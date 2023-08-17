Subscribe
Previous / Obituary: Mini racing legend Peter Baldwin dies aged 82
National News

Clarke and his Phantom sneak up on Autosport National Driver Rankings lead

Freddie Slater's Autosport National Driver Rankings lead has been cut to just two wins after James Clarke and Ryan McLeish both moved to 14 victories for the year last weekend.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish
CLUBMANS PROTOTYPE 67 james clake

While Slater has dominated Ginetta Junior this season, Clarke has been the undisputed star of the Clubmans Sports Prototype category and scored another two triumphs in his Phantom PR22 at Oulton Park, his lead almost 40 seconds each time.

Not only do those successes narrow the gap to Slater, but they also propel Clarke back to second a week after dropping behind Lucas Romanek.

It was a rare weekend without Romanek being in Formula Ford 1600 action and McLeish relegated him another place as he also picked up two wins.

Having enjoyed plenty of glory in the Scottish Legends series, McLeish entered his local round of the British Touring Car-supporting Elite Cup contest at Knockhill and continued his strong form. He also moves up one spot on the leaderboard.

Behind Romanek, in fifth place is another driver to move up one place as Aidan Hills achieved a Mazda MX-5 Supercup win at Cadwell Park. But it was just the one victory this time for Hills, who was narrowly defeated in the opener.

Another MX-5 conqueror was Steve Foden, who twice topped the Mk1 championship to jump two places into sixth.

Stewart Place scored a hat trick of wins at Snetterton

Stewart Place scored a hat trick of wins at Snetterton

Photo by: Richard Styles

Other regular frontrunners to add to their totals last weekend include Junior Saloons pacesetter Daire Flock (two wins at Croft send him from 15th to ninth) and BTCC title contender Jake Hill (up from 27th to 13th).

One driver to provisionally seal a championship was Classic Stock Hatch star Stewart Place, after netting another three wins in his Peugeot 205 at Snetterton. The hat trick means he also climbs 27 places to 15th.

Further improvers inside the top 20 are Dan Silvester (a Snetterton Hot Hatch success sends him from 23rd to 17th) and Ash Sutton's Knockhill BTCC win moves him from 25th to 20th.

Two places further back is Mini Challenge master Dan Zelos, who won twice in Scotland and is now the most successful driver in terms of wins in series history. He also jumps up 17 spots in the rankings.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 16 0 16
2 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 14 0 14
3 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 14 0 14
4 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 13 0 13
5 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5) 12 1 13
6 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12
7 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 12 0 12
8 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11
9 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 10 0 10
10 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 10 0 10
11 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 10 0 10
12 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 9 0 9
13 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera GT/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 9 0 9
14 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
15 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 9 0 9
16 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 2 9
17 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 3 6 9
18 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 9 9
19 James Lay (Radical SR3) 8 0 8
20 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 8 0 8
21 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 8 0 8
22 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 8 0 8
23 Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8/MGB) 8 0 8
24 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 8 0 8
25 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 8 0 8
26 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 7 1 8
27 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 7 1 8
28 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 6 8
29 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 7 0 7
30 Horatio Fitz-Simon (Lotus 22/Lotus Elan/Lotus Elan 26R) 6 1 7
31 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 6 1 7
32 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 6 1 7
33 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A) 6 1 7
34 Bryan Bransom (BMW M3 E46) 5 2 7
35 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 2 5 7
36 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 5 7
37 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 7 7
38 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 7 7
39 Marcus Pett (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6
40 Matty Cobb (Volkswagen Beetle) 6 0 6
41 Colin Turkington (BMW 330e M Sport/BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30) 6 0 6
42 Lewis Smith (Mercedes SLK) 6 0 6
43 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 6 0 6
44 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 6 0 6
45 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6
46 Samuel Harrison (Brabham BT21B) 6 0 6
47= Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6
47= Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170/MG ZR 190) 6 0 6
49 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 6 0 6
50 Neven Kirkpatrick (Super Mighty Mini) 6 0 6

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. 

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, and experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. 

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, the average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

shares
comments

Obituary: Mini racing legend Peter Baldwin dies aged 82
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass 

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass 

BTCC
Knockhill

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass  BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass 

BTCC Knockhill: Hill holds on under Sutton pressure 

BTCC Knockhill: Hill holds on under Sutton pressure 

BTCC
Knockhill

BTCC Knockhill: Hill holds on under Sutton pressure  BTCC Knockhill: Hill holds on under Sutton pressure 

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Latest news

“No rush” to decide 2025 MotoGP future despite crucial test looming – Marquez

“No rush” to decide 2025 MotoGP future despite crucial test looming – Marquez

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

“No rush” to decide 2025 MotoGP future despite crucial test looming – Marquez “No rush” to decide 2025 MotoGP future despite crucial test looming – Marquez

Honda rider Mir “thought seriously” about quitting MotoGP in 2023

Honda rider Mir “thought seriously” about quitting MotoGP in 2023

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

Honda rider Mir “thought seriously” about quitting MotoGP in 2023 Honda rider Mir “thought seriously” about quitting MotoGP in 2023

National novelties: Onyx F1 car and Donnelly's Mondello return

National novelties: Onyx F1 car and Donnelly's Mondello return

NTNL National

National novelties: Onyx F1 car and Donnelly's Mondello return National novelties: Onyx F1 car and Donnelly's Mondello return

Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding

Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics
Marcus Pye

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical
Ben Anderson

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Plus
Plus
National
Paul Lawrence

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Plus
Plus
National
James Newbold

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Plus
Plus
National
Stefan Mackley

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Plus
Plus
National
Ben Anderson

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

Plus
Plus
National
Stefan Mackley

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe