donna Hewitt!
Baldwin won countless races in Minis over several decades
Photo by: Ollie Read
A switch to lucrative MG Metro and Rover series brought the 1986 European Metro Turbo crown, further rewarded with British Racing Drivers’ Club membership.
In recent years, Peter won in historic racing, sharing Graham Churchill’s FIA Appendix K Cooper S. He also lent his famous Miglia to Shayne Deegan, mentoring him to the 2016 title.
Nick Cooke, chairman of the Mini 7 Racing Club that organises the Miglia series, described Baldwin as “a true gentleman and a motor racing legend”, adding: “His style of driving was something to behold and in all the years I have seen him race and with all the wins he has achieved, there was never an inkling of pomposity.
“When interviewed, he just smiled at his success, calmly spoke about the race and that was it.”
Our thoughts are with Peter’s wife and rock June, son Gareth, daughter Jacqui and racer Martin Short, whose remarkable Martlet kit car to Le Mans journey he nurtured.
Latest news
“No rush” to decide 2025 MotoGP future despite crucial test looming – Marquez
“No rush” to decide 2025 MotoGP future despite crucial test looming – Marquez “No rush” to decide 2025 MotoGP future despite crucial test looming – Marquez
Honda rider Mir “thought seriously” about quitting MotoGP in 2023
Honda rider Mir “thought seriously” about quitting MotoGP in 2023 Honda rider Mir “thought seriously” about quitting MotoGP in 2023
National novelties: Onyx F1 car and Donnelly's Mondello return
National novelties: Onyx F1 car and Donnelly's Mondello return National novelties: Onyx F1 car and Donnelly's Mondello return
Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding
Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers
How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.