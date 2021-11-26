Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Edwards bags BRC hat-trick as Mitchell brothers march to IndyKa 500 success
National News

New Racing Star scheme to offer two funded drives in British F4

By:

FIA Single-Seater Commission president and former Formula 1 team boss Bob Fernley has launched a new initiative that will award two teenagers fully-funded drives in British F4 in 2023.

New Racing Star scheme to offer two funded drives in British F4

The Racing Star scheme, which is being funded by new F4 title sponsor ROKiT, was unveiled as part of British F4's formal 2022 season launch on Friday.

The championship is undergoing a raft of changes for next year following British motorsport governing body Motorsport UK taking over from long-time promoter RacingLine as organiser and the introduction of the new second-generation FIA F4 car.

As well as more details about the series being revealed, the Racing Star scheme was also announced as part of the launch.

The brainchild of long-time Force India deputy team principal Fernley, it is open to 14 and 15 year-olds, who will take part in a number of sim racing qualifiers.

A five-round sim racing series will then take place and the top 16 boys and top 16 girls will compete in a final next spring at the University of Bolton's National Centre for Motorsport Engineering - an institution Fernley has close links with as its students have run his 1981 Ensign 180B in Historic F1.

From the finalists, one male and one female driver will be selected to win the prize and will receive six months of expert training and support from the Motorsport UK Academy before embarking on a fully-funded season in British F4 in 2023.

There is no requirement for entrants to have any previous racing experience.

“Talent detection programmes are commonplace in sport, generally, but in motorsport, this really is a ground-breaking opportunity for two stars of the future to make an impact in a virtual environment, then have the framework and support to translate their abilities into real-world competition alongside a renowned resource such as the Motorsport UK Academy," said Fernley.

Alongside the Racing Star launch, further plans were revealed for Motorsport UK's first season in charge of British F4.

Read Also:

It had already been announced the series would switch to a Tatuus-Abarth chassis/engine combination from the previous Mygale-Ford, which had been used since the inaugural season in 2015, and the new car was seen in the UK for the first time at Motorsport UK's Bicester base.

Among the other changes is F1 tyre supplier Pirelli taking over from Hankook in providing the category's rubber.

Plans for Neil Brown Engineering to develop the Abarth motor into a bespoke unit for the British championship have also been confirmed, with the intention of ensuring greater parity between engines.

A link-up with the McLaren F1 team was also unveiled with the F4 champion getting the chance to be embedded with the squad.

"McLaren Racing will be offering the chance for the champion of F4 to embed themselves in the race team at the British Grand Prix with the engineers and drivers and fully understand what it takes to operate at the top level of motorsport," said McLaren engineer Amelia Lewis.

Motorsport UK CEO Hugh Chambers said the launch was "a really significant moment" and added there would be further announcements and new partnerships revealed in the coming weeks.

“Our vision has always been to grow and develop the series into a global leader, and to kick things off with partnerships alongside the likes of ROKiT, McLaren and Pirelli really gives us a solid grounding on which to build and unveil further incentives in the near future," he said.

"It also highlights how seriously British F4 is regarded at the highest echelons of the sport."

shares
comments
Edwards bags BRC hat-trick as Mitchell brothers march to IndyKa 500 success
Previous article

Edwards bags BRC hat-trick as Mitchell brothers march to IndyKa 500 success
Load comments
Stephen Lickorish More
Stephen Lickorish
GT4 Supercup champion Smalley chosen as new Porsche GB Junior
National

GT4 Supercup champion Smalley chosen as new Porsche GB Junior

Top Ginetta Junior team R Racing to run GT4 Aston
National

Top Ginetta Junior team R Racing to run GT4 Aston

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus
National

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

Latest news

New Racing Star scheme to offer two funded drives in British F4
National National

New Racing Star scheme to offer two funded drives in British F4

Edwards bags BRC hat-trick as Mitchell brothers march to IndyKa 500 success
National National

Edwards bags BRC hat-trick as Mitchell brothers march to IndyKa 500 success

What could have been: The Norris-Herta-Sutton fight that never was
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: The Norris-Herta-Sutton fight that never was

The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory Plus
National National

The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory Plus

The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory

Never finishing lower than fifth, Leo Machitski and Dennis Lind’s peerless consistency paid dividends in 2021 as British GT’s decision to drop the Silver class yielded the same outcome as in 2020 - a Barwell-run Lamborghini sweeping to the title. Autosport reviews the GT3 and GT4 classes, and picks out the year's best drivers

National
Nov 23, 2021
How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

There were all the usual thrills and spills among the BTCC support series this year and plenty of impressive performances along the way. Autosport recaps how the five championships were won and ranks the top 10 drivers

National
Nov 14, 2021
The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing Plus

The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing

There’s just a handful of events remaining in the national racing season, but it’s still very much all to play for in the battle to secure the most wins in 2021. Cam Jackson and Miles Rudman currently heading the classification ahead of a potentially crucial weekend of national racing for Autosport’s National Driver Rankings

National
Nov 6, 2021
How 50th anniversary Festival reminded the world of its charm Plus

How 50th anniversary Festival reminded the world of its charm

Big names were back on track and in the grandstand for the 50th Formula Ford Festival last weekend, which served to remind the world of the knockout contest's enduring appeal - even if it is unlikely to return to its former status as a must-win event on the single-seater ladder

National
Nov 3, 2021
The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony Plus

The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony

The decision to allow 15-year-olds to race in MSV's new low-cost GB4 championship in 2022 poses a challenge to the position of British F4 - previously the only UK-based series where drivers below the age of 16 could compete. Whether the two can co-exist is the next pertinent question...

National
Oct 29, 2021
Memories from Formula Ford Festival greats Plus

Memories from Formula Ford Festival greats

Ahead of this year’s 50th edition of the legendary contest, we speak to some of those involved in some of the best contests over the years

National
Oct 28, 2021
The other title battles to be decided at Brands Hatch this weekend Plus

The other title battles to be decided at Brands Hatch this weekend

The finale of the British Touring Car Championship always provides plenty of drama, but its support series are also set to produce many twists and turns at this weekend's last round. Unusually, all five titles are still up for grabs, so it's all to play for at Brands Hatch. Here's how each series' showdown is shaping up

National
Oct 22, 2021
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.