Clarke and his Phantom sneak up on Autosport National Driver Rankings lead

While Slater has dominated Ginetta Junior this season, Clarke has been the undisputed star of the Clubmans Sports Prototype category and scored another two triumphs in his Phantom PR22 at Oulton Park, his lead almost 40 seconds each time.

Not only do those successes narrow the gap to Slater, but they also propel Clarke back to second a week after dropping behind Lucas Romanek.

It was a rare weekend without Romanek being in Formula Ford 1600 action and McLeish relegated him another place as he also picked up two wins.

Having enjoyed plenty of glory in the Scottish Legends series, McLeish entered his local round of the British Touring Car-supporting Elite Cup contest at Knockhill and continued his strong form. He also moves up one spot on the leaderboard.

Behind Romanek, in fifth place is another driver to move up one place as Aidan Hills achieved a Mazda MX-5 Supercup win at Cadwell Park. But it was just the one victory this time for Hills, who was narrowly defeated in the opener.

Another MX-5 conqueror was Steve Foden, who twice topped the Mk1 championship to jump two places into sixth.

Stewart Place scored a hat trick of wins at Snetterton Photo by: Richard Styles

Other regular frontrunners to add to their totals last weekend include Junior Saloons pacesetter Daire Flock (two wins at Croft send him from 15th to ninth) and BTCC title contender Jake Hill (up from 27th to 13th).

One driver to provisionally seal a championship was Classic Stock Hatch star Stewart Place, after netting another three wins in his Peugeot 205 at Snetterton. The hat trick means he also climbs 27 places to 15th.

Further improvers inside the top 20 are Dan Silvester (a Snetterton Hot Hatch success sends him from 23rd to 17th) and Ash Sutton's Knockhill BTCC win moves him from 25th to 20th.

Two places further back is Mini Challenge master Dan Zelos, who won twice in Scotland and is now the most successful driver in terms of wins in series history. He also jumps up 17 spots in the rankings.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 16 0 16 2 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 14 0 14 3 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 14 0 14 4 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 13 0 13 5 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5) 12 1 13 6 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 7 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 12 0 12 8 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11 9 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 10 0 10 10 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 10 0 10 11 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 10 0 10 12 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 9 0 9 13 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera GT/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 9 0 9 14 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 15 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 9 0 9 16 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 2 9 17 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 3 6 9 18 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 9 9 19 James Lay (Radical SR3) 8 0 8 20 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 8 0 8 21 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 8 0 8 22 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 8 0 8 23 Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8/MGB) 8 0 8 24 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 8 0 8 25 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 8 0 8 26 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 7 1 8 27 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 7 1 8 28 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 6 8 29 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 7 0 7 30 Horatio Fitz-Simon (Lotus 22/Lotus Elan/Lotus Elan 26R) 6 1 7 31 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 6 1 7 32 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 6 1 7 33 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A) 6 1 7 34 Bryan Bransom (BMW M3 E46) 5 2 7 35 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 2 5 7 36 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 5 7 37 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 7 7 38 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 7 7 39 Marcus Pett (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 40 Matty Cobb (Volkswagen Beetle) 6 0 6 41 Colin Turkington (BMW 330e M Sport/BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30) 6 0 6 42 Lewis Smith (Mercedes SLK) 6 0 6 43 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 6 0 6 44 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 6 0 6 45 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 46 Samuel Harrison (Brabham BT21B) 6 0 6 47= Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6 47= Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170/MG ZR 190) 6 0 6 49 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 6 0 6 50 Neven Kirkpatrick (Super Mighty Mini) 6 0 6 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, and experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, the average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.